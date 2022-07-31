From Private to Public – Cinnamon 88 to CLEARWATER BAY, a concern for taxpayers

It started as a private project in 2006 under the name Cinnamon 88 Ltd and through the years morphed to Clearwater Bay Ltd a company registered to do business in 2010. The project has straddled both administrations starting with the late David Thompson and now rest uneasily with the incumbent Mottley who was a legal advisor to the failed project while in opposition. An interesting side note – Avinash Persaud also played a role and would have assisted in him being able to drive the luxury sports car he zips .

We fast forward to the recent 2021 Auditor General report with the following note on Clearwater Bay Ltd can be found.

In my 2018 and 2020 Reports, I indicated that there were some concerns surrounding the accounting treatment of a loan guarantee made by the Government of Barbados through its’ company, Clearwater Bay Limited in the sum of $120 million. This guarantee was in relation to the construction of the proposed Four Seasons managed hotels and villas. The sum of $120 million had appeared in the books of the Government as a receivable for a number of years but was completely written off in 2018. I had previously indicated that enough information was not provided to my Office as to the nature of the arrangement between Clearwater Bay Limited and the developers. I also stated that, in any event, the entire $120 million should not be written off since the lands on which the project was being built were valuable; instead the value in the accounts should be written down rather than to be completely written off.

Based on information made available to my Office, Clearwater Bay held a mortgage over the real property and after the loan was called, Government was required to honor its guarantee and a payment of $124.3 million was paid to the bank. Action was then taken by the Government company to recover the monies expended through a sale of the property.

Audit Update

In respect of the sale of the property, a review of the records at the Land Registry Department indicates that the property has been conveyed to a private company. However, there is no evidence of consideration being paid. Matters surrounding the sale and ownership of this property are complicated and is currently the subject of litigation which is ongoing.

2021 Auditor General Report

See relevant BU blog on CLEARWATER BAY MATTER

https://barbadosunderground.net/2018/02/20/paradise-clearwater-bay-ltd-sold-to-pharliciple-inc/
  • Pachamama
    July 31, 2022 10:24 AM

    David

    Is it beyond the realm of possibility that David Thompson was doing his friend and godmother to child, Mia Mottley, a personal or political favor in greenlighting this project on assumption of office in 2008?

    And if this is a reasonable supposition, does your argument which seeks to irrationally equalize blame for this national debucal not constitute a political act?

    As we recall, the embrace of this project happened early in the DLP regime of 2008. No government of Barbados has ever shown such an ability. This suggests to us the governmental processes were well advanced by Mottley and the outgoing BLP regime.

  • David
    July 31, 2022 10:25 AM

    @Pacha

    It is possible, however, it does not obviate that the project has straddled both administrations.

  • Pachamama
    July 31, 2022 10:37 AM

    David

    It would be three administration’s! Both parties, the BLP twice.

    In weighting causation, if the scenario above holds, it would seem to this writer that blame should be apportioned heavily to Mottley since she’s been running this project whether in or out of government, like she is again!

    In this age of woke-ism everything is now equalized. But shiiite even that has its outer limits. Political analysis anyone?

  • David
    July 31, 2022 10:38 AM

    @Pacha

    Blame for Clearwater you mean?

  • Pachamama
    July 31, 2022 10:48 AM

    David

    No! We thought that we were prosecuting a political crime of Mia Mottley.

  • David
    July 31, 2022 10:49 AM

    @Pacha

    This is a complex transaction which smells of collusion by members of the political class AND private actors.

  • William Skinner
    July 31, 2022 10:51 AM

    @ Pacha
    Most offerings have two major objectives: pretend to be balanced and wherever possible cast Mottley and Company in the best light.
    Peace.

  • David
    July 31, 2022 10:55 AM

    @Pacha

    Why were Mottley and Persaud recruited. Makes for interesting discussion.

  • Pachamama
    July 31, 2022 11:01 AM

    Skinner

    Clearly, both parties have some blame. But to equalize such when the current prime minister started this in the OSA period and continued to run it while in the opposition and now again in government represents a sleight of hand.

  • David
    July 31, 2022 11:05 AM

    @Pacha

    Are you correct? Didn’t Thompson appoint Persaud as executive chairman? Who recruited MOTTLEY as legal?

  • Pachamama
    July 31, 2022 11:08 AM

    David

    Please do not attempt to pull us into the tall grass.

    As complex as it may appear to you, this writer has done deals far more complex, much larger,

    Not interested in nuh personality distractions today.

    Ours is about a near 20 year series of political crimes perpetrated by Mottley. Nothing else!

  • David
    July 31, 2022 11:11 AM

    You doubt the Auditor General who opined same?

  • Pachamama
    July 31, 2022 11:12 AM

    Oh David

    Now you seek to rewrite history. Was near these situations around 2008 and trust memory more than your selective recall.

  • David
    July 31, 2022 11:13 AM

    Who was in office at that time Pacha.

  • dreamstarworld
    July 31, 2022 11:19 AM

    Has #MAM beefed up her security detail???

    Alleged reports reaching Britain is that something ominous is brewing with #MAM & her personal security detail…

    What is she being overly protected against???

    What is the real scoop here???

    I hate to think the worst!!!

  • David
    July 31, 2022 11:22 AM

    @TB

    What report, source please?

  • David
    July 31, 2022 11:36 AM

    By the way Pacha. Do you identify the people in the image which captions the blog? Why do you think it was selected?

  • dreamstarworld
    July 31, 2022 11:42 AM

    @DAVID

    Sorry BRUV*, I am not at liberty to say what I do or don’t know or have heard through the grapevine or to cite sources!!!

    Whatever is being said, it appears that something is brewing, and as you guys live on the island, it would be easy to confirm these allegations for or against!!!

    All I can say, is that we live in “PERILOUS” times according to Scripture…

    Nothing would “EVER” surprise me, one way or another…

  • Pachamama
    July 31, 2022 11:43 AM

    David

    Again, the party in power at the time is immaterial and only serves to posit the backwardness that that makes a difference.

    The deeper truth is that this a the ultimate case study in duopoly politics which you continue to reject.

    The pertinent questions are whether you have any idea how many years of work must go into a project for a prime minister to approve it.

    In the case of this project we will argue up to 10 years.

    And when David Thompson and the DLP publicly embraced such early on must mean a mountain of project work and approvals were already in place.

    For it is impossible for these to happen overnight.

    You may continue to ignore that Mottley worked on this project while in the OSA regime, like she is again, and while on the opposition benches in the interregnum.

    The last are yours.

  • David
    July 31, 2022 11:44 AM

    Ok Pacha, the blogmaster the point which had to be made. Carry on.

  • 555dubstreet
    July 31, 2022 11:46 AM

    does it make a difference if the PM has an allegedly seedy background story in these times of many Clowns in power worldwide and standards of leadership are low

    Float
    Geographer

