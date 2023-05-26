NIS Pension Warning

Chairman of NIS Board Leslie Haynes

One of many concerns Barbados Underground has been championing through the years is the rate of depletion of NIS funds. Quoting former Minister David Estwick who addressed the matter last week, “the operating balance at the NIS becomes negative by 2028, six years from now…and the NIS funds would be depleted in 12 years. Compounding the problem is a matter of poor compliance”. Do we have the capacity to run with the message for the purpose of engaging in constructive debate?

There are not many other ways one can continue to express concern about the management of the NIS by the Barbados and Democratic Labour parties through the years. Although Prime Minister Mottley has given the assurance the NIS is nowhere near to a crisis situation, the reality of the numbers tells a different story for the independent minded.

The country awaits the outcome from a recent national consultation on the NIS when it is anticipated significant changes will have to be implemented. As it stands our NIS contribution is one of the highest in the region with age eligible for full pension benefit being 67. The fact we are labelled an ageing population with restricted opportunity to expand the pool of contributions has opened the door for managed immigration.

While this blog highlights the NIS fund, the burgeoning pension liability of government for the public service, both central government and SOEs adds to the problems a future generation will have to wrestle.

Barbadians have jumped on the bandwagon and have become addicted to the latest flavour of gossip news. In the meantime…

The following article posted in the Nation newspaper on May 25, 2023 with the title Retirement crisis looming, says former Minister is recommended reading.

Retirement crisis looming, says former Minister Article by Jonteau Coppin David Estwick, former miniser Barbados faces an impending retirement crisis. This is the belief of Dr David Estwick, the former Minister of Economic Affairs, who was speaking during the Democratic Labour Party’s St Peter branch meeting at Mile-And-A-Quarter on Sunday. The topic of discussion was A Crisis Within A Crisis – The Risk of Pensions in Barbados. Estwick raised the alarm over the country’s future retirement prospects, highlighting the worsening dependency ratio and the unpreparedness of both the Government and the over-65 age group for the challenges that lie ahead. Speaking about the solvency of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) which he deems a national emergency, he said “The Government of Barbados is unprepared for these future pension liabilities, and the over-65 age group in Barbados is woefully unprepared for retirement.” He continued: “It is now an emergency because there was significant damage done to the NIS balance sheet because of the domestic debt restructuring exercise of 2018, that resulted in the NIS losing over $1.6 billion in debt-based assets, in addition to the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on contributions and benefit pay out. In fact, the operating balance at the NIS becomes negative by 2028, six years from now…and the NIS funds would be depleted in 12 years. Compounding the problem is a matter of poor compliance. In fact, about one in every eight self-employed persons pay NIS,” Estwick, who headed the Infrastructure Committee of Cabinet under Prime Minister Freundel Stuart, recommends the elimination of double taxation on pensions and the scrapping of any direct tax on people who take up jobs post retirement, as strategies to help save the NIS from potential collapse. He also suggested that Barbados introduce a tax write-off of 150 per cent of business investment for people over the age of 60. However, given the severity of the situation, Estwick believes things will become more expensive for those in the 16-60 age group who are responsible for paying NIS. “It is my contention that Barbadians should brace themselves for increases to the present NIS contribution rates that apply to employees and employers of 11.1 per cent and 12.75 percent respectively; working for longer periods (70-75) and a reduced pension benefit”. (JC) Nation newspaper

Like this: Like Loading...