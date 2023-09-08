President Randy Harris, weak but strong

President of Barbados Football Association (BFA) Randy Harris has occupied the office although the performance of Barbados football has slipped to an embarrassing level during his tenure.

BFA President Randy Harris and FIFA President Gianni Infantino

It must be obvious sports is not only everything EDUCBA describes, it is also a trillion dollar global business. Where there are big business decisions being made expect to find political factors at play and corruption.

The world’s most popular sport is football (soccer). In recent weeks a controversy triggered by suspended president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales planting a kiss on a female player in his exuberance at Spain winning the women’s World Cup, and the ensuing debate amplifies the importance placed on holding on to executive positions in sports, especially soccer. In the face of global condemnation he refuses to resign.

Back on the rock, local President of Barbados Football Association (BFA) has occupied the office although the performance of Barbados football slipped to an embarrassing level during his tenure. Barbados is currently ranked 166 out of 208 countries listed. Importantly when Randy Harris was elected to the post in 2012 Barbados was ranked 143 out of 206 countries. The blogmaster likes to keep things simple. Barbados has not improved in its FIFA world positional ranking under Randy Harris. It therefore begs the question why is he being reelected to the position. Are the actors involved satisfied with mediocrity? The answer when it comes to FIFA is in the politics.

Despite Barbados mediocre performance over the years, the little man Randy Harris was elected as President of Caribbean Football Union (CFU) in 2021 under the protective eye of President of FIFA Gianni Infantino. From the comfort of your sofa you can watch FIFA Uncovered or read the book Red Card to understand why holders of football executive positions will not want to demit office even for a good reason. Do you recall Minister Ronald Jones as a minister of the Barbados government holding on to the position of president of the BFA despite intense criticism?

Coming out of the blog Sports needs an Oba the suggestion was made BU should highlight a few of these deadbeat local sports association if we are to be serious about unpacking the issues affecting local sport. Today the blogmaster had to listen to Randy Harris commenting on Barbados’ likely success against 174 ranked Montserrat in a CONCACAF Nations League, Group B draw scheduled to be played tonight (8 September 2023).

The blogmaster’s position is simple, why has President Randy Harris been elected as president of the BFA continuously from 2012 and there has been no commensurate improvement in the performance of the national teams if we use FIFA’s rankings? Unless there are other metrics to measure the success of President Harris he must be adjudged to be a failure.

Long may the mediocrity continue!

