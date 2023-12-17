Guyana Venezuela Dispute: Beneath the surface

In reality, the PPP touts its position because the US and ExxonMobil have made it clear to them that the ICJ will produce one result and one result only, namely a ruling in favour of ExxonMobil.
Submitted by A. T. Freeman
On 14 December, the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and Guyana, Irfaan Ali, met in St Vincent and the Grenadines against a backdrop of rising tensions between the two governments over the fate of the disputed territory of Essequibo. The gap between their positions was exemplified by the statements they issued in the lead up to the meeting. Maduro welcomed the talks as an opportunity to take “the path of dialogue with Guyana, in order to achieve a practical solution to the controversy”, while Ali stated that “the land boundary is not a matter for bilateral discussions”. Notwithstanding these divergent opening statements, at the end of the meeting both governments signed the Argyle Joint Declaration in which they committed to, among other things, avoiding the threat or use of force between them, avoiding escalating their dispute, continuing their dialogue and meeting again in Brazil.
Read full article @Caribbean Empowerment blog
Source: Nation
In the White World (15% of world population with 60% world GDP) they call Art of War the “Dark Arts” which involves weaves of psyops, propaganda, misinformation, spying, weapons industries and gaining allies with false promises and deals with their divide to rule tricks.
400 years of colonial rule has been the devil’s finest works in their axis of evil which is darkness not light.
In this time, a generation the Rastafari brethren in Jah Army has come to break the chains.
Then one of the elders said to me, “Do not weep. See, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has conquered, so that he can open the scroll and its seven seals.”
“Above all, we must avoid the pitfalls of tribalism. If we are divided among ourselves on tribal lines, we open our doors to foreign intervention and its potentially harmful consequences.”
— Haile Selassie