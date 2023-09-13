MPs pay hike maybe in the works

No bigworks project gets done without the approval of the prime minister.
A few days ago Dr. Ronnie Yearwood fresh from being reelected President of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) posted a provocative tweet. To be expected his tweet generated the usual 7-day public discussion.
It is useful Yearwood decided to play his hand on what is regarded as a contentious matter. It is obvious he has been advised to develop a more aggressive perspective on the issues to improve resonance with a politically ‘tone deaf’ public. A different approach by the DLP to entice support from an apathetic and cynical public is required from a DLP struggling for relevance, Yearwood must employ superior leadership qualities to repurpose a political party clinging to the tattered coattail of Errol Barrow as well as surviving in a space where the political oxygen is being controlled by Prime Minister Mottley.
The Yearwood generated discussion about establishing performance metrics for members of parliament is useful. Especially at a time the Parliamentary Reform Commission is soliciting feedback from the public to inform changes. Here is an opportunity for the public to package concerns via a channel created by our form of a democratic system. The issue of determining pension eligibility for members of parliament and remuneration requires dispassionate debate at a time social justice matters have risen to the fore.
It is not surprising the issue about remuneration for members of parliament would have become mired in political rhetoric. Especially with the matter raised by a leader of an opposition struggling for a foothold in the political landscape. No bigworks project gets done without the approval of the prime minister, no important issue gets debated in the country unless sponsored by a member of the political class. It is we culture.
There must be a happy medium for civil society to agree on a satisfactory salary point for members of parliament in a local context. The type of democracy inherited and touted by local talking heads suggest members of parliament should be prioritizing a willingness to serve the public first and foremost. However, if one is careful to listen to messages being sent by the hierarchy of the political class, there is a culture of how local MPs do the job that requires a certain salary to be paid. A retired politician who sits on the Parliamentary Reform Commission described MPs as ‘sugar daddies’. Such an approach to determine a happy medium for MP salaries is flawed.
A more practical approach has to be creating a salary scale for members of parliament that mirrors senior public servant’s given the nexus of roles and responsibilities for achieving good government. The country needs good policy making from members of parliament and good execution by public servants in the interest of a public both are mandated to serve.
The other consideration is that we live in times where a man made political system will be under threat from corrupt players. We should not fool ourselves that avarice is no longer a deadly sin. There is an argument to be made for members of parliament and other key public servants having salaries loaded by an x factor to an agreed salary point. Such an approach would attempt to reduce the risk of members of parliament and top public servants being bribed by succumbing to greed. The approach should be supported by strong enforcement re: fines and imprisonment. A strong message must be sent to the population by our leadership that public servants must be willing to hold themselves accountable.
The idea of establishing KPIs to measure MP performance sounds good in theory but an MP’s job performance is in the main greatly impacted by party support.
Accountability is one of the bedrocks of representative Government, as it provides a check on individuals, once elected, betraying the promises they made during the campaign. An accountable political system is one where both the government and the elected members of parliament are responsible to their constituents to the highest degree possible. On the broader canvas, voters must be able to influence the shape of the government, either by altering the coalition of parties in power or by throwing out of office a single party, which has failed to deliver.ACE
Dr. Yearwood you have made a decent start to your second campaign, you must keep it up.
An increase in public sector salaries and wages, automatically triggers an increase in parliamentarians’ salaries. Yearwood is suggesting MP’s salaries are too high. Would he REDUCE those salaries if he becomes PM, or maintain the status quo?
Another tweet Dr. Yearwood should be encouraged to post is to have the president or some other independent body appoint non elected representatives to the lower chamber. This would mitigate challenges currently being experienced with the 60-0 and a virtually non existent political opposition a la Singapore.
https://www.parliament.gov.sg/about-us/structure/members-of-parliament
David
You joke?
The lower chamber is exclusively persons who are elected ‘by the people’.
The President is non elected and serves at the pleasure of the elected. Who do you think will actually do the appointing of lower house members?
Even when given the constitutional right to appoint certain persons in the Upper chamber, the President seemingly delegated to the PM?
The Cabal can’t dead.
All of this is balderdash. What about all the fancy talk that MPs were being mandated to visit their constituencies X amount of times per month or something like that ?
Dr. Yearwood would do better if he concentrates on basic politics such as active constituency branches and finding a mixture of candidates who really want to work hard bringing pressing political /socio economic issues before the public.
