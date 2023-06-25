Your body needs real food Posted on June 25, 2023 by David ‘Growing food is like printing money’. ‘Life is about nature’. ‘Your body needs natural food’. Dr. Bobby Price Thanks Bentley. Please share this blogEmailWhatsAppTweetTelegramPrintShare on TumblrMorePocketLike this:Like Loading... Related
He mentioned growing bajan cherry trees on his far.
Source: Nation Editorial
Source: Nation
California just approved lab-grown meat into the food cycle. The approval was issued with the urging of BillpedophileGates, who has bought up Ks of acres of land in the US which is just sitting idle. There are also some reporting that hot dogs contain human meat….I won’t know because I do not eat hot dogs.
When I was a lass growing up in Barbados, it was an anomalie to see fat persons. Today, obesity has become the norm.
If there’s one snippet of wisdom we could glean from that scamdemic, it would be to grow our own NON-GMO food and don’t even rely on your local government which appears to be embedded with the International Criminal Class. Grow your food in the SUN and not with electricity, which should be a last resort.
Dr.Price is selling Tummy tea detox and Parasite candida cleanse. My fellow Bajans, if you wish to reclaim your health I suggest that you try his 14 day cleanse. Clean first, then nourish the cells. I see too many women with big hanging guts…..that’s just ugly and unhealthy esp..with the rise in colorectal cancer.
Since Dr. Sebi has transitioned, Dr. Price and Brother Yahki has been dispensing valuable knowledge.
Today’s citizens will eat anything in the name of convenience.