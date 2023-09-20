Politicians too fat, cabinet too large, too many consultants

One day coming soon some disgruntled persons will attempt a Sidney Burnett Alleyne.

On the 15 July 2023 Prime Minister Mia Mottley sat down with veteran journalist David Ellis (see 90 minutes interview below) to answer questions raised early in the administration after she became the first woman to win government on 25 May 2018.

The blogmaster from time to time has circled back to this interview to use it as a measure of performance of Prime Minister Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) from 2018 to the present.

You will hear her stout defence for appointing the largest Cabinet per 1000 of population in the world. She will now argue the fact her government was reelected in the controversial snap election in January 2022 and won another clean sweep confirmed the electorate bought into government’s playbook. The blogmaster is of the view it was more a case that in the land of the blind a one eye woman is queen.

The other issue from the interview that requires repeat discussion is Mottley’s perspective on how the Freundel Stuart administration squandered tax dollars to support party hacks as consultants. Fast forward to about 25 minutes into the interview to hear her dip into the ‘red bag’ to talk a lot and say noting about the issue of tax dollars used to pay several consultants.

The blogmaster accepts that recruiting outside of the parliamentary group maybe required for specialized jobs – running a government must be complex. However, it is clear both BLP and DLP have abused the appointment of consultants through the years. It continues today even in a harsh economic environment where a caring government should be expected to make decisions that are sympathetic to the needs of the people.

We definitely need a different kind of politics in Barbados. This week DLP President Ronnie Yearwood was carried in the media instructing his party on the need to rebuild trust with the public. He is correct, the average Barbadian has become fully disillusioned with the type of politics being practiced in Barbados. The blogmaster like many had hoped Mia Mottley and the BLP would have exploited the overwhelming mandates received at the polls in 2018 and 2022 to introduce a new politics, a new way of governing. It looks like the same old, same old.

Too many dismiss the caller on the talk shows who goes with the moniker Anti-America because of his oftentimes brusque delivery style. However, for those who take the time to listen to his message, he seems to be hitting close to the mark to what is required to drive change in Barbados. The current governance system serves its narrow interest by growing the bellies of members of the political directorate, serfdoms and campaign donors at the expense of the proletariat.

Why has the local fourth estate relinquished its role to actively pursue information in the interest of the public? Why is it so difficult for the public to be informed who are ALL the consultants on government’s payroll? One day coming soon some disgruntled persons will attempt a Sidney Burnett Alleyne.