Otherwise he and the DLP would be sent into permanent electoral oblivion.
Of course, there is an automatic triggering of increases for parliamentarians with public sector increases. But I thought there was some discussion of further increases as well. Not sure that is warranted at this time though.
My problem with the automatic government’s pay increases in these inflationary periods is that the across the board method only widens the gap and does not help those who need it.
Still, the sugar daddy demands on MPs are very real. I doubt that British MPs have that to deal with. I remember an MP who begged my father to hide him one Sunday evening to get away from the light, rent and water bill demands of his constituents just for a little while. “They won’t look for me here,” he said. They had grown up together as friends but my dad supported the other party. He was a decent guy. Never heard any complaints or scandals. Not even from his clients.
I thought the idea of constituency offices with some level of funding was a good idea. But of course funds were often not disbursed in the right way.
The solution, as usual, escapes my poor little brain. 😊
Ronnie(Wh)O should get his numbers right as a start.🤣
Well I waiting to hear what age they will have to work to first for pension. The PM say it got to extend but she stopped short of telling me to what.
@John A
There a a sad reality we must take onboard. Quality citizens are not stepping forward to offer themselves for public service. We are dredging the bottom of the barrel. For example following debates in parliament is down right painful and embarrassing sometimes.
She never said it gotta. She made it clear the in her opinion it should be extend but said she will leave up to the parliament reform commission to decide.
Starting rumors will soon get it own legs
Didn’t Gregory Nicholls say on public radio he is in favour of moving the age to 60? Do you think in your wildest dream he made the statement without approval from Bigworks?
@David
Well there u go just produced the age for us. No this is the first time I heard a specific age mentioned
@John2
You would doubt a blogmaster of 16 years and counting?
Listen from 47 min in.
https://downtobrasstacks.castos.com/episodes/brasstacks-sep-06th-2023
David
I did not doubt you. I don’t not listen to radio or tv from bim when I am no on island unless someone post a clip that interest me
I read the little I get on BT and Nationnew online but I am not subscribed to them. I follow what goes on on this blog and family and friends back home .
Ur mention of 60 Is the first time I have heard anyone put an age ( I understood u are quoting Gregory )
@ David
Well you understand what happening here. They going have to work longer and pay more NIS to get to retirement if MIA raise their retirement age as a minister say, so we going give them a raise to help them with this burden. So basically the tax payer will pay their increased NIS cost out the state coffers. That will soften the blow for having to work longer for the same pension. Remember too some may not see 2 terms farless what could be 3 if it went to 15 years. Also this is only the minister pension, if they worked befor or after serving and had 750 contributions they would still be entitle to that too as any of us commoners would be.
@John A
The Senators have been grumbling about their $1500 stipend. In the good old days MPs serve out of a labour of love. These days serving the people is a profession.
Unlike other parliamentarians, the PM is entitled to pensions at the time when he/she is ‘sworn in.’
In other words the individual has to be PM for only one day.
David
Any worse than BU debates?
@enuff
You know what some say, BU is a reflection of what is out there.
@ Enuf
Truth is yes some may not be worth reading but ALL are entitled to have their say on a blog. I dont know if many understand how lucky we are to have this freedom. If we were in China. all like now poor David would be in a prison camp and me and you may be sentenced to 20 years of frying wantons for state functions lol
Let all have their say and just pick sense from nonesence. I mean who we going depend on to bring issues to us, surely not the 4th estate, what little of it still exist.
Let everybody talk de talk as the Bajans like to say that is my 5 cents worth.
Well JohnA accept all or none, since they’re all the same.
You realise you and me in that all then ?LOL
Yup. Lol
Caribbean Commission is asking for £33,000,000,000 for slavery reparations
I could explain more details but using the 30% hit rate rule of thumb law in the current climate a lot of words are not worth the effort
My apologies Caribbean Commission is asking for £33,000,000,000,000
using the formula that 1 trillion has 12 zeros
(I blame Bu for spoiling my eyesight)
If that figure of 33 trillion pounds???? is correct, even if it’s much, much less…it’s coming from blackmailers, extortionists and thieves, believing some fool will put any type of money in their crooked hands so they can racketeer, with their thieving minority friends….no one needs Barbados dangerous, lying politicians or their criminal partners to distribute reparations directly to AFRIKAN DESCENTS..
Afrika has been warned to stay out of this….they have their own part to play FROM THE AFRIKA PERSPECTIVE…joining with known thieves is not a viable option.