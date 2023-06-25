5 thoughts on “Your body needs real food


    • Act now on dangers of trans-fats
      Right here on Barbados’ soil the other day were the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, an African, with an impeccable global presence, and Barbadian Sir George Alleyne, a highly credible international voice on the non-communicable diseases (NCDs) currently plaguing developing countries, Barbados among them.
      The two public figures were part of a ministerial meeting designed to chart a health and wellness course for small island developing states, SIDS, which have some of the world’s highest per capita rates of NCDs – cancer, diabetes, heart disease and chronic respiratory conditions.
      It was during that highlyproductive, three-day conference that Barbadians learned their Government was planning, quite correctly, to end the importation of foods which contain high levels of trans-fats that lead to heart disease.
      If you had asked both about trans-fats, chances are they would have enthusiastically endorsed the Mia Amor Mottley administration’s move for some solid reasons.
      “Eliminating trans-fat is cost effective and has enormous benefits for health. Put simply, trans-fat is a toxic chemical that kills and should have no place in food. It’s time to get rid of it once and for all,” Ghebreyesus said.
      In the absence of specific data about the devastation trans-fats are causing in Barbados, we can rely on WHO’s global picture: five billion people worldwide are today at risk medically because of trans-fats. Just as bad, their intake “is responsible for up to 600 000 premature deaths from coronary disease each year around the world”, according to WHO which joined Barbados in sponsoring the global SIDS meeting here.
      Trans-fats are found in fried foods, commercially baked goods, stick margarines and French fries. They get into foods two ways: (1) naturally, like those in the gut of animals such as milk and meat products; and (2) are artificially created by manufacturers and food processors. The latter is far more dangerous.
      Although commercial firms are aware of the nightmare, many ignore that fact, because the chemical is easy to use in food preparation, inexpensive to produce and lasts long.
      Those bits of hard reality bring us back to Barbados’ plans to ban imported foods that contain artificially-made trans-fats. In his explanation of Government’s proposed action, Minister of Health and Wellness The Most Honourable Senator Dr Jerome Walcott cited the need to work with commercial firms on key issues.
      “Sometimes, due to the size and nature of commercial actors involved, governments in SIDS face impossible odds in securing regulatory protection to improve health,” he said. “This is particularly true where government resources and budgets may be dwarfed by size and scale of multinational companies and foreign commercial actors.”
      That hard fact probably explains why Barbadians are being asked to wait for another 18 months before an import ban can be placed on trans-fats. The Government must decide to shorten that time span. Much is at stake.
      Apart from giving foods a desirable taste and texture, many restaurants and fast food outlets use trans-fats to deep fry foods because oils with transfats can be used many times in commercial fryers, stated the WHO. In addition, firms must find alternatives and that may take time.
      Nevertheless, commercial firms which currently use trans-fats can decide to end the practice abruptly as evidence of their desire to show they are acting in the public interest by avoiding the use of a chemical that kills.
      In effect, the non-use of commercially-produced trans-fats can be a vigorous marketing and promotional tool to underscore sound corporate citizenship.
      Another thing of interest to Barbadians is that researchers have also connected trans-fat intake to an increased risk of prostate cancer and colorectal cancer. Barbados and its neighbours would be wise to take heed since they are already aware of our horrifying rates of prostate cancer.

