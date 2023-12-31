Deleting IN in INdiscipline

The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley Ryan Straughn, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Santia Bradshaw, Minister of Roads, Water Resources and Transport Adrian Ford, Minister of the Environment Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Minister of Education Kay McConney

There is the perennial concern about how government departments flout the financial rules. Successive governments have refused to satisfactorily address the problem. Using the Public Finance Management Act, 2019 Minister Ryan Straughn promised at the start of Mottley’s reign that a better job of being transparent and managing our financial affairs efficiently was an unwavering goal.

A read of all Auditor General reports post 2018 have not hinted at material improvement in the financial management of Barbados. Before the apologists chime in, reducing debt to GDP due to debt restructuring, shoring up foreign reserves because of inflows primarily from borrowing and improvement in domestic economic indicators linked to favourable global market conditions are not the fundamental changes required to transformed a tired economic model. The blogmaster has detected no green shoots to fuel economic and social transformation in a world that continues to change rapidly.

Why would a government elected in unprecedented manner be afraid to implement required changes? Why should making decisions that are popular override national imperatives?

There is a management approach which says meaningful change must start at the top. A system of government compares differently to a large company, BUT, in both situations best in class management approaches have to be adopted to ensure efficiencies are achieved. Successive governments have demonstrated a lack of discipline managing public finances, regrettably causing contagion in all areas of civil society.

Indiscipline in the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) sector responsible for transporting our children . Governments for more than four decades have allowed a sub culture to compromise mainstream behaviour. The playing of loud music with suggestive lyrics, wild west behaviour by operators of PSVs. To make a long story short, the PSV sector operates under a law to itself. There is a Transport Authority established to manage the sector, however, it seems to be another paper tiger deliberately setup to support the status quo. Yes, deliberately.

A big negative of the PSV subculture is observed daily seeing private vehicles speeding through traffic lights on red and committing other road safety violations with gay abandon. There is the growing practice of PSVs, creating mini stops on Constitution Road, Hall Road, setting down passengers at the entrance to the River Terminal to cite a few examples. We have created a monster which the authorities responsible – both government and private – seem powerless to arrest. We know at the core of this issue is that several of the vehicles are owned by prominent persons in government and private sector – members of the Barbados Public Service (BPS) are incentivized to ignore transgressions.

Indiscipline is also seen daily from itinerant coconut vendors – coconut shells left on the highway for weeks without fear of penalty. If our government is unable to manage simple issues, how are Barbadians to feel confident the acuity exist to manage transformation of the education sector as a single example. For years successive governments promised to stamp out illegal dumping, listen to the environmentalists; our gullies are choked with electronic appliances, dead animals, furniture and all kinds of other rubbish. Why is government afraid to arrest and charge people caught illegally dumping especially if it is endangering water quality, threatening life and causing property damage due to flooding?

Although crying in the wilderness stokes a feeling of disappointment and déjà vu, repetition is useful. Traditional media does a good job of pampering and assuaging the establishment.

Where do we go from here?

Will we continue along the current path or show a resolve to chart a new direction?

Rhetorical questions!

