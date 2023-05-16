By A.T. Freeman
Having failed, so far, to strong-arm enough CARICOM member states to act as a fig leaf behind which it could launch an invasion of Haiti, the US is doubling down on its efforts. In early May, it was reported that Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations had visited Brazil to press the recently elected president, Lula da Silva to agree to Brazil leading the invasion force against Haiti.
What a surprise!!!!!
The US empire has NEVER abandoned any invasion scheme, anywhere.
There has NEVER been any sovereignty of states so popularly memed.
Because empire has never recognized any such concept. Not even that alleged by its socalled allies. See how the European economies are being systematically and permanently destroyed. It’s the USA which is stealing Germany’s industrial base, given cheaper gas, and offering incentives to relocate.
Talk about democracy and autocracy. We’ve always only had the latter. Even as the American movies are watched, pizza eaten and thoughts of freedom widely believed.
What a world as created in the fiction of Huxley!
Ask the Russians. After losing near 30 million to lead the West in the destruction of their Nazis, thusly created.
Winston Churchill and Harry Truman had advanced plans to invade Stalin’s Russia. Immediately afterwards when Russia was at its weakest. Stalin who had saved the West from their snarling, out of control, dog – Nazi Germany.
With Caricom misleadership satraps playing interference no one should be surprised that war is still on the table. Its the only card the Americans have. For diplomacy is in Beijing. But poor America, they can’t even do that well anymore.
Remember, the soft coup Caricom led in Guyana. These people cannot but do what Washington says.
The thing is that America could not even beat the BDF or a troop of sea scouts. Far less a real army like the Iranians , the Russians, the Chinese, the North Koreans. In fact, the Iranians have beaten then up to half dozen times in proxy wars over the last two decades.
Don’t be surprised if Caricom is asked to contribute blood like the fools in Ukraine.
We wonder what a Mottley says when she sees that America jettisoning all the neo’liberal market orthodoxies in pursuit of military goals.
They’ve been failing to get the majority of the world to accept price caps for oil and gas, to impose sanctions on Russia, getting anything to pass the UNSC. And on and on!
Assets seizures at home and abroad. Without a legal judgement. Where assets stolen by government officials disappear in the pockets of official criminals.
Where are these democracy fools.
America, having plotted the death of former Haitian president, Moise, by of group of CIA assassins.
In his bed!
Now, this same United States wants to manage the case through their Miami district attorney.
It’s like calling an arsonist to extinguish a fire.
Jesus Christ man! What the fcuk has to happen for even the dullest amongst us to see that that entity is the devil himself.
Haiti – US not abandoning invasion scheme
Posted on May 16, 2023 by David
Haiti – US not abandoning invasion scheme
This seems like a stub that will be expanded at a later date
or a word association game
A basic word association game involves giving a student a word and having him/her state the first word or phrase that comes to mind. For example, if you say “ball,” the student might say “bat.” You can play this game in a variety of ways.
Now this is about foundation skank
Yeah something they call sweet talking
I tell you it ain’t no dog kind of barking
When I tell you at the park ain’t no dog kind of barking
Yeah check me skylarking
I tell you I’m sure gonna dub it
and I know you going to love it
all you got to do is believe me
Ain’t no use kind of standing on the corner
All you got to do is find something to uplift you
Reggae for Daddy and Daddy is sure gonna Reggae for Mummy
I’m sure going to tell you
Foundation Version