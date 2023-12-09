Co-operative Coalition’s position on the proposed amendment to the Utilities Act

Submitted by Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Browne, The Cooperative Coalition
Government Declares a State of Emergency in Energy
The new amendment to the Utilities Act Cap 282 reads:
Short title
- This Act may be cited as the Utilities (Amendment) Act, 2023. Amendment of section 37 of Cap. 282
- Section 37 of the Utilities Act, Cap. 282 is amended by inserting immediately after subsection (4) the following:
“(5) The Minister may, on the recommendation of the Commission or, on his own initiative, exempt the supply of electricity from a renewable energy resource by a renewable energy producer from the application of all or any of the provisions of this Act, where the Minister is satisfied in all circumstances that the exemption is required in the public interest.”.
When conditions in a country deteriorate to the point where the normal Laws which protect the welfare and interest of all citizens are to be suspended, based on the judgement of an official, then government is required to declare a State of Emergency – much as was the case during
Covid-19.
The subject Utilities Act is among the bedrock of law that governs the current electricity market in Barbados. In particular, this Act lays out very specific provisions for the consideration of consumer rights; for fair and transparent operations by the Utility; by other stakeholders – such as independent Power Producers (IPPs); and even by the Regulator, the FTC.
It is under the existing provisions of the Utilities Act, that intervenors such as the Cooperative Coalition, representing hundreds of thousands of citizens, have been able to hold the BLPC and the FTC to account, and in the process, to protect the overall public interest.
This amendment seeks to remove that protection for consumers, citizens and intervenors.
We note that government also recently passed a similarly controversial Amendment to the Electric Light & Power Act – which effectively restricts the role of intervenors in the sensitive issue of potential billion-dollar-valued licenses to utility franchises.
Any requirements for exemptions of any, or all of these important utility Laws, by any single authority, is a clear declaration of a state of emergency in Barbados’ highly vaunted Energy Transition process. In which case, Government is surely required to detail the threats that have been identified, to justify the need for a State of Emergency being declared at this time, and to explain how the rights of citizens and residents and intervenors, will be protected during the process.
The Coalition has for a long time pointed out the fact that the current Regulatory process is completely outdated and is obviously not fit for purpose. However the solution needed is one which requires all key stakeholders – especially the broad customer community, working together under a common umbrella, to solve the many problems, and to successfully implement the Barbados National Energy Policy.
A dictatorial, minister-imposed regime (even where dressed up as a State of Emergency) creates an even worse situation than is the current mess. If the impetus for this proposed amendment is the present disjointed, unplanned, rush by diverse parties, to impose their own self-interest on the backs of local rate-payers – while resulting in inflated, long-term rates, as they reap guaranteed profits, then it is seriously flawed.
The Cooperative Coalition rejects this proposed amendment, and calls for a multi-stakeholder, collaborative approach to addressing whatever perils have been identified by authorities as warranting the effective imposition of a ‘Covid-19 styled’ State-of-Emergency on the already stalled energy transformation initiative.
@DAVID
“Covid-19 styled’ State-of-Emergency on the already stalled energy transformation initiative…”
WHAT DO THESE WORDS ACTUALLY MEAN???
Is Barbados also moving to #NetZERO*???
Is there a framework in place to wean the country off “FOSSIL FUELS” & to more “RENEWABLES” i.e. “SOLAR”, “WIND” etc???
Bajans have been heating water in their homes for over 60 years with James Husbands’ “SOLAR DYNAMICS”…
https://solardynamicslimited.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/Histor-Solar-Water-Heating-Industry-Barbados.pdf
What I find remarkable to say the least, is why we have allowed #KiffinSimpson & that “GAGGLE” of “PREDATORY WHITE CAPITALISTS” to hang the Albatross of “FOSSIL FUELS” around the necks of citizens when there is a such an abundance of sunshine in one of the loveliest countries on earth – when every home should have been out-fitted with “SOLAR-CELL TECH”…
With every home (ALMOST) plugged into the “GRID” (with solar on the roofs) – there would be no “ENERGY SECURITY ISSUES” in Barbados!!!
The rot & infestation comes from the “BLACK POWER OF THE BARREL”!!!
Trinidad & the “OIL CARTEL” has had the entire world draped over a “BARREL” for so long that even #COP28 in the UAE (heading by “OIL MOGUL” Sultan Al Jaber) was just another exercise in futile, pointless, mindless theatrics that fools no one but the “ASININE JOKERS” who racked up so many “CARBON MILES” in their private jets & other modes of transport and it is ludicrous to think that “ANYONE” will take “AL GORE, JOHN KERRY & the globalist KABAL* of SATANISTS seriously!!!
THE MOTTLEY CREW NEEDS TO SORT OUT THIS MESS BEFORE THE BLOODY LIGHTS GO OFF!!!
The looming war between “GREEN TECH” & the FOSSIL FUEL LOBBY” will not end!!!
DOES THE GREEN PROPONENTS IN BARBADOS THINK THAT CAPITALISTS LIKE KIFFIN SIMPSON & POSSE WILL BEND OVER & ALLOW COMPETITION TO ASSAULT THEIR COFFERS???
The Mia MOTTLEY* CREW are also “DUPLICITOUS” (playing both sides) knowing that on the world stage they know that the “IMAGERY” of “OPTICS” is key to a “FUTURE JOB” heading some mindless organization, while they parade as the best of the “CATTLE”, up for auction!!!
If there’s a “MEXICAN STANDOFF” in Barbados – we know why!!!
“He who PAYS* the piper’ calls the tune…”
The previous government was complimented for a progressive RE policy. This government is on record supporting such a policy. Why do we appear to have stalled?
The country needs clear leadership on what is potentially a game changer in a single sector economy.