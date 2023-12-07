Buildings getting ‘sick’

Submitted by Observing

Adrian Ford, Minister of the Environment

Recent news has become littered with examples of employees walking out, striking or complaining bitterly about the environmental conditions of their workplaces. Whether it be the Barack building, Air Traffic Control, the former NIS building, School Meals Service, KFC or more recently many many schools, it has become evident that “sick building syndrome” is slowly becoming an epidemic of sorts.



What has been interesting, is the fact that the issue has predominantly affected public buildings, where government workers it seems, have put up with much before watching the preverbal straws break many camels’ back.



When the Health and Safety at Work Act was proclaimed, it was often said that the biggest transgressor of it would be the government it self. Many a minister or a Chief of a PS have said “We are trying our best with what we have. Give us some time.” But, nowadays, many a worker is saying enough is enough! As always there are more questions than answers.





If this is happening so often, what really is the root problem?

Are trade unions or shop stewards waiting too long to stand up for their workers?

Is there poor construction, maintenance and/or preventative management across the board?

Do we have too many middle managers and “bosses” who force workers to “do what you have to do or go home”

Should or CAN government be reasonably be held to the same standards as the private sector when it comes to building maintenance and environmental mitigation?

Is it time for a national policy (of some sort) that actually addresses this issue?



At one time I was an engineer, inspector and doctor (yea right, in my dreams!!!). But when I woke up, I realised that for every sickout, every day lost is a day that something productive could be done. For every worker who takes 2 weeks here and 2 weeks there on sick leave, are periods that my business can’t get processed. And since schools seem to be the biggest problem recently, it makes one wonder if real public sector, education or any other developmental reform for that matter can truly be effective without making that sure all rooms are healthy and safe enough for the elephants be in.



Food for thought. Questions for the professional laypeople.



Like this: Like Loading...