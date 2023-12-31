Deleting IN in INdiscipline

There is the perennial concern about how government departments flout the financial rules. Successive governments have refused to satisfactorily address the problem. Using the Public Finance Management Act, 2019 Minister Ryan Straughn promised at the start of Mottley’s reign that a better job of being transparent and managing our financial affairs efficiently was an unwavering goal.
A read of all Auditor General reports post 2018 have not hinted at material improvement in the financial management of Barbados. Before the apologists chime in, reducing debt to GDP due to debt restructuring, shoring up foreign reserves because of inflows primarily from borrowing and improvement in domestic economic indicators linked to favourable global market conditions are not the fundamental changes required to transformed a tired economic model. The blogmaster has detected no green shoots to fuel economic and social transformation in a world that continues to change rapidly.
Why would a government elected in unprecedented manner be afraid to implement required changes? Why should making decisions that are popular override national imperatives?
There is a management approach which says meaningful change must start at the top. A system of government compares differently to a large company, BUT, in both situations best in class management approaches have to be adopted to ensure efficiencies are achieved. Successive governments have demonstrated a lack of discipline managing public finances, regrettably causing contagion in all areas of civil society.
Indiscipline in the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) sector responsible for transporting our children . Governments for more than four decades have allowed a sub culture to compromise mainstream behaviour. The playing of loud music with suggestive lyrics, wild west behaviour by operators of PSVs. To make a long story short, the PSV sector operates under a law to itself. There is a Transport Authority established to manage the sector, however, it seems to be another paper tiger deliberately setup to support the status quo. Yes, deliberately.
A big negative of the PSV subculture is observed daily seeing private vehicles speeding through traffic lights on red and committing other road safety violations with gay abandon. There is the growing practice of PSVs, creating mini stops on Constitution Road, Hall Road, setting down passengers at the entrance to the River Terminal to cite a few examples. We have created a monster which the authorities responsible – both government and private – seem powerless to arrest. We know at the core of this issue is that several of the vehicles are owned by prominent persons in government and private sector – members of the Barbados Public Service (BPS) are incentivized to ignore transgressions.
Indiscipline is also seen daily from itinerant coconut vendors – coconut shells left on the highway for weeks without fear of penalty. If our government is unable to manage simple issues, how are Barbadians to feel confident the acuity exist to manage transformation of the education sector as a single example. For years successive governments promised to stamp out illegal dumping, listen to the environmentalists; our gullies are choked with electronic appliances, dead animals, furniture and all kinds of other rubbish. Why is government afraid to arrest and charge people caught illegally dumping especially if it is endangering water quality, threatening life and causing property damage due to flooding?
Although crying in the wilderness stokes a feeling of disappointment and déjà vu, repetition is useful. Traditional media does a good job of pampering and assuaging the establishment.
Where do we go from here?
Will we continue along the current path or show a resolve to chart a new direction?
Rhetorical questions!
Source: Nation
This story has a similar ring to the $75,000 that was given to the late prime Owen Arthur, covered extensively in this forum.
It would be interesting to hear Husband’s perspective on government’s aggressive strategy pertaining to same sex business and re-engineering thinking of our young minds #idbquestionnaire in the context of defending bajan values?
<blockquote>Reset values, cries Husbands
Parliamentarian Sandra Husbands is calling for a nation-wide attitude change and a renewed focus on social values to arrest the growing violent acts in Barbados.
She was at the scene on Friday at Bibby’s Lane, St Michael, when authorities extricated the body of 28-year-old Mitchell Nicholls, from a 30-foot well, where he was said to have been dumped after being killed by two men.
