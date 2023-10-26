Are excess deaths being suppressed by the establishment?

Is the health system designed to assist the public or to satisfy economic considerations of private enterprise.
The following link was provided by Green Monkey to support evidence-based concerns from quarters about excess deaths.
Viral immunologist at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada Dr. Byram Bridle is currently in a two year long dispute with the U of G administration, as since the COVID pandemic began he has been critical of his employer’s and the Canadian and Ontario governments’ handling of the COVID pandemic response.
Dr. Bridle believes extended lockdowns and vaccine mandates were mistakes and counterproductive, and he has expressed doubt that the mRNA vaccines were as safe and effective as claimed. As a result, the U of G banned him from his laboratory and campus office.
Report 86: Pfizer’s Clinical Trial ‘Process 2’ COVID Vaccine Recipients Suffered 2.4X the Adverse Events of Placebo Recipients; ‘Process 2’ Vials Were Contaminated with DNA Plasmids.
The official response everywhere is individuals suffering with NCDs and other ailments could not seek adequate medical attention during the pandemic which is responsible for more serious illnesses and deaths.
Green Monkey clarified the error in the link. All blame the blogmaster accepts in keeping with being held accountable.
Re the quote I (Green Monkey) was credited with above concerning the viral immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle from the Univeristy of Guelph being locked out of his laboratory and campus office for questioning the COVID vaccine “safe and effective” mantra:
The link provided above actually links to a different article on a different website than the article by Dr. Byram Bridle, athourgh this article is also supportive of Dr. Bridle’s position re. mRNA vaccines contamination with DNA plasmids, and in the case of Pfizer’s vaccine, the SV40 promoter that Pfizer did not reveal to Health Canada (as per their requirements) as being included in the vaccine.
Here is the article from Dr Bridle’s substack page:
Health Canada Admits Pfizer Misrepresented Their COVID-19 Shot
The article below lends support to MP Andrew Bridgen’s claims that there could be a causal link between the experimental COVID-19 vaccines and increased death rates in the UK and other heavily COVID vaccinated regions that needs to be investiaged.
https://expose-newsDOTcom/2023/10/24/quadruple-vaccinated-adults-104percent-likely-die-unvaccinated/
Official response Bushie’s donkey!!
As Bushie said from day 1….
The whole thing was a PLOT to test the theory that over 90% of all people are nothing more than sheep, who will do whatever they are told – especially when scared to death.
It also made the ‘1%’ many times richer, and put the other BBs in society on the path to mendicancy and serfdom.
The ‘vaccine’ is also KNOWN to be NOT A TRUE VACCINE, but a concoction of shiite ingredients built around a dangerous spike protein, and with many KNOWN and UNKNOWN potential harmful effects on humans….from clotting to heart failure, strokes, and just plain poor health.
The only thing that the politicians who went on TV cussing, threatening and victimizing those who questioned this shiite can do now, is to BURY THEIR HEADS in the sand (or some soft shiite) and hope that no serious discussion comes up on the folly that they brought into… lock, stock, and radical barrel.
@ Sargeant, if the quote below is addressed to Green Monkey’s comment included in the main post:
Cherry picking and information from an obscure blog is evidence of what……?
The “obscure website” assembled a team of volunteer scientists and medical experts to peruse the tons of material that Pfizer had submitted to the FDA in confidence regarding safety and efficacy of their mRNA vaccine. Pfizer and the FDA wanted to leave the data in FDA’s posession for up to 75 years before it would be fully released to the public. However, due to a court order following a lawsuit, the FDA was compelled to release the material over the space of a few years. Some public spirited doctors and scientists felt that any doctor or scientist should have access to the material to perform independent peer reviews and have the freedom to point out flaws or errors should any be found. If the vaccines were as safe and effective as promissed, you would have to wonder why Pfizer/FDA wanted the ability to hide some material from public scrutiny for up to 75 years.