    • COUNTRY FIGHTING BACK AGAINST GROWING INCIDENCE OF NCDs
      IT’S WAR

      By Donna Sealy
      Barbados needs healthy, active children who will become healthy, active adults.
      That, in a nutshell, sums up the rationale for the Barbados School Nutrition Policy that is being rolled out in phases across nursery, primary and secondary schools. The changes have already started with students prohibited from bringing sugar-sweetened beverages to school and more days allotted for fruits and other healthy snacks.
      Before its launch in February, there were many discussions among the public about its effectiveness and objectives given that it seeks to govern what is consumed and done within the school environment, where children between the ages of three and 17 spend an average of six hours daily.
      But what led to this policy which applies to all public and private schools and educational institutions from pre-school to tertiary level? Who will be negatively impacted? Is it that key stakeholders in the health sector want to put companies and individuals out of business for producing/ selling foods/products which individuals should eat in moderation? Is it that the Mia Amor Mottley administration is being heavy handed when it comes to the nation’s health?
      If Barbadians are honest, they wouldn’t quibble over those things because they really don’t matter. Instead, they would admit that this is the right move to stem the growing incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and starting with our children is the best thing to do.
      Wholesome menu options
      Schoolchildren – from nursery to sixth form – need wholesome and nutritious menu options and physical education which, according to the policy, will be increased and mandatory. The quality of meals provided by the School Meals Department – which is “hindered by financial capacity constraints”, according to the policy – is being improved with assistance from the National Nutrition Centre.
      The centre has “prepared and disseminated nutritional guidelines for school lunches but these have not been fully implemented in schools. The guidelines stipulate the composition, approximate number of servings from each food group and the frequency of provision of specific food items for the preparation of school lunches”.
      Any discussion on the policy should be robust and respectful of the views of everyone involved including, but not limited to, vendors who ply their trade outside and inside the school compounds such as canteen operators, many of whom offer breakfast and lunch. We would do well to note that some operators have been offering healthy, wholesome meals at secondary schools for years now and this is to be encouraged. Unsanctioned vending is a challenge and measures should be taken to counter this.
      62-page policy Let’s look a closer look at the comprehensive 62-page policy, which has supporting data on statistics on NCDs, clear strategies and policies. There’s also accompanying pictorial information with alternative suggestions for beverages and snacks which parents can use as guides when shopping.
      At its root the policy seeks to address issues related to health, nutrition and the holistic development of children.
      Created and approved by Cabinet in May 2022 through consultations with the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation, and other stakeholders, the framers arrived at three main areas of focus, namely, the menus of the School Meals Department, informing students how to prepare wholesome meals and an emphasis on health and physical activity.
      The executive summary states, among other things, that the NCDs “are identified as one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity” in Barbados and account for “83 per cent of all deaths in 2016” and that “the rising rates of overweight and obesity in the country are of significant concern”.
      Stating that “changes in dietary quality with simultaneous increases in sedentary behaviours and reduction in physical activity are acknowledged as main contributors to the progression of [overweight and obesity]”, it was noted that “these eating and activity patterns are largely established during childhood and adolescence and continue into adulthood”.
      “Therefore, prevention of risky behaviours among children and adolescents is viewed as an urgent priority in efforts to reduce the burden of NCDs in the future. The role of the school environment in shaping dietary and [physical activity] behaviours has received increasing attention worldwide. . . .
      Nutritional standards
      “A number of factors relating to various aspects of school environments need to be addressed. These include:
      • the lack of nutritional standards regulating schools’ food/beverage offerings
      • unregulated food vending in and around schools
      • evidence of a broad array of approaches for the marketing of nutrient-poor food and beverages
      • the lack of adequate attention to nutrition and physical education in school curricula
      • low levels of participation in PE classes
      • the lack of a conducive [physical activity] environment
      • and the need to increase student and parent engagement and other stakeholder involvement in efforts for improving children’s eating and activity patterns.”
      The overall goal of the Nutrition Policy “is to create healthy school environments that enhance student learning and are conducive to the development of healthy lifelong eating and activity behaviours through a multisectoral and integrated approach”.
      Among its eight objectives are:
      • “To ensure that only nutritious food and beverages that enhance the health, learning and well-being of school children are sold, served, and promoted in school environments.”
      Healthy eating behaviours
      • “ To coordinate school food service with nutrition education and other schoolbased nutrition-promoting initiatives in an integrated approach to promote students’ adoption of healthy eating behaviours.”
      • “To increase opportunities for physical activity in the school environment to enable school children to be physically active throughout the school day.”
      • “To increase the availability of timely and accurate information on child and adolescent nutrition-related indicators in order to evaluate policy implementation and to inform programme development and coordination.”
      To equip children in making informed decisions and to practise healthy eating and activity behaviours, there will be “comprehensive nutrition education and physical education shall be made a mandatory subject in the school curriculum”.
      Not only that, “the teaching of nutrition and physical education shall be strengthened through the implementation of a national sequential curriculum framework for each subject, capacity building for effective delivery of the curricula, integration of school food service and nutrition education and programme evaluation”. (GBM)

