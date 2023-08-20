Sports needs an Oba

The lack of commitment to sports in Barbados is exemplified in a dilapidated National Stadium.
Two voting events caught the interest last week. First the election of a Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the announcement Olympian Obadele Thompson has thrown his hat in the ring to challenge for president of the Barbados Olympic Association.
It was reported Conde Riley was returned as president with 75 votes to narrowly fend off Calvin Hope 72 votes and Senator Gregory Nicholls 37 votes. A grand total of 184 votes were gathered between the three candidates. From all research the BCA registers a membership of close to three thousand members. At a time cricket is struggling to maintain its position as the preeminent sport in Barbados, less than 200 members showed the interest to vote for a president of the BCA.
The other related news was 2000 Olympian Obadele Thompson’s announcement to challenge for a director’s seat at the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA). What makes his decision interesting is the fact he lives in the United States of America. How does it reflect on the local talent Thompson feels compelled to contribute to the development of sports in Barbados via Zoom? In defense, we live in a Digital Age.
For many years the blogmaster has been encouraging sitting and former sports administrators to speak out on the challenges affecting local sports associations. As if analogous to what happens in the political sphere with the so called political directorate closing ranks, so too similar occurs with local sporting officials. There is the common occurrence of the same faces rotating every year through the different positions. Also a common occurrence is the poor governance resulting in non performance.
The blogmaster grew up in an era Barbados – a tiny island -represented itself proudly on the regional and international arena. We dominated volleyball on the regional front and were not too far behind Jamaica and Trinidad in netball. In football we held our own against Trinidad and Jamaica and international touring teams feared playing the Barbados cricket team. Table tennis, draughts, cycling, horse racing and several ‘minor’ sports we were competitive outside of Barbados. In recent years there has been a precipitous decline in the performance of local sports while other countries in our peer group have leapfrogged us. The question is why.
The simple answer is without a smart plan and adequate resources, we will continue on a path to nowhere. There is no national sports program although promised by successive ministers of sport. The lack of commitment to sports in Barbados is exemplified in a dilapidated National Stadium. It is difficult to believe a renaissance in sporting fortune is possible anytime soon. The failing economic fortunes of Barbados guarantees that the big ticket interest like education, housing and health priorities will attract the bulk of the national budget. Then there is declining interest by an apathetic and cynical public to become to volunteer which is required at the grassroots level especially to breath life into sporting activity. It is true to say community practitioners like Hamilton Lashley et al are a dying breed.
There is the saying we are what we eat. Our non performing national sports culture reflects the type of society we have become. It is doing the little things that make the big works happen. A small island 21×14 cannot afford to grow an impersonal culture. The group that stands to lose the most is the youth. We are are not building a better society if we continue to block pathways that give our youth hope. We need bold leadership to emerge from all areas of society, political, non governmental/civic.
@ David
What did you expect?
And, I’ll bet many of the members weren’t ‘financial,’ and therefore couldn’t vote, which is usually the norm.
By now you should have also been aware that, more often than not, many members of these sports organizations in Barbados, prefer to be involve impressive displays of ceremonial grandeur.
In other words, they tend to be more closely associated with official ceremonies and formal events.
‘Pomp and pageantry.’
Every Olympics, the Barbados Olympics Association (BOA), has a ‘large entourage of officials’ accompanying athletes to the Games.
But, the returns, relative to medals, are poor……and therefore questions the capabilities of those officials, athletic administrators, coaches etc.
Barbados football ⚽️ also comes to mind.
Randy Harris has been President of the Barbados Football Association (BFA), since 2012, after three (3) consecutive terms.
Other than his personal accomplishments of being elected vice-president of CONCACAF, 1st vice president of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and subsequently president, football in Barbados isn’t going anywhere under Harris’ presidency.
The domestic tournaments continue to be poor, while the national team continues to struggle at the regional and international levels.
But, Harris seems to have established himself as the Bajan Austin ‘Jack’ Warner.
@Artax
Was it late Minister of Education who despite the weight of a government ministry refused to step down as Barbados Football Association? If the association was performing well one might have understood but like you said, there were sweets to be had. In the process these so-called volunteers continue to shortchange our youth.
“There is no national sports program although promised by successive ministers of sport.”
@ David
In MY OPINION, formulating a ‘national sports program’ is a task beyond any sports minister.
Such an endeavour should be a COLLABORATIVE EFFORT involving ‘government,’ the national sports organizations, other stakeholders and special interests groups.
This is an arrangement that could be facilitated (provide the environment necessary for the process to occur)……
…… and coordinated (integrating the various plans through mutual discussion, exchange of ideas etc), by the National Sports Council (NSC).
The resulting program could be reviewed by the Minister, and taken through the Parliamentary process by him/her.
Unfortunately, however, ‘politicians’ have infiltrated many of these sporting bodies.
Although people have rights of freedom of expression and to take part in the conduct of public affairs or freely associate with any political party of their choice……
…… a problem ARISES when they are UNABLE to SEPARATE political posturing, biases and relationships from sports administration.
For example, in George Street, Hammie Lah was instrumental in organizing the David Thompson Memorial Football Classic Tournament, while Randy Harris, on the eve of BFA elections, was involved in organising the LIME Pelican Challenge for Roebuck Street.
There is president of a particular Association who calls the ‘call-in-programme’ infrequently, to support the BLP.
I believe sports should be apolitical and neutral.
But, in reality, it is intricately enmeshed within the larger socio-political context in which all sporting activities operate.
@Artax
Politics will always be present. What must be also present are like minded individuals in enough numbers to ensure the mandate of the associations are carried out.
@David and @Artax, both of you have spoken clear truisms of our current situation so I merely add the pragmatic.
re BCA: I am fairly sure @David that the numbers you noted were not dramatically different over the last many years. Yes there were times when high publicity brought out more members (e.g. when the late Stephen A and later Joel Garner were vying for presidency) to the AGMs but in the main what you said about “recycling of posts” was true … even going back to when Capt. Short was BCA Pres for it seemed forever and a day !!
I focus on BCA as I more familiar there so I know that the current president has been a board member in some capacity for now well over 25 years. Realistically, as a counter point to your thesis, he can say that he has been involved in exciting developments and growth during that time (and indeed big disappointments too: BCL dying comes to mind).
I say all that to simply note that many have sat for a long time in positions (at BCA and other orgs: like late Lisle Austin at BOA) but that NEVER stopped development and exciting changes!
Alas, change is a constant in life and whereas there was a time for the BCL or the Christ Church or St. Peter Football League, current life dynamics have seen such community based orgs fade away.
As you asked: ‘WHY is that’, and what you didn’t’ ask, ‘have the replacements been suitable ‘, is the bothersome question!
BTW, I smiled at your remark that: “In football we held our own against Trinidad and Jamaica…”. Fah trute!
Brother, I don’t think we did that EVER since about before mid 1980s: T&T always tended to beat us since then… even when we played relatively well. I was quite an avid football fan too back in that era and travelled to watch the team of ‘Cracker’ and ‘Gas’ and Jerry Goddard and all that, so I recall that we invariably got beaten by those two teams.
Basically the same happened in hockey: we performed creditably but T&T always seemed to be a goal better!
But anyhow although administrators recycled endlessly, every once and a while there would be a ‘revolution’ (for example when the Conrad Hunter regime was expected to be a wonderful long term period of development and when Stephen took over after his death) so if Oba’s new quest is such a wonderful possible change then more power to him!
@Dee Word
The state was that we held our own, compare to recent years of what is a precipitous decline. No excuses are necessary.