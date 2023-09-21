2022 Auditor General released

Perennial concerns raised in 2022 Auditor General Report

Ryan Straughn
Ryan Straughn, Minister in ministry of finance
Adrian Forde
Adrian Forde, Minister of the Environment

The annual spectacle of the 2022 Auditor General Report being laid in parliament has generated the usual palaver. This time around the big ticket issues raised feature the National Conservation Commission (NCC) and Wyndham Sam Lord’s Castle.

So far Minister Adrian Forde who is responsible for the NCC has quickly refuted concerns about fraud, however, he admitted the NCC breached government’s procurement policy (see page 67). Minister Ryan Straughn has refuted Auditor General Leigh Trotman’s finding of being unable to account for 165 million in spend incurred by the Sam Lord’s construction. Straughn explained that the Mia Mottley government took the decision on assuming office to take the project off budget to create fiscal space (see page 32). By the way, are we happy with Struaghn’s explanation to what happened with Four Seasons/Clearwater Bay transaction?

… even if the
information was made available, the personnel would not have been
there to complete them…

2022 Auditor General Report

The 2022 Auditor General Report is 143 pages and although some matters of concern raised may be legitimately refuted by government, it does not change the perennial concern raised by the Mr. Trotman. Our government is not doing an efficient job of managing public finances. Further, the Auditor General’s office is under resourced to be able to ensure adherence to government’s financial rules.

    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY
    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com

    MINISTER IN THE MINISTRY of Finance and Economic Affairs Ryan Straughn says Government did not breach any financial rules in the Sam Lord’s Castle Redevelopment project.
    Straughn was responding to the Auditor General’s 2022 report, which indicated that the funds expended were millions in excess of what was recorded under the Assets Under Construction Account. The report stated that some of the associated funds, not being voted in the Estimates, contravenes “Rule 60 (1) of the Financial Rules which requires that all expenditure must be provided for in the Estimates”.
    However, in an interview with the DAILY NATION yesterday, Straughn explained that upon coming to power, the Mia Amor Mottley administration, following discussions with the Chinese Exim Bank, decided to take the project off budget.
    He explained that this was done at the time to give Government the fiscal space to deal with several mission critical issues, which included the south coast sewage spills.
    “. . . We told the country that there was a mission critical agenda that must be pursued. We determined that the building of a luxury resort was not a priority for Government at the time. The [Democratic Labour Party] Government had already started the project at a time when the country was going through several serious social challenges. We determined that there had to be a different financing arrangement because we simply said that those expenditures should not in any way impair our ability to execute the mission critical agenda,” Straughn said.
    He further explained: “We came up with a different financing arrangement that allowed for the continuation of the construction without it impacting the fiscal budget. So the reference to the fact that monies should have been voted, would have been normal under the terms and conditions at the time when the DLP arranged the specific loan. We paused that arrangement and ensured that the expenditure remained off budget.”
    The minister made it clear that the St Philip-based Wyndham Grand Resort will be sold, “as Government has no interest in the ownership of hotels”.
    Yesterday, former Leader of the Opposition, Bishop Joseph Atherley as well as president of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Dr Ronnie Yearwood, called on the Ministry of Finance to “urgently clarify” the concerns raised in the report.
    The report indicated an inability to verify $165.5 million in spending by the authorities. Amounts totalling $165 482 732 were recorded by the Treasury as other operating expenses but supporting documentation for these transactions was not provided.
    Atherley called for stiffer penalties for Government offices delinquent in providing information to the Auditor General.
    “There must be serious questions around the $165 million in other expenses not properly accounted for. Now I don’t hear the auditor general laying the charge at anybody’s doorstep, but he is simply saying that we are operating in an environment where a lot of money is being expended and not properly accounted for,” Atherley said.
    His sentiments were echoed by Yearwood who stated: “I’m not going to pretend. Both political parties have been guilty of infractions over the years with regards to the Auditor General Report. The DLP has made a commitment to do better by the people. This BLP Government promised Barbadians that they would be different. This report shows in some instances things are the same or worse.”
    However, Straughn said that these perceived discrepancies can be explained by several factors.
    “I want to reiterate that over the course of the last five years we have been very targeted. In order to meet our targets from one year to another, where we have found space at the end of year, we have had the opportunity to go to Parliament and advance monies before the end of the financial year to state owned enterprises, which would be spent in the next financial year. In these cases it would reflect as more than the expenditure that was voted and therefore there is nothing in relation to breach of financial resources,” Straughn said.
    He also acknowledged that there have been challenges in the reconciliation of revenue data, as Government seeks to modernise its systems.
    “Different banks have been putting in their solutions. We have had some challenges with respect to some payments from overseas in terms of ensuring that we can have the appropriate reconciliation done. I believe that the Barbados Revenue Authority has been able to settle some of those issues,” he said.

