He romanticizes the idea of a Bajan owning a piece of the rock BUT is it the truism he makes it out to be?
THERE IS NO GREATER sense of achievement than moving into your own house, whether or not you have acquired it by a mortgage, you have paid cash for it, or it was bequeathed to you. You could even have been involved with the building of the house using sweat and fears.Nation newspaper – Wild Coot
Yesterday’s’s Wild Coot article (Harry Russell) published in the Nation newspaper provides food for thought for different reasons than he offered- the full article is included under the blogmaster’s comment. A country like Barbados with a large social services bill must collect taxes from many sources. The government in seat constantly promotes the mantra that the financial burden should be spread to many as a way to ease the burden especially on citizens in the lower income bracket. It is a philosophical if not pragmatic approach that governments take to extract adequate tax revenue from its citizens. It doesn’t matter which government is in office, it will not change the adage that two things are certain, dying and paying taxes.
Wild Coot’s article is interesting to the blogmaster for another reason. He romanticizes the idea of a Bajan owning a piece of the rock BUT is it the truism he makes it out to be? Anecdotally millennials and Gen Z’s seem comfortable with renting and leasing to satisfy lodging arrangements. No doubt there is a percentage of that demographic forced out of the market because of escalating cost to ‘own a piece of the rock’. There is another percentage that bears negligible loyalty to Rock and will seek fame and fortune in lands across the seas because labour- in increasing numbers- flocking to where opportunities are greatest.
The drive to own a piece of the rock
It could be a little two-bedroom structure propped up on stones, a town house shared with malicious neighbours, it could be a mansion in Sheraton or it could be a shack with a piece of land attached.
Most people would like to own their own piece of the rock. First of all I would like to define the term “own”. If you own a home, it is yours completely not yours and the Government of the day. (If you are married yours and your wife or husband). You may wish to get water electricity, etc. connected to the house and you would have to pay for those services. If those services were disconnected, you would still own the house completely. Storms may come and time may work its magic and you may be forced to repair your house or even enlarge it, but you will still own the house. You may be sick and helpless, but you would still own the house. Even if you do not live in the house, you will still own it.
I say own, but is that true? How come if you hold the papers certifying that the land or land and house have been transferred to you, you cannot just leave the island and the piece of the rock remains undisturbed? How come it has to owe money to the Government either by Government’s forbearance or by obligation? You see there is something called “land tax”. You may also call it ownership tax because it seems to be more applicable to the person than anything else. It is usually applied when Government is short of money or when you are short of spendable funds.
There seems to be a curious link between voting patterns and land property tax. While it seems good policy to encourage those who are poor and struggle to own a house or a small piece of land, pay a vastly reduced payment or no payment at all, should you pay a price that may be called “rich people tax”? Coincidentally does forbearance manifest its absence of tax where there is a predominance of votes?
Owning a home
Tremendous sacrifices in your younger years; done without many things that would have given you pleasure but decided that owning a home was a priority. You may have even decided that it was preferable to own the home than getting married, or it might have been an aspiration of being married. You may have decided to be cautious and ran the gauntlet of seeking insurance for the house.
Then comes the Government. If you are not one whose property has been assessed at a low value, “cat n’am yuh suppa”.
“Sir or Madam we assess this property to be worth $20 000. You have to pay us each year a sum of $500 within two months with non-payment incurring a fine.”
“For what?” you say in astonishment. “The paper that the vendor gave me when I bought this property did not say anything about a tax. That was not a condition of ownership.”
“But we the government provide services to your property….” And the argument goes on!
“But I pay taxes on those services. Such as they are.”
It is just a naked grab for taxes and denies the claim of ownership.
In acquiring this property you may have had to make tremendous sacrifices, but that does not matter. If you do not pay, what you thought was yours could be sold under your nose.
The purpose of this article is to disabuse people of the feeling of security in “owning a piece of the rock”’. There is a sense of pride in the term ownership, but there is then a word of caution. You only own provisionally.
Some countries do not impose land tax, although an alternate form of taxation may be imposed that fills the breach. In the Caribbean there is mixed policy in this regard; probably it depends on the financial need of the country.
But I dispute the term “owning a piece of the rock”. Those who do not pay land tax do so at the behest of the Government.
Happy New Year!
@DAVID
Good Morning, Big Brotha’ and a “BLESSED” 2024 to you, your FAM* & the entire #BU_Family!!!
By the way, #NicePiece to begin 2024 given the seismology in “JAPAN” yesterday and the repeated aftershocks that has “HOME OWNERS” seeing a constellation of ominous mirages – with houses falling into the abyss and structures thought “EARTHQUAKE-PROOF” flaking-out like planks of wafer in the jaws of an unseen force…
The reality is that the “ONLY ONE” that is permanent is “THE CREATOR GOD” – all else, – #ReLIEgion; #PoLIEtics; #eCONomics & every other “MAN-MADE” subterfugal concoction “ENDS” in abysmal failure & forfeiture!!!
John chapter 14 verse 1-3 salubriously states: “Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also…”
Some good folks in the life may “NEVER” own nothing but there is a “PROMISE” of #RemedialRestoration for those who are faithful to the very end (WHETHER YOU CHOOSE TO BELIEVE IT OR not*)…
Barbados, like most #BlackNations (given the “ETHNO-PRIMATOLOGY), were historically occupied by “PIRATES” at the end of a musket & a tipple of “RUM” – granted sovereignty by their benighted rulers to take what was not their own – citing the “PAPAL BULL” of “THE DOCTRINE OF DISCOVERY”!!!
When Columbus came, he discovered “NOTHING”! The land was already occupied by families, cultures, trade & God knows what else. Yet the “SNAKE VENOM” in the history books has paralyzed even 21st century consciousness, where the said “BULLCRAP” is taught in our so-called institutions of learning!!!
