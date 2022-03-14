B-Day in Barbados

Today Prime Minister Mia Mottley will deliver the Budget for 2022 at 3PM. It will be of interest to pundits for several reasons. It comes against rising oil price caused by the Russia Ukraine conflict which threatens to deplete the foreign reserves government has been boasting, and a cashflow pressured by having reallocate funds to cover pandemic expenses.

Of concern to others – including the blogmaster – will be government’s developmental programs to improve quality of life for Barbadians.