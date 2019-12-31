2019 Pulse Check up
The following blogs attracted the most comments based on the 1000 most recent comments. This simple measure as a barometer to gauge wider interest can be grouped by crime, economy, personality, international.
- The number 1 issue for the BU family is concern about the high crime rate and specifically the unprecedented number of murders in 2019. The official count as at 30 December 2019 is 49.
- A significant number of the BU family live in the USA, Canada and the UK and matters relating to the President Donald Trump and Brexit generated interest.
- The Mia Mottley Government took the controversial decision to invoke selected default on domestic and foreign bonds after Barbados achieves one of the highest debt to GDP ratios in the world. Matters related to the economy occupied high interest on the blog.
- Finally, BU top blogs commented confirm Prime Minister Mia Mottley as the most commented.
Most Commented blogs
- Crime and Credit Ratings – (707)
- Impeached – Donald Trump TRUMPED – (642)
- James O’Rourke: A Slap on the Ass – A Slap on the Wrist – (631)
- Prime Minister Mottley’s Father Awarded Knighthood – (624)
- Barbados in the BIG Picture – (570)
- The Rise And Fall of Brexit – (507)
- Barbados Government and External Creditors Announce Agreement – (502)
- Collusion a Crime – Judge in Mueller Case Upholds Legal Theory – (466)
- Carving a Hotel Corridor – (465)
- The Natalie Crichlow Video – (463)
- The Mottley Saga – A Promise of Change but More of the Same – (461)