      Article by Marlon Madden
      The Office of the Auditor General has uncovered a string of weaknesses in procurement practices at the National Conservation Commission (NCC) and a case in which a senior official there contracted his own company to do work for a national clean-up programme.

      In his 2022 report, laid in Parliament last week, Auditor General Leigh Trotman flagged the procurement and payment for services provided by at least two suppliers to the NCC during the January 1 to December 31, 2022 period under review.

      He said that in a “clear conflict of interest”, the supervisor of the clean-up initiative, dubbed the 360 Programme because of the number of people contracted to be part of the initiative, utilised his own trucks to remove debris, engaged the services of another supplier and set rates for that supplier.

      “This is a dangerous precedent, which should be corrected,” Trotman said as he urged the NCC, which has an annual budget of more than $25 million, to establish procurement policies to govern its operations.

      According to the Auditor General, an audit of certain procurement activities of the NCC was requested by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification based on concerns outlined by the NCC chairman.

      In a report to the minister, the chairman indicated that only one firm was performing grease trap and septic well cleaning across NCC facilities and that the company was paid approximately $1,553,402 over the ten-month period, January to October 2022.
      “The chairman and deputy chairman expressed their concerns at the absence of contractual arrangements and the lack of proper oversight for these services,” said Trotman, as he outlined the reasons for the audit into the operations of the NCC.

      The NCC’s arrangements with two entities in particular had concerned the Board. The audit revealed that there were a number of issues regarding the services provided, including the NCC’s failure to agree to rates before starting routine maintenance, the absence of a competitive selection process, the lack of authorisation, and work not being verified.

      “There was no evidence of a competitive selection process for the services provided by these entities and, as a result, there was no way to determine if the rates charged were the best value for money,” the Auditor General said.

      “The payments made to both entities for removal of debris in the 360 Program were approved by management without evidence that the appropriate checks and balances were conducted to verify that the work was done,” he said, adding that no logs existed for the services provided to allow for verification of work done as per the invoices submitted.

      “As a result, there is a lack of transparency and internal controls along with the risk of unnecessary costs being incurred.”

      Further, the audit found that one of the entities, which is owned by the supervisor under the 360 Programme, removed debris in the constituency which he supervises and also set the rates for this service.

      “This is a conflict of interest which has allowed the owner of the entity to perform tasks without appropriate checks and balances by NCC to ensure the work was carried out and at an economic cost,” Trotman noted.

      The supervisor also engaged the trucking services of the other entity and the NCC facilitated payment.

      “There was no evidence that any authority was given by the NCC, to the supervisor, to engage this service. In addition, no logs existed for the services provided to allow for verification of work done as per the invoices submitted. Nevertheless, approval for payment for this service was given by management,” Troman detailed.

      “By accepting this situation, the management of the Commission abdicated its responsibilities and the risk increased that payments were made for unauthorised services of which it had no way of determining if it was performed.”

      He added: “There was no need for the trucking services provided by the two entities for the removal of debris, according to personnel with responsibility for NCC’s fleet of trucks and oversight of the 360 Programme. Personnel from the NCC also expressed concerns that when they attempted to remove debris generated by the team, supervised by the owner of one of the entities, they were not allowed to perform this duty.”

      In its response, the NCC said the selection process for contractors removing debris “would have come as an instruction from the Chairman of the Board of Directors when concerns were raised at the ministerial level”.

      “This occurred after bags of garbage and debris were not collected in a timely manner by the NCC fleet of vehicles,” it added.

      Another concern regarding the procurement practices of NCC was the failure to obtain a schedule of fees for services provided. There was no evidence provided to indicate that fees payable for services provided were established prior to the engagement of suppliers, said Trotman.

      However, the NCC gave the assurance that “fees for services are checked by receiving quotations from multiple suppliers or informally by the officers requesting the engagement of suppliers”.

      “This gap has been filled by sending the above service requests out to tender and a service provider selected. It has been established that tenders will be conducted annually for such services,” it said.

      Among the Auditor General’s other concerns were the weaknesses in the NCC’s accounting system; and the change from an ad hoc maintenance programme to a preventative one for certain plumbing services which resulted in an increase in the costs, even though there was no evidence of a cost benefit analysis being done to substantiate the decision.

      Trotman recommended that the NCC establish a clear procurement policy; replace the accounting system; implement a competitive and transparent selection process for suppliers; and obtain rates for services being procured.

      He also recommended the implementation of a documented authorisation process which allows for cross-checking of information submitted on invoices by suppliers; and the establishment of a transparent system for the certification of invoices.

      Trotman said the NCC should also review the rates charged to tenants at the Oistins Bay Gardens and Worthing Beach, given the high levels of operational costs incurred for the maintenance of those sites.