“As a society, there are things we are going to have to start to do to be able to gain control over the behaviours of certain people in society. This is why some of the foundational things are important – things like parental training. You cannot expose citizenry to a steady diet of violence on television and on social media and you have no entities which have strong influence over our young people – when we were children it was the church, the community – there was a consistent set of values by which we lived,” she said.
Husbands, the parliamentary representative for St James South, said if the nation’s children were not being brought up with the right values, situations such as the murder of Nicholls would continue. She called for a return to volunteerism.
“We have to restore volunteerism in Barbados.
We do not have enough people to manage Boy Scouts, Girl Guides or the various [sporting] clubs because our lifestyles now makes it too busy for us to make those types of contributions . . . but if there are no mentors for our children, they will mentor themselves,” she said.
The parliamentarian said the work had to involve the private sector and especially the media.
“I am urging the media; what is it we are promoting in front of the eyes of the people? Sensational sells papers but you are an integral part of also selling values and social norms, promoting positive things,” she said.
On the topic of capital punishment, Husbands said she did not mind it being on the law books but she preferred efforts to be concentrated on social training and good values.
“We have to grow people who are morally strong, have integrity, care about their neighbours, can manage their finances and can work towards their goals and dreams,” she said.
Husbands said Nicholls’ family lived in her constituency which was why she was there. She said the death was especially hurtful.
“Nicholls Bakery has been an important staple in the community and the church. It has assisted many charities and many events – all because of the generosity and the heart and spirit of the Nicholls family. I am deeply grieved this morning that Mitchell Nicholls could lose his life this way. That boy is not 30 years old yet.
For him to lose his life in this fashion is hurtful,” she said.
(CA)
The man at the helm of the company which made a charitable donation of $7 500 to Member of Parliament Santia Bradshaw is contending the money he sent to the politician was just another way of giving back to the country’s less fortunate.
Excellent.
Now, let’s see the cheque sent to the Salvation Army. For transparency purposes, of course.
It is SOP for donations to be given to members of parliament to assist with funding constituency projects. Both parties do it! It is farcical for members of the public to allow themselves to be manipulated when a ‘cheque’ is discovered. We will continue get what we deserve.
Who says the authorities cant control the PSVs?
Look how fast the man permit got suspended for hiring his four year old son as a conductor.
I will suggest that the PSVs are a reliable stream of revenue to the treasury, and the authorities appreciate their contributions to the amounts collected by the courts.
The offset is how much money is spent to process court cases etc and more importantly- the long term effects on our young people given the sub culture that has taken root. We must really lift our game.
Illegal dumping?
Short of placing cameras in every gully, cartroad and cane ground; I don’t know how we will arrest this problem.
There’s this ” IDGAF” mindset rampant in Barbados and it will only get worse from hereon.
Sigh.
Is Sanita Bradshaw a registered charity?
https://caipo.gov.bb/corporate-affairs/registration-of-charity/#:~:text=Is%20there%20a%20legal%20obligation,243.
Is there a legal obligation to register a charity in Barbados?
As a general rule, unless expressly exempted by law from registration, any institution which qualifies as a “charity” should be registered with the Registrar under the Charities Act, Cap. 243. Section 5(6)(a) of the Charities Act, Cap. 243 imposes a statutory duty on the charity trustees of any charity which is not registered nor excepted from registration to apply for it to be registered, and to supply the documents and information required by law to be filed with the Registrar.
This Santiagate Bradshaw incident further supports the toy train description of Barbados. Here we have the engineer who added another useless whistle, not using the whistles. Pappyshow time.
All are trappings, nothing is real. Masturbation of their mouth as the hand and your mind as the tool.
@ Fan Belt on December 31, 2023 at 3:36 AM said:

The man at the helm of the company which made a charitable donation of $7 500 to Member of Parliament Santia Bradshaw is contending the money he sent to the politician was just another way of giving back to the country's less fortunate.

Excellent.

Now, let's see the cheque sent to the Salvation Army. For transparency purposes, of course.
Excellent.
Now, let’s see the cheque sent to the Salvation Army. For transparency purposes, of course.


Very well said!
A cheque is a mere piece of paper until it is deposited in a bank account and encashed.
Since a mere piece of paper has been ‘stolen’ it simply means the drawer still has his money in his bank account.
Issuing another cheque in the name of the “Salvation Army or even Kemar Saffrey will be most welcome and will indeed demonstrate the drawer’s original charitable ‘intent’.
Ronnie(wh)o? Is a hypocrite just like the late David Thompson. Ronnie(wh)o? just had a DLP Christmas children’s party in his constituency. His UWI salary funded it, leftovers from ICBL “contributions” or companies supporting his elevation to power? This is the same Ronnie(wh)o? that as President of the DLP appointed Donville to a non-elected post on the executive. Stuupse, fella can’t catch a break which is evident by the names and faces crowding up the public discourse–Howard, Marshall, Depeiza et al. Look out for continued transformation in 2024.
“It would be interesting to hear Husband’s perspective on government’s aggressive strategy pertaining to same sex business and re-engineering thinking of our young minds #idbquestionnaire in the context of defending bajan values.”
Huh?
That question is not for you enuff, your perspective is a predictable one.
@enuff
A question posed that you should understand.
Why has this government been unable to institute order in the PSV sector?
Why did Ian Estwick resign from the Transport Authority after promising all and sundry that authority was on the JOB?
“Ronnie(wh)o?”
That is a blast from the past
I presume you mean Ronnie “Obama” Yearwood
Alleged “Leader” of “The Opposition”
In reality the Barbados Underground is the only Opposition
Another disappointing response from Enuff…
Translated:
All of us politicians have been taking bribes for AGES, so why is Ronnie(wh)o now seeking to upset the apple cart (or is it the cookie jar?)
Enuff seems to be quite sure that Ronnie is being ‘supported by similar bribes’ – and appears to be quite OK with the overall scheme of things – RATHER THAN WANTING TO CLEAN SHOP…!!
What a place…!!!
There can ONLY be one ending….
@Enuff
Here is another simple enough question. Why has this government been unable to implement and maintain a functioning maintenance program for buses, garbage trucks etc?
Hi Bushie, yuh had a good Christmas? 🤣🤣
You are assuming there is a Government.
Can’t have one with no opposition as Parliament is unconstitutional.
What we have is 30 individuals mekking hay while the sun shines.
They know their days are numbered.
They will continue brekking for demselves till they are called to account.
Re: BL&P and FTC rate review matter.
Listen the basics we cant get done and here are 2 examples.
Twice recently persons I know went to pay duty at customs by the harbour gate and found the cashiers closed. When asked why, they were told the supervisor there went to afuneral so they cant take money. Money that our brek tail treasury badly needs.
I went to the post office in warrens recently to buy stamps and found the office decorated for xmas, lights and ac running and all counters closed. When I asked the guard outside why the response was “dem only got 1 girl dey and she gone lunch.” When asked when she will return the answer was “cant help yuh.”
Wunna want the big issues address when we cant even take cash for the state?
@John A
The add on to your concern is the congestion at the Port of Authority this Christmas which delayed delivery of goods to wholesalers. Why was the volume not anticipated and adequate resources allocated in good time to prevent the occurrence?
@ David
Yes and the question i ask is why must i go to customs anyhow in this age of computers to begin with. With Why cant I submit my declaration on line and pay by card, then have the released email to me the client and not my broker? Why must older bajans not computer savvy, have to line up at the land tax office to pay the tax when every parish has a state post office and ALREADY collects payments for water and multi choice there?
The whole system is a dam joke.
@John A
The challenge is disparate IT systems and possibly physical environment not fit for purpose. Even in cases where BRA and the Chief Licensing department have ‘integrated systems’ it is a nightmare to expect efficient service to the public. Why do we need many hands making light work if the public service cannot be made efficient?
You playing that you ent know….
But when you have a micro-manager who must approve every detail of every important decision,
…but who is also busy around the ends of the Earth
…anticipating issues and allocating resources and dealing with failures will be predictably lapsed….
Now I’ve read Ronnie(wh)O?’s full response in the Sunday Sun his call is even more laughable. So in essence the IPL Act does allow the acceptance of gifts over $2500, once declared. The cheque has clearly not been encashed, is less than a month old and was evidence in a criminal matter that concluded this week. I never knew an act not proclaimed was still paw. But even if the act was proclaimed and an Integrity Commission established would anyone be in violation of the law for not declaring and uncashed cheque within 2 weeks? The struggle is real for Ronnie(wh)O?
@Enuff
What about the other donations said to have been given to the political party or its surrogates? Were those amounts declared?
@ David
Customs is a classic, but dont worry if you willing to pay overtime the containers will get clear quick.
You are aware we are the most expensive port in the region to bring a container through?
@John A
You are so right. Let us not discuss items withheld by oficers to grease the process wheels.
@ Blogmaster:
“A big negative of the PSV subculture is observed daily seeing private vehicles speeding through traffic lights on red and committing other road safety violations with gay abandon.”
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
What can you expect from an administration which promised much and has spent millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money in buying and erecting the hardware for a so-called Electronic Vehicle Registration (and Monitoring) System but yet tens of thousands of vehicles can be seen being driven on the poorly-maintained Bajan roads daily without the legally required third party insurance and evidence of their road worthiness?
Hasn’t the BLP broken its Covenant of Hope with the law-abiding hard-working taxpaying drivers of Barbados who have to pay for the misdeeds of those tens of thousands of selfish louts driving illegally all around the 2×3 small island on a daily basis?
@Miller
It is the same old issue successive governments have failed to arrest, ‘implementation deficit’.
@ David
My friend people who are not involved in business have no idea the crap business people have to deal with here to keep their doors open.
We are the most paper needy, slow moving, top heavy place to do business in now. Check the ease of doing business report and see where we now sit in the region. Rather than addressing this issue, all we do is add more paper to the system.
Coorporate affairs every year hold out there hand for a $100 dontation from each company to simply maintain their name. Every year you fill out pages of info for them that 90% of the time does not change from the previous year. You think and of the brains up there would create a simple form that states. ARE THERE ANY CHANGES THIS YEAR OVER LAST YEAR. sign you blasted name and date it and attach the payment. Done wid dat!
Plus because of all the paper corporate affairs are last time i heard, 2 years behind the filing of these returns. I dont blame them though cause the maguffies refuse to simplify the system..
@John A
It isnt only business people. The blogmaster received an email couple days ago about the fact it took over 2 hours to make a change to their account at Barbados Public Workers Credit Union. The reason given was that many employees did not report to work over the holidays. This is how we seem to be rolling in Barbados.