Guyana Venezuela Dispute: Beneath the surface

Posted on by

In reality, the PPP touts its position because the US and ExxonMobil have made it clear to them that the ICJ will produce one result and one result only, namely a ruling in favour of ExxonMobil.

Submitted by A. T. Freeman

Presidents Irfaan Ali and Nicolas Maduro

On 14 December, the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and Guyana, Irfaan Ali, met in St Vincent and the Grenadines against a backdrop of rising tensions between the two governments over the fate of the disputed territory of Essequibo.  The gap between their positions was exemplified by the statements they issued in the lead up to the meeting.  Maduro welcomed the talks as an opportunity to take “the path of dialogue with Guyana, in order to achieve a practical solution to the controversy”, while Ali stated that “the land boundary is not a matter for bilateral discussions”. Notwithstanding these divergent opening statements, at the end of the meeting both governments signed the Argyle Joint Declaration in which they committed to, among other things, avoiding the threat or use of force between them, avoiding escalating their dispute, continuing their dialogue and meeting again in Brazil.

Read full article @Caribbean Empowerment blog

2 thoughts on “Guyana Venezuela Dispute: Beneath the surface


  1. Is the Caribbean a zone of peace?

    Last week Sunday, we argued for real Caribbean sovereignty as opposed to fictitious sovereignty. That very day, 95 per cent of voting Venezuelans supported their government’s desire to annex Guyana’s Essequibo region. By Thursday, an agreement against using force was brokered between Venezuela and Guyana under the chairmanship of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

    Brought to mind are Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s words to the 22nd Frank Worrell Memorial Lecture about the current state of West Indies Cricket, “We are playing the fool!”.

    The same goes for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

    When Mottley opened her address with, “We are playing the fool” people nervously chuckled. No doubt because it was true. Mottley rightly charged: “We are playing the fool . . . and it is not a little bit of foolery. It is a lot”.

    Thus, she said, “I am not casting blame on any single person but I am reaching out to a civilisation and to a people. Every time we lose now it is like a cuff in the bottom of yuh belly!”.

    Like others, I consider the state of West Indies Cricket to be reflecting the current state of our region overall.

    Some correctly contextualise the issue as one of consciousness. In more detail, the issue is a psychology that drives and is driven by petty national and regional politics.

    Like everyone else, I am glad Guyana and Venezuela agreed to peace but I have to tell you, I am extremely concerned about the extent to which our regional leaders over the years have played the fool with national and regional development.

    Particularly due to our peculiar geographic value, social yearnings and economic vulnerabilities.

    Look at what being “big fish in small ponds” has brought us: Nothing but the misery of complete exposure to the geopolitical elements. To quote the Holy Bible, “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” We have, for too long, played the fool.

    Trust and believe; my original language here was harsher but due to this week’s positive developments; I want to do my part as a responsible Caribbean citizen to moderate my tone. It is not that I think I have any bearing on the matter (I do not) but, as a civic-minded person; I endorse the calm of our regional leadership.

    ‘Zone of peace’

    With that said, if we show the world that we refuse to take ourselves seriously; the world will treat us as un-seriously and as poorly as we treat ourselves.

    We really have to stop playing the fool with development. As Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves rightly intimated in brokering this agreement; Guyana is no match for Venezuela. Thing is, Guyana should be. You cannot truly be a “zone of peace” without the means to defend and enforce that peace. Peace means war when better cannot be done.

    Caribbean heads of government have to stop treating our countries like they are play-dough countries.

    Regional development must go beyond narrow interests. Yes, colonial powers are largely to blame for underdevelopment but, honestly, much of our slow progress is due to petty domestic politics and regional myopia.

    Again, we are playing the fool.

    When faced with the barrel of a gun; the self-harm of our pettiness becomes clear. My fear now is that, after this Guyana-Venezuela issue calms, we will go back to the same stupidity that brought us here in the first place. When will we learn? All about the Caribbean there are politicians, business leaders and so-called social activists vying for power but how real is that power when someone can easily huff you like marbles?

    We need to get real and stop telling ourselves lies. We are imbibing too many delusions of having actual sovereignty when, right before our eyes, we see we have as much sovereignty as others allow us. What sovereignty is that? It is time to get real!

    If you walk the streets and rub shoulders you will hear the same thing from the average Caribbean person.

    Do not take my word for it. Go have a conversation. The majority of rightthinking Caribbean people are tired of the tomfoolery: They want action!

    Truthfully, this Guyana-Venezuela issue exposes what many of us feel deep within our bellies and what many more of us already know: Our region has been loitering in complacency for far too long. The result now is a “zone of peace” completely exposed to ruin without any actual means of defence.

    Is that real peace? You tell me.

    Dr William M. A. Chandler is a published political economist, legal scholar and business consultant.

    Email wma@auxomni.com

    Source: Nation

    Reply

  2. In the White World (15% of world population with 60% world GDP) they call Art of War the “Dark Arts” which involves weaves of psyops, propaganda, misinformation, spying, weapons industries and gaining allies with false promises and deals with their divide to rule tricks.

    400 years of colonial rule has been the devil’s finest works in their axis of evil which is darkness not light.

    In this time, a generation the Rastafari brethren in Jah Army has come to break the chains.

    Then one of the elders said to me, “Do not weep. See, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has conquered, so that he can open the scroll and its seven seals.”

    “Above all, we must avoid the pitfalls of tribalism. If we are divided among ourselves on tribal lines, we open our doors to foreign intervention and its potentially harmful consequences.”

    — Haile Selassie

    Reply

The blogmaster dares you to join the discussion.