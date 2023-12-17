Guyana Venezuela Dispute: Beneath the surface

In reality, the PPP touts its position because the US and ExxonMobil have made it clear to them that the ICJ will produce one result and one result only, namely a ruling in favour of ExxonMobil.

Submitted by A. T. Freeman

Presidents Irfaan Ali and Nicolas Maduro

On 14 December, the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and Guyana, Irfaan Ali, met in St Vincent and the Grenadines against a backdrop of rising tensions between the two governments over the fate of the disputed territory of Essequibo. The gap between their positions was exemplified by the statements they issued in the lead up to the meeting. Maduro welcomed the talks as an opportunity to take “the path of dialogue with Guyana, in order to achieve a practical solution to the controversy”, while Ali stated that “the land boundary is not a matter for bilateral discussions”. Notwithstanding these divergent opening statements, at the end of the meeting both governments signed the Argyle Joint Declaration in which they committed to, among other things, avoiding the threat or use of force between them, avoiding escalating their dispute, continuing their dialogue and meeting again in Brazil.

