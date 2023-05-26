NIS Pension Warning

One of many concerns Barbados Underground has been championing through the years is the rate of depletion of NIS funds. Quoting former Minister David Estwick who addressed the matter last week, “the operating balance at the NIS becomes negative by 2028, six years from now…and the NIS funds would be depleted in 12 years. Compounding the problem is a matter of poor compliance”. Do we have the capacity to run with the message for the purpose of engaging in constructive debate?
There are not many other ways one can continue to express concern about the management of the NIS by the Barbados and Democratic Labour parties through the years. Although Prime Minister Mottley has given the assurance the NIS is nowhere near to a crisis situation, the reality of the numbers tells a different story for the independent minded.
The country awaits the outcome from a recent national consultation on the NIS when it is anticipated significant changes will have to be implemented. As it stands our NIS contribution is one of the highest in the region with age eligible for full pension benefit being 67. The fact we are labelled an ageing population with restricted opportunity to expand the pool of contributions has opened the door for managed immigration.
While this blog highlights the NIS fund, the burgeoning pension liability of government for the public service, both central government and SOEs adds to the problems a future generation will have to wrestle.
Barbadians have jumped on the bandwagon and have become addicted to the latest flavour of gossip news. In the meantime…
The following article posted in the Nation newspaper on May 25, 2023 with the title Retirement crisis looming, says former Minister is recommended reading.
Retirement crisis looming, says former Minister
Article by Jonteau Coppin
Barbados faces an impending retirement crisis.
This is the belief of Dr David Estwick, the former Minister of Economic Affairs, who was speaking during the Democratic Labour Party’s St Peter branch meeting at Mile-And-A-Quarter on Sunday.
The topic of discussion was A Crisis Within A Crisis – The Risk of Pensions in Barbados.
Estwick raised the alarm over the country’s future retirement prospects, highlighting the worsening dependency ratio and the unpreparedness of both the Government and the over-65 age group for the challenges that lie ahead.
Speaking about the solvency of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) which he deems a national emergency, he said “The Government of Barbados is unprepared for these future pension liabilities, and the over-65 age group in Barbados is woefully unprepared for retirement.”
He continued: “It is now an emergency because there was significant damage done to the NIS balance sheet because of the domestic debt restructuring exercise of 2018, that resulted in the NIS losing over $1.6 billion in debt-based assets, in addition to the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on contributions and benefit pay out. In fact, the operating balance at the NIS becomes negative by 2028, six years from now…and the NIS funds would be depleted in 12 years. Compounding the problem is a matter of poor compliance. In fact, about one in every eight self-employed persons pay NIS,”
Estwick, who headed the Infrastructure Committee of Cabinet under Prime Minister Freundel Stuart, recommends the elimination of double taxation on pensions and the scrapping of any direct tax on people who take up jobs post retirement, as strategies to help save the NIS from potential collapse. He also suggested that Barbados introduce a tax write-off of 150 per cent of business investment for people over the age of 60.
However, given the severity of the situation, Estwick believes things will become more expensive for those in the 16-60 age group who are responsible for paying NIS.
“It is my contention that Barbadians should brace themselves for increases to the present NIS contribution rates that apply to employees and employers of 11.1 per cent and 12.75 percent respectively; working for longer periods (70-75) and a reduced pension benefit”. (JC)Nation newspaper
THE NHS, NHSFIFE, NHSTORTUREREGIME HAVE KEPT ME CAPTIVE AS THEIR HOSTAGE FOR 20.8 YEARS. THEY HAVE FORCED INJECTION FOR 24 YEARS, THEY HAVE KILLED 300,000 TETRAFRAGG TETRAFRAGG TETRAFRAGG CLONED BODIES OF ME DURING THE PAST 40 MONTHS
TIEF NOT, WANT NOT…
Cant seek to blame Empire for that one…but….it is noticed in all the bellyaching and griping, not a fella int calling for independent AUDITORS for the last 20- 40 years of no accountability or financial transparency, for the treasury vat or NIS pension..preferably in no way connected to government their agents or associates……
But dont worry, i already made a suggestion.
Btw…shared yesterday was information stating that people in the diaspora are crying shame and embarrassment on parliament misleadership and distancing themselves from any direct connection.
Cant blame them, it’s sooooo embarrassing…ALL OF IT….i wont want anyone to know i know them…people are indeed crying shame all around..
…we also cannot allow Slave minds to drive any type of narrative. I certainly will not allow them to insert themselves as they are so famous in doing….not this time or in this situation..way ahead of that trick…so petty and trifling they cant see the disaster developing..
