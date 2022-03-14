B-Day in Barbados

Today Prime Minister Mia Mottley will deliver the Budget for 2022 at 3PM. It will be of interest to pundits for several reasons. It comes against rising oil price caused by the Russia Ukraine conflict which threatens to deplete the foreign reserves government has been boasting, and a cashflow pressured by having reallocate funds to cover pandemic expenses.

Of concern to others – including the blogmaster – will be government’s developmental programs to improve quality of life for Barbadians.

Budget Address 2022 (6th Sitting of the First Session of 2022-2027
  David
    March 14, 2022 2:22 PM

    Rate review ‘urgent’

    Williams: BL&P increase may be critical to energy push
    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY colvillemounsey@
    nationnews.com
    ONE OF BARBADOS’ major investors in renewable energy, Ralph “Bizzy“ Williams, is calling on the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) to fast-track its review of the Barbados Light & Power’s (BL& P) application for a rate increase.
    He said the electricity provider will need to invest in increasing the capacity of its transmission lines in order to accommodate the anticipated increase in renewable energy plants that will be feeding into it.
    Williams explained that many of the transmission lines are almost at capacity and unless this was remedied, investors could end up building renewable energy infrastructure that cannot be hooked up to the national grid.
    The business magnate told the DAILY NATION that the war in Ukraine and rising global oil prices have emphasised the need for Barbados to redouble its efforts at achieving its 100 per cent renewable energy goals by 2030.
    “I would like to see the hearing of the Barbados Light & Power’s application for a rate increase to proceed. Without a good utility we cannot achieve the result that we are aiming for. We need a strong utility to beef up the transmission lines in order to take the alternative energy. Right now all of the transmission lines are almost to their maximum, so we need to have a tariff structure for installing batteries that are bankable,” Williams said.
    “I think the rate increase is probably necessary because the Light & Power has had to put in a very big investment in the north of the island to bridge between oil and alternative energy. If we have alternative energy, we have to bear in mind that we don’t have a fluctuation in cost of energy and the island saves a tremendous amount of foreign exchange that is now being used to buy oil. The reality is that without a strong utility to receive the
    power and distribute it, you are going to be stuck with licences and systems that are built out but cannot be connected.”
    Late last year, BL& P applied to the FTC for a rate increase that could range from five to 20 per cent. Five months later, it is yet to be decided on.
    Licences
    Apart from this, Williams said Government needs to facilitate easier issuance of licences for renewable energy provision as well as a tariff structure for installing storage. He is hoping this will be part of today’s Budget package.
    “This war in the Ukraine and the rising oil prices have driven home the point that we need to move from an oil-powered economy to an alternative energy-powered economy. I don’t think we will get there before 2030, but we certainly need to free up the delivery of licences and especially a tariff structure for installing storage . . . .
    “The process of licences is too slow, it has been slow from the start, and I am hoping that arrangements will be put in place to get licences out quicker. However, the tariff structure for installing storage is perhaps the most important thing,” he said.
    A tariff will mean that renewable energy suppliers will be able to set a price that allows them to plan their profits better, even in the event that the price of inputs fall. However, it does not protect the provider when the price of inputs rises. This will be similar to the feed-in tariff instituted by the FTC in 2019.

    Source: Nation

  John
    March 14, 2022 3:02 PM

    So how come nobody raising hell over two unconstitutional houses of parliament and their lawless squatters?

  African Online Publishing Copyright ⓒ 2022. All Rights Reserved
    March 14, 2022 3:08 PM

    John…if people are intelligent, they would channel that energy elsewhere….no one should bother with lost causes when there are OTHER OPTIONS…at least that some can see.