It would be great if one could count on mainstream media like CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS or learned medical journals etc. to do like the obscure web site, DAILYCLOUT, did and coordinate teams of well qualified medical oersonnel and scientist volunteers to peruse and release reports on the contents of the documentation the FDA originally wanted to remain confidential for up to 75 years. But we all know that ain’t gonna happen, as we know who calls the shots (pun intended) when it comes to publishing information that could be embarrassing to one of the mainstream media’s and the med journals’ main sponsors and source of funds.
More: https://coronatimesnews.substack.com/p/whats-in-the-pfizer-documents-naomi
MP Esther McVey response to MP Andrew Bridgen… There are individuals who support this “DEBATE” on “EXCESS DEATHS” given the role of PFIZER ET AL in this “CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY” and the subterfuge used against mankind…
9 months ago, in an “UNDERCOVER STING” by the then “OWNER” of Non-Profit – “PROJECT VERITAS” – James OKeefe had Pfizer EXEC* & #BottyBoy, Dr. Jordan Trishton Walker entrapped in saying that “Pfizer” was using a salacious concept called “DIRECTED EVOLUTION”which is a form of “GAIN-OF-FUNCTION” research used in the “MANIPULATION OF VIRUSES” using a concept of mutagenesis…
Governments were in headless chicken mode and keen to give the impression that they had things under control. They shut down business and restricted movement of people and vaccines were ‘the science’ they needed for ‘the cure’. Regardless of vaccines people need to concentrate on their own lung health which is key to overall health. Deep dive and do research as the information in this area exploded when Covid was rampant.
Boris Johnson et al were NOT* headless chickens – they were “COMPLICIT DEVILS” in a “SOCIAL ENGINEERING PROGRAM”!!!
Do NOT* give these “DIRTY BASTERDS” any degree of credit for being blind-sided by “BILL GATES OF HELL” & the “STINKING SLITHERING SERPENTS” who used this #PHARMA_Cocted “SNAKE VENOM” on “BILLIONS OF GULLIBLE PEOPLE” who trusted men more than they trust the “LIVING GOD” who created them!!!
It is now “TOO LATE” for “TOO” many!!!
If the “COVID-VAXX” has not affected you yet – #StayTuned – for (unless you are one of those who got “SALINE” instead of the “SNAKE PUS”, you are “SCREWED”!!!
Look at the amount of young people dying of “MYOCARDITIS”; the amount of “CANCERS” in supposedly “HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS” who got “JABBED” & the amount of other “SERPENTINE DISEASES” permeating the human biosphere!!!
Thank God, some of us “REMAIN” – #PureBloods…
2-years ago, Dr. Judy Mikovits et al warned us “ALL” of what would happen when we got “JABBED” by what was NOT* a vaccine but a “BIO-WEAPON”… She along with 100s of reputable doctors got “CANCELLED” in the process of “MEDIA MANIPULATION” & “CENSORSHIP”…
https://rumble.com/vjuqm5-curing-covid-dr.-judy-mikovits-talks-shedding-jab-recovery-and-defeating-th.html
Dr David Martin along with Dr. Judy et warned us way back in 2020/2021 that a bio-weapon was unleashed upon humanity… This came after Professor Francis Boyle told us categorically that “THE JAB” was a “BIO-WEAPON”… Here’s Dr. Martin in EU-Parliament in May 2023…
Almost 4 years ago, Professor Francis Boyle talking to Alex Jones about the COVID_BIO-WEAPON…
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e3ded1680b7730025470ad3
MEDIA COVERAGE OF WHAT PFIZER-PHAMA HAS BEING DOING… #WeKnewAllThisAllAlong (HOW COME IT TOOK SO LONG FOR YOU SUCKERS TO GET HERE???)
HOLLYWOOD OR (UN)HOLY-WEIRD* as some purport are able to show way in advance “SCRIPTED EVENTS” that will play out eventually – seen in the cases of “THE SIMPSONS” portrayal of e.g. “THE DONALD” becoming Prez & his flight down that famous “ESCALATOR”…
Well, Maurice White & “EARTH WIND & FIRE” in a release of the song -“SERPENTINE FIRE” IN (1977) foretold in the lyrics of that track what would transpire almost 45 years ago…
CHECK THE IMAGERY IN THE VT:
“Boris Johnson et al were NOT* headless chickens”
Boris and Donald both thought they were invincible and superhuman on their inflated ego power trips as leaders and both took unmitigated risk and both caught Covid needing specialist care.