Stupesssss
This conversation, like many others, seem never to go any deeper than the surface.
Neither David Estwick nor his namesake here has the courage to conclude that what’s been happening at the NIS is the direct and causal consequence of neoliberal capitalism, beginning circa 1980.
It is a Washington Consensus thinking which both are, in Jim Jones fashion, ardent koolaide drinkers.
Like in any other belief system, the economic is no different. So to ask believers to question their raison dete is to become Sisyphus.
Until these who are such proponents can find this base truism any regurgitatiion of old memes mean nothing.
To these devout capitalists there must never be a fundamental interrogation of such bedrock morrings. Even as the belief system was only entered into canon four decades ago.
As a result, the same circular trite must now be repeated. We should expect that Walter Blackman, who has some expertise in matters thus, to be summons to argue what he has expertly done several times previously.
And the collapse of social security systems is a global phenomenon. All the betrayals of actuaríal logic found in the case of Barbados repeat themselves almost everywhere else.
Therefore the point of departure and the logical direction of travel must be neoliberal capitalism, itself. Anything else is either a fool’s errand or the diliberate dumbing down of the public by both the loud–mouthed barggart from Saint Philip and his more obsequious twin right here.
Neoliberalism and capitalism notwithstanding….dem TIEF…BILLIONS from the fund.
I was fortunate enuff to see their theft handiwork up Apes Hill some years ago, still have really nice photos, but their dream clubhouse and pool for racists have since been dug up, however, the disappeared billions can still be seen.
They are playing the same old dumbed down game and fully expect different results…someone ought to send them a memo…that strategy is overused, misused abused and too old to have any life left. …they have had too much freedom to be destructive with taxpayer’s and pensioner’s money…
The loan money theft, that’s between them and their Empire employers….dont in anyway concern me..
Waru
Some may cite other causal factors, like birth rates decline, non payment, etc. While birth rates will be a factor more decisive going forward and delinquency something which has always been a challenge, the elephant in the room which nobody wants to address is neoliberal capitalism itself.
Under neoliberal capitalism the intention was, from the masters in Washington, that all public wealth must be privatised. We see the consolidation into fewer and fewer hands. And this is largely what has happened to the NIS, and will continue to.
Look! For example. We cannot recall anybody who has virtually thrown away tens of millions of NIS money, like as the fake professor Persaud, and continues to be at the centre of government’s financial architecture as a respected adviser.
Part of the plan to achieve Washington’s diktats.
They have shown for decades just how vulnerable that system is to abuse, by overly subjecting it to massive and horrifying exploitation….that alone should give everyone, especially those whose financial interests are tied up in it by the billions of dollars……serious pause..
“Under neoliberal capitalism the intention was, from the masters in Washington, that all public wealth must be privatised.”
But then they got overly greedy and tief all the money, mismanaged the island and had to go loans abegging AGAIN……….i dont think they meant for them to tief until everything became nonfunctioning….lol
Looks like they privatized the loans too…
That’s why i stay ouf of politics because of differing agendas….and am not a great admirer of that system either, personally, my belief is, better can be done…but that’s from a feminine perspective…high profile Alpha males think differently.
“Look! For example. We cannot recall anybody who has virtually thrown away tens of millions of NIS money, like as the fake professor Persaud, and continues to be at the centre of government’s financial architecture as a respected adviser.”
That fakery has gone on for quite some time and no one is doing anything..
Estwick should be the last to say anything about mismanagement of the NIS, as it was his government under the divine hand of sinkyuh that used that entity as their personal xerox machine.
The large amount of debt created by the DLP government to the NIS, then was passed on to this government to service. Then the BLP decided “listen right some off” and with the stroke of a pen 1 billion dollars of the contributions of others disappeared!
So which party created the problem one could argue? Well personally in my view both need to hold some licks for their decisions. The point is we are where we are now and unless this government plans to inject roughly $80 million a year, for the next 10 to 12 years the fund will fail.
Those sadly are the facts.
No one is safe, they would rob anyone, sell anyone…they have had many decades of practice, no loyalty to anyone except for what they do and whom they do it with.
It’s a horrible and very destructive situation…and must be brought to heel…they have acted for decades like they were answerable to no one, only recently most of us came to tealize that was another one of their lies and pretense…
Uh wonder why the blogmaster does allow the jackass Yolande Grant to ABUSE EVERY damn blog. It sickening. 7/12 posts of REPEATING the SAME SHYTE, over and over and over, and nothing bout the subject.