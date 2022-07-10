2021 Auditor General Report Hits ‘Bestseller’ List, Again

Ryan Straughn
Auditor General, Leigh Trotman

The 2021 Auditor General Report is in and guaranteed to be another best seller. As usual Auditor General Mr. Leigh Trotman and team outlined a number of incomplete and questionable transaction done by our public servants.

What Barbadians can be guaranteed arising from the 2021 Auditor General Report is that the 2022 report will be more of the same. Although former Opposition Leader Bishop Joe Atherley has voiced concerns about a moribund Public Service Committee (PAC) during the current dispensation with no elected opposition in the Lower House – the question for the good Bishop is tell when has the workings of the PAC ever made a difference? Mind you the blogmaster is not disputing the fact the PAC is designed to be an important working committee in our system of governance.

Since taking the post of Auditor General in 2006, I have requested the filling

of a number of vacancies, and a few additional staff have been supplied. However, the

rate of loss of staff due to retirement, transfers or resignations has far outweighed the

number added. This has resulted in a chronic shortage of manpower, especially at the management level, and results in Executive Management having to take on additional

responsibilities, such as leading audit teams, which is not the best use of this resource.

2021 Auditor General Report

To be honest the blogmaster stopped reading after the Auditor General’s introductory comment on pages 9 and 10. What is the point of reading the same old same old that continues under BLP and DLP governments? There was high expectation given to the public by Minister Ryan Straughn in the finance ministry when the 2019 Public Finance Management Act was passed in parliament. To date state owned entities (SOEs) have largely ignored a key requirement of the ACT which is to present timely financials. We wonder why apathy, cynicism and significant disengagement by citizens continues to grow. Can we seriously describe what we practice as a relevant democratic system of government?

How can a people have confidence in any government of Barbados- including the BLP incumbent with its unprecedented 30-0 mandate- if it is unable to demonstrate an adequate financial management standard of public monies? The NIS fund and Clearwater comes to mind.

Why does the Auditor General have to repeat year after year, whether B or D government, that he does not have adequate resources to efficiently give account how public monies are spent? Instead the BLP administration had no problem establishing a Public Affairs Unit which many believe duplicates the functions of the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS). We know why ‘dont’ we?

#tired #NTSH

2021 Auditor General ReportDownload
  • David
    July 10, 2022 3:43 AM

    PAC CONCERN

    Atherley says absence of committee cause for ‘serious worry’
    By Colville Mounsey
    colvileemounsey@nationnews.com mailto:colvileemounsey@nationnews.com

    Former Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley says Barbadians ought to be seriously concerned about the absence of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), considering the most recent Auditor General’s report, which showed several major financial discrepancies, including the payment of $3.9 million to dead pensioners.
    Atherley was the last person to head the PAC before the Barbados Labour Party’s clean sweep of the polls earlier this year, rendering the oversight entity legally inoperable with no Opposition Leader to chair it.
    He told the Sunday Sun that even though the Auditor General has the power to take matters to the Director of Public Prosecutions, he essentially now has “one arm tied behind his back” without the backing of the PAC.
    “It really reinforces my concern over the situation relevant to the functioning of the Auditor General’s office. The office has
    an insufficient complement of staff to do their job and when they do their job, the system of Parliament which allows the Public Accounts Committee to overlook what they have done is no longer at their disposal. There is no Leader of the Opposition to head the Public Accounts Committee but even if one were to make provisions to function under the chairmanship of somebody from the Government, that will serve no purpose and will amount to nonsense,” said Atherley.
    He contended that the office of the Auditor General was already hamstrung by a host of logistical challenges, as well as the absence of legal teeth to command the cooperation of Government entities, and to be further limited by the absence of a PAC was “seriously problematic”.
    “The office of the Auditor General does not always find cooperation coming from Government entities. They find it extremely difficult to get cooperation from non-central Government entities such as the National Insurance Scheme. There are other entities who file reports late or don’t even do the reports at all, so this highlights an already deficient system,” Atherley said.
    “This situation reduces even further the level of accountability for Government. Even with a Public Accounts Committee in place when we had a 29 to one make-up of Parliament, it was not the best situation for such a committee to operate. This situation in the absence of an Opposition now makes it even worse.”
    The former Opposition Leader said the issues that have come to the fore in the recent report certainly merit further investigation by an independent body, as it has provided confirmation of suspicions that Barbadians have had all along.
    “These particular findings unearth for us what many of us have already known to go on in Government, where there are large amounts of money overpaid to people for various situations. This one speaks to reference to people who are getting benefits even though the persons who are supposed
    to be the direct beneficiary have passed on. It is troubling when relatives are still collecting.”
    Atherley’s views are in keeping with recent calls from Auditor General Leigh E. Trotman, who said he wants the authorities to consider allowing an independent senator to chair the meetings of the PAC in the absence of an Opposition Leader. He made the suggestion in his 2021 annual report, asserting that “the PAC performs an important oversight role which should not be stymied because of the current situation”.
    “The PAC legislation designates the Leader of the Opposition as the chairman. However, since there is no Leader of the Opposition, this position is vacant and there is some uncertainty on how the PAC can function. A possible solution is an amendment to the PAC Act to allow one of the independent senators to chair the meetings in the absence of a Leader of the Opposition,” Trotman said.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    July 10, 2022 3:44 AM