Even after Covid there are long term recovery issues where people have low energy and find it difficult to walk up stairs etc.
BOZO* met his fate (DRINK IN HAND & COKE UP HIS NOSE) leaving “NOW” just #TheDonald to stare down a “GATLING GUN”…
I will “ERR” on “ALL” sides of THE HOLY SCRIPTURES*, especially, – Daniel 4:16-17:
“Let his mind be changed from that of a man, and let him be given the mind of a beast till seven times pass him by (NEBUCHADNEZZAR). This decision is the decree of the “WATCHERS”, the verdict declared by the “HOLY ONES”, so that the “LIVING” will know that the MOST HIGH” RULES* over the kingdom of mankind and gives it to whom He wishes, “SETTING OVER IT THE LOWLIEST OF MEN”…
Therefore, Mia Mottley, Joe Biden or Donald Trump et al are NOT* the “GREATEST AMONGST MEN” but the “LOWEST” form of person, according to the words of the ancient prophet under “INSPIRATION”!!!
Time to stop looking at these “LOWER FORMS OF HUMANOID SPECIMEN” and focus on “THE ONE” who gives “BREATH & LIFE” to all…
The depths of the “Spiritual Meaning Of Serpentine Fire” runs like a rabbit-hole…
The “SERPENT” at the beginning was based on “CRAFT” – today it is a symbol of “ENERGY” & “HEALING” as can be seen by the serpent wrapped around the pole as a moniker of modern medicine & anciently, as a “TOTEM” for those “HEBREW ISRAELITES” bitten by snakes in the wilderness – in the dayz of MOSES* to gaze on it for their deliverance & restoration…
It is still used as a symbol for divine wisdom, protector of mysteries and other insipid areas of “BLACK MAGIC” as can be seen in cultures such as ours and adopted by our “PALE-SKINNED” oppressors as a dialectic in this clash of potent wizardry …
For example, Asclepius & Apollo were the “gods” of medicine in Greek mythology – symbolism embraced by modern “PHARMAKEIA” and the purveyors of death by “LETHAL COCKTAIL” (either slowly or “INSTANTANEOUS”)!!!
The spiritual meaning of the “Serpentine Fire” is the burning passion and hunger for “HUMAN EXALTATION” & “SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST”. It is often fueled by an intense desire to do what they feel is right, even if it challenges others or goes against the norms of society as seen by “ANTHONY ‘THE-FRAUD’ FAUCI et al. This can lead them to become “MARTYRS” in some cases, but more often than not results in an individual who has little respect for rules or authority as long as they’re able to achieve their end goals…
The song SERPENTINE FIRE” talks about the “EVOLUTION” of a person as they pursue their spiritual journey. The evolution from good to evil is reflected in the lyrics: “Serpentine fire…I see it dancing in your eyes…rising up to heaven and burning all the lies away.”
The song also refers to our internal “SOCIO-RELIGIOUS” struggles between good and evil: “Two sides are fighting within me,” which occurs during times when we have trouble making decisions that aren’t clear-cut or easy choices – as in the case of “COVID-19 PLANdemic!!!
SEE MORE: https://wickedtruths.org/pharmakeia
Why “smart” people believe in conspiracy theories
From students to politicians, many smart people have fallen for dangerous lies spread about the new coronavirus. Why? And how can you protect yourself from misinformation?
It is a sad truth that any health crisis will spawn its own pandemic of misinformation.
In the 80s, 90s, and 2000s we saw the spread of dangerous lies about Aids – from the belief that the HIV virus was created by a government laboratory to the idea that the HIV tests were unreliable, and even the spectacularly unfounded theory that it could be treated with goat’s milk. These claims increased risky behaviour and exacerbated the crisis.
