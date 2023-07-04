Mottley, Macron and neoliberal globalization

The following was submitted by Tee White from the Caribbean Empowerment blog.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Macron and neoliberal globalisation

By Tee White

Prime Minister Mia Mottley (l) and President Emmanuel Macron (r)

Barbadian Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, has emerged on the international scene as one of the most visible supporters of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, which recently concluded in Paris. The summit, which was hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron, took place from 22-23 June under the twin themes of building a new consensus for a more inclusive international financial system and advancing towards achieving the United Nations Agenda 2030 sustainable development goals.

These goals, set in 2015, were a continuation of the UN’s Millennium Goals, adopted in 2000. Both sets of goals are presented as measures to end global poverty. However, in contrast to the high sounding UN aspirations and conferences, a large part of the world’s population remain trapped in both poverty and inequality.

Read full article @caribbeanempowermentblog

