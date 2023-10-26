Are excess deaths being suppressed by the establishment?

The following link was provided by Green Monkey to support evidence-based concerns from quarters about excess deaths.

Viral immunologist at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada Dr. Byram Bridle is currently in a two year long dispute with the U of G administration, as since the COVID pandemic began he has been critical of his employer’s and the Canadian and Ontario governments’ handling of the COVID pandemic response.

Dr. Bridle believes extended lockdowns and vaccine mandates were mistakes and counterproductive, and he has expressed doubt that the mRNA vaccines were as safe and effective as claimed. As a result, the U of G banned him from his laboratory and campus office.

Report 86: Pfizer’s Clinical Trial ‘Process 2’ COVID Vaccine Recipients Suffered 2.4X the Adverse Events of Placebo Recipients; ‘Process 2’ Vials Were Contaminated with DNA Plasmids.