Now, we are seeing a fresh inundation of fake news – this time around the coronavirus pandemic. From Facebook to WhatsApp, frequently shared misinformation include everything from what caused the outbreak to how you can prevent becoming ill
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200406-why-smart-people-believe-coronavirus-myths
Bushie is inclined to listen to ‘smart people’ … and anyway, it is intuitive why brass bowls would believe everything coming from the various ‘authorities’…
But to each his own….so..
No harm in leaving a couple million $$$ in your Will for Bushie – if you have been injected…
Put it on care of BU David…… LOL
It will be put to good use…
@Sargeant
You deny what was said exposed in the Pfizer documents?
Bushie
For a spiritual man yuh like a lot uh money.
And some would think that milk and honey would have preferred. Lol
Just trying to be helpful to the Sarge, Pacha…
Can you imaging the stress of having so much money .. having being injected, and now having Terence preaching the ‘Bad News’ about the Fauci scam..?
LOL
…that is just a few million less that Sargeant would need to worry about – knowing it would be in good hands…
Bushie would probably donate it to the BU optimist Club anyhow…
BTW
Perhaps not even Terence realizes how dire things are about to become…
It is “MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN” time, Boss….
But brass bowls are MUCH too distracted with ‘global warming’, financial ruin, Vaccine Genocide, Arab-Isreali tensions and other ‘staged events on the upper deck’ of the Titanic, to call on Daniel for the true interpretation…
LOL
One BU Blogger even suggests that ‘the sky has not fallen’… and so Bushie talking his usual shiite…. she don’t even see the moving fingers, far less the writing on the wall… ha ha ha
We ALL shall see….
@Bush Tea
Ease up on the doomsday prophecy man.
et tu, Brute?
LOL
Shiite Boss, don’t kill the messenger…
Bushie would like to live to 142 too, but facts are facts…
Biologist/Immunologist Dr Jessica Rose advises on what would she considers would be the fitting response to the findings of plasmid DNA contamination in both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
Dr. Jessica Rose qualifications: BSc: in Applied Mathematics, MSc in Immunology, PhD in Computational Biology, Post Doctorate in Molecular Biology.
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/in-light-of-dna-discovered-in-commercial?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=516896&post_id=138160860&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=twxoq&utm_medium=email
Oh hell! Now Earth Wind and Fire are prophets too?
Murdaaah!
Thanks for the reminder though. I missed that one when I was playing them last week.
Report on the health of my extended vaccinated family. All members young and middling, including me 🤣 – nothing to report. Seventy-eight year old father – nothing to report. Seventy-nine year old mother, continuing on her expected path (close to death since 1982 🤣) – nothing unusual to report but the very usual unusual and an upcoming eightieth birthday. Eighty-four year old aunt, nothing unusual to report except an upcoming eighty-fifth birthday.
BUT….her husband, did die recently! Of course, he would have been ninety-one in a week, had he lived.
May he rest in peace, and may I too have peace away from all this Biblical bullshit of the BU variety.
Imagine spoiling a woman’s Serpentine Fire enjoyment with the bullshit that preceded it!
ABOMINATION!
I can read the date on the calendar though!
And it is way past January 1st, 2023!
Note: Even the apostles thought the end was nigh. So did Paul. That’s why he recommended that believers stay unmarried and get on with spreading the gospel. But if they were hot-me-crutch, he conceded that,
“It is better to marry than to burn.”
But the modern day “prophet” 2000 years removed can not only see the moving finger and read the writing on the wall, but can hear the voice of God better than those who walked and talked with His Messenger Son!
“Lotta shite!”
Champagne and noisemaker ready for January 1st, 2024, 12:01! Soon time for my first “bottoms up” in a year.
That is the only ass I expect to see in the air, for lo, He will probably not be coming in clouds decending.
This year, I will celebrate 365 days since the “prophet” was proven to be false. If Biblical punishment be followed, he shouldn’t be reaching 142!
Murdaaaaaah!
“Oh hell! Now Earth Wind and Fire are prophets too?”
https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20141003-the-hidden-messages-in-songs
Do you remember when folks use to play records backwards and hear messages from the devil? Did you know that advances in technology put the devil out of the record business?
If the devil was smart, he would create a book called “The Elbib” and recruit a few from BU to spread the message.