    @NO


    ‘No trace’ of Four Seasons proceeds
    Auditor General Leigh Trotman says that based on public records, the property housing the abandoned Four Seasons Project has been transferred to a private company but he has seen no evidence of payment related to the transaction.
    Trotman gave an update on the matter in a follow-up audit in his 2021 annual report, one year after he raised concern about $120 million related to the project being written off in 2018.
    “In respect of the sale of the property, a review of the records at the Land Registry Department indicates that the property has been conveyed to a private company. However, there is no evidence of consideration being paid,” the Auditor General reported.
    Trotman recalled that in his 2018 and 2020 reports, he “indicated that there were some concerns surrounding the accounting treatment of a loan guarantee made by the Government of Barbados through its company, Clearwater Bay Limited, in the sum of $120 million”.
    “This guarantee was in relation to the construction of the proposed Four Seasons-managed hotels and villas. The sum of $120 million had appeared in the books of the Government as a receivable for a number of years but was completely written off in 2018,” he said.
    The Auditor General also noted that he “previously indicated that enough information was not provided to my Office as to the nature of the arrangement between Clearwater Bay Limited and the developers”.
    “I also stated that, in any event, the entire $120 million should not be written off since the lands on which the project was being built were valuable; instead, the value in
    the accounts should be written down rather than to be completely written off,” he said.
    Trotman also recalled that “based on information made available to my Office, Clearwater Bay held a mortgage over the real property and after the loan was called, Government was required to honour its guarantee and a payment of $124.3 million was paid to the bank”.
    “Action was then taken by the Government company to recover the monies expended through a sale of the property,” he said.
    Trotman said in his update on the issue that “matters surrounding the sale and ownership of this property are complicated and are currently the subject of litigation which is ongoing”.
    (SC)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    July 10, 2022 3:46 AM

    Audited reports ‘still not forthcoming’
    Some state enterprises are still not meeting their legal obligation to produce annual audited accounts.
    This was one of the concerns raised by Auditor General Leigh Trotman in his annual report for 2021.
    “The agencies reported on . . . have responsibilities for providing services to the public and are responsible for the spending of hundreds of millions of public funds annually. The auditing of their accounts on an annual basis is an important aspect of good governance and accountability,” he said.
    “This process is required by law. Action therefore needs to be taken, in relation to those charged with the management of Government funds, to ensure that the audits of the accounts are completed as required by law.
    Trotman said some Government agencies “have found it challenging to bring their accounts up to date in order for them to be annually audited”.
    “It is necessary for each
    agency to carry out a review of its accounting operations to identify the challenges it faces in the preparation of its accounts and take the necessary action to remedy the deficiencies discovered,” he advised.
    The Auditor General’s Office is responsible for reporting to Parliament on the audit of the accounts of all Government agencies, including statutory bodies, funds and other controlled entities. Trotman noted, however, that “while the accounts of some of these entities are audited by my office, the majority are audited by private sector auditors”.
    “The audit of some of these accounts were substantially in arrears and the Ministry of Finance has been urging these agencies to bring these audits up to date. I can now report that some entities have improved their positions, others have sought waivers from conducting audits for some years while others are still substantially in arrears,” he said. (SC)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    July 10, 2022 3:47 AM

    Auditor General wants protection against lawsuits
    Faced with a lawsuit related to a special audit of the Barbados Water Authority, Auditor General Leigh Trotman is suggesting that legislation be considered to “minimise court actions” against his office.
    Trotman addressed the matter in his 2021 annual report and said that because it was unclear when the action would be resolved by the courts, “any discussion on this report will be placed on hold pending the decision of the courts”.
    Special audit
    He recalled that in his 2019 report “reference was made to a special audit which was conducted on the Barbados Water Authority”. “This was one of the most substantive performance audits conducted by my
    office in recent years.
    However, recent legal action has been taken against the office by a former chairman of the board,” he said.
    Regarding such lawsuits, Trotman pointed out that “in some jurisdictions there is a provision in the legislation which stipulates that any document produced in good faith by or on behalf of the Auditor General, in the course of the performance of his/her duties or functions under any Act of Parliament, is privileged.”
    “This type of amendment would minimise court actions against the Office of the Auditor General,” he said. (SC)

    Source: Nation

  • Donna
    July 10, 2022 5:25 AM

    Sigh! What’s the point in knowing and investigating when nothing will be done to correct or hold persons to account?

    Really, what’s the point?

