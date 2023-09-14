Libya disaster- white world does not care bout we

So far almost 12,000 people dead after Storm Daniel struck Eastern Libya on the weekend which caused two dams to crash and unleash torrents of water into surrounding neighborhoods.

On the tiny idyllic island we are fortunate to live, too many Barbadians are happy to navel gaze as the sand fills the hourglass. We have become so entitled by a manufactured lifestyle as we continue to live in our tiny cocoon, unconcerned with the many natural AND man made challenges being visited on our fellowman elsewhere on the planet.

We seem emotionally blinded about the big amounts of victims in Libya after the natural disaster . Let us not forget the victims and there families . No geopolitics and no ressentiments just humanity and solidarity when there is pain that strikes against humans #Lybia #Maroc https://t.co/FBnGp6G5d0 — Omar Ba (@LeOmarBa) September 14, 2023

It challenges the accepted belief that although one race; a human race, we struggle to live up to the label as being the most intelligent and civilized specie of life occupying the earth.

The blogmaster has been following the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Libya, specifically as it pertains to the lack of an agile global response by so called developed Western countries. The same observation we can make about Haiti in our back yard. It makes the blogmaster wonder – what if Barbados was to be swallowed by a disaster, how would the global community respond.Then again maybe, just maybe China would be our Knight in shining armour.

A quick scan of the local social and traditional media reveals that there is no discernible buzz about what is unfolding in Libya. What does this say about us?

There is some speculation about the reasons for the severity of the disaster. However, the blogmaster feels comfortable laying the blame squarely on the United States of America, NATO and allies for destabilizing a Qaddafi led Libya which eventually led to his brutal death in 2021. Similar examples in Iraq and Afghanistan can be cited, where Western forces invaded on some pretext and in the process destroyed physical infrastructure (ancient history) and disrupted a way of life of people practiced for centuries.

The blogmaster is no expert in geopolitics – this blog is a simple outpouring from the heart about the lack of respect high income countries continue to view Africa and the developing world. This combined with how ignorant too many of us are about where we have been relegated and our willingness to continue with disparate geopolitical policies in the Black diaspora.

Given Barbados recent attempts to forge closer ties with African nations, it will be interesting to monitor the reactions by our Foreign ministry in Bridgetown.

