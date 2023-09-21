2022 Auditor General released

Perennial concerns raised in 2022 Auditor General Report

Ryan Straughn, Minister in ministry of finance Adrian Forde, Minister of the Environment

The annual spectacle of the 2022 Auditor General Report being laid in parliament has generated the usual palaver. This time around the big ticket issues raised feature the National Conservation Commission (NCC) and Wyndham Sam Lord’s Castle.

So far Minister Adrian Forde who is responsible for the NCC has quickly refuted concerns about fraud, however, he admitted the NCC breached government’s procurement policy (see page 67). Minister Ryan Straughn has refuted Auditor General Leigh Trotman’s finding of being unable to account for 165 million in spend incurred by the Sam Lord’s construction. Straughn explained that the Mia Mottley government took the decision on assuming office to take the project off budget to create fiscal space (see page 32). By the way, are we happy with Struaghn’s explanation to what happened with Four Seasons/Clearwater Bay transaction?

… even if the

information was made available, the personnel would not have been

there to complete them… 2022 Auditor General Report

The 2022 Auditor General Report is 143 pages and although some matters of concern raised may be legitimately refuted by government, it does not change the perennial concern raised by the Mr. Trotman. Our government is not doing an efficient job of managing public finances. Further, the Auditor General’s office is under resourced to be able to ensure adherence to government’s financial rules.