So-called enlightenment theories of “PROPERTY OWNERSHIP” as espoused by creatures such as “JOHN LOCKE, JOHN STUART MILL, HUME ET AL” on the back of contentious, eclectic, philosophical political theories, oblige “ALL” of us to be certain that we are not being “MISLED” by this causative notion of property ownership…
It is easy to lay claims that in ordinary language ‘PROPERTY’ & ‘OWNERSHIP’ are interchangeably, terminological variants. Many social theorists are indifferent as to this idea of whether the concept that is often elucidated – aptly labelled by one or the other name even applies to the way in which the terms are used today, (BASED ON THE VAGARIES OF MODERN THEORETICAL CONSTRUCTION), and even if this is true should it not lead us to presuppose that ownership and property have always been used as interchangeable concepts???
Again, it is easy to put hedgerows & fences around the political theory of property, however, this poses difficult questions, given that property as a
social institution is a legal, economic & political neo-classical phenomenon and because political theory by its very nature is divergently eclectic – to limit oneself to explicitly normative issues would be to exclude a large amount of
discussion of the nagging, niggling issues of characteristic concerns…
For one, the “MERCANTILE CLASS” have always been the landowners. We understand the sociology behind this rapacious concept! Britain, once owned vast swathes of planetary geography based on this insidious idea of (“EMPIRE”)! Today, centuries on, she still own 69% of British land – not to mention, her devilish hold on her foreign “TERRITORIES” (including, “LAND”)…
1% of “ANGLO-SAXONS” #UberBillionaires & the “OLD-MONIED FAMILIES OF EUROPE” still control more than 80% of all the land, wealth & resources of the planet (SKILLFULLY MANAGED BY 3 ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATIONS) – #BlackRock; #Vanguard & #StateStreet…
Even BARBADOS* is owned & controlled by these nefarious institutions through their “OFFSHORE ASSET HOLDINGS” orchestrated by their “PROXY” front organizations & “GOVERNMENT LACKEYS”…
Bricks & mortar is THC comfort to those who believe they have arrived when “OWNING A PIECE OF THE ROCK” is the be all & end all – given the fact that the “BANK” owns you & your property and the “MONEY-MASTERS” of the universe has a “DEMONIC PLAN” to make you “POOR” & have “NOTHING” and yet you will be “HAPPY” says #KlausSchwab & #SYNA_GOG_OF_SATAN!!!
Same to you TB.
Government from the medieval have taxed the masses to pay for ‘stuff’. It will not change. What is happening is that materialism and classism feeding avarice (one of the deadly sins) has shifted astronomically.
The “POLARIZATION” of the world in 2024 will see the entire planet dishevelled into “2 HOSTILE BLOCS”…
The concept of “OWNERSHIP” will be challenged like never before…
If you think this is merely an ideological penchant of #East_V_West polarization – think again – this is about “WHO CAN OWN WHAT” & how can it be used!!!
This is the last, great “TEST” that will come to every human being on earth…
#BreakingNews
#Day2: SECOND CALAMITY IN JAPAN!!!
Look at the photo of this project.
An area which once fed many is gone.
… and for what.
People don’t “invest” 100 million dollars just so.
What are its sources?
How was the land cobbled together?
Six Men’s was been in court from the days of Lenny St. Hill and Bishop Brome.
https://bnnbreaking.com/finance-nav/business/multimillion-dollar-hotel-construction-underway-in-barbados/
https://www.travelweekly.com/Travel-News/Hotel-News/Pendry-Hotels-to-operate-Barbados-resort
This one looking like the old Westmoreland hustle!!
I understand the Mannings owned the land on which Westmoreland resort was built.
Artax
Unfortunately the link goes solely to the male heir with the matching surname.
That land parcel was well over 700 acres. A few sellers were involved.
That RM Construction kept the work rights, was SOP of the day. COW did likewise. It guaranteed work.
Meanwhile another ferner of Italo-Scottish heritage bought the old plantation property, but opted for Clifton Hall. Now with Foursquare he sells rum.
Sold to Rooney who got permissions to develop as a Golf Course.
Change of use granted by Parliament.
Last unused water catchment given away, Porters Catchment, 2 million gallons of water per day.
It is alleged that some politicians received condos on the West Coast!!
So now the population gets to experience water shortages.
BTW, did I mention Rooney resold in 2000 to Morphet for $100 million.
Everybody got shafted, Mannings included.
Politicians grinning like Cheshire Cats and Rooney and Morphet and their investors laughing all the way to the bank.
Why do you think Barbados is referred to as “The Rock”?
Hint!!
It was formerly known as the “Cradle of Truth”!!
Apparently, a clause in the land sale agreement stipulated Roger Manning (i.e. Black Bess Quarry Ltd.) was responsible for excavation the land, developing the infrastructure and building the boulder wall surrounding the property.
So, he got a tiny piece of the pie!!!
Still got shafted.
… along with all Bajans.
… and we all know what happened at Weston when the gully was blocked.
Pity the fat cat politicians gave way the family silver and ate all the dog chow.
All the risk/liability rested with the people who did the physical work.
Politicians ran a protection racket and hardly anyone is any the wiser.
Whatever happened with the Coroner’s inquiry?
Was there one?
https://dev.barbadostoday.bb/features/remembering-carew/?amp
Like Arch Cot, no accountability for granting TCP permissions to build on top of the cave even though in the 60’s that permission had been withheld.
Tom Adams as PM overrode the Chief Town Planner, but deads can’t be held accountable, except before God.
Politicians face no accountability and once the project was off loaded by Rooney, his liability ceased.
Quick question off topic and its this.
Why would a ministers daughter have a diplomatic passport?