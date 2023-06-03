Plant food instead of houses

Dwight Sutherland, Minister of Housing Indar Weir, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

It is the start of the hurricane and there has been the usual awareness talk to remind Barbadians to install roof straps, ensure adequate insurance coverage, know where hurricane shelters are located etc.

It was last year a freak storm with the name Elsa wreak havoc on the housing stock in Barbados. The destructions caused the then Minister of Housing William Duguid to order hundreds of steel framed houses from China at a declared cost of 28 million dollars. It is not surprising that one year later only a handful of the houses have been assembled. A national disgrace with nobody held to account by Prime Minister Mottley. We remain ignorant about the role of EWBSB in the procurement of the steel houses. No wonder successive governments have made it a priority to hoodwink the electorate on the enactment of transparency legislation in the form of integrity and freedom of information laws.

For political expediency we continue to move full pelt ‘planting’ houses here there and everywhere on a tiny island with little overall development planning. The current minister of housing has promised to build 10, 000 houses in ten years. One does not have to imagine what our pristine fields and hills will be transformed to when these opportunistic current day politicians foist a vacuous brand of policymaking on the country.

Instead of planting houses, why not plant a food forest?

