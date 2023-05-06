Chaos @BRSA

The traffic situation on our roads can be described as being in a state of organized chaos. Successive governments have adopted a laissez-faire approach to traffic management and regrettably the Barbados Police Force (BPS) must be included as part of the problem. The lawlessness being witnessed daily on the roads in Barbados many argue is a symptom of something bigger.

The Barbados Transport Authority was established in 2007 to (a) undertake the planning of the transport system, (b) monitor and regulate the operations of the public transport system, among many other functions listed under the Transport Authority Act which was recently amended. A conclusion can be made based on what transpires daily on our roads the Transport Authority is a another failed government agency leaking taxpayer money.

Against a background of the organized chaos which describes our inability to effectively and efficiently manage our transportation system, recent developments at the Barbados Road Safety Association Association (BRSA) should be of public concern. BRSA according to its website is “a non profit, non governmental association that aims to educate the general public on all matters pertaining to road safety and to do all possible to assist with campaigns, courses, publications, laws and driver/pedestrian/cyclist attitudes to promote road safety for safer roads to safe lives”. Although a private entity registered at CAIPO as a non profit entity, its inability to efficiently function because of internal conflict between the various actors is again symptomatic of a development of poor management.

For many years the face of the BRSA was its ‘former’ President Shermane Roland-Bowen. However in November 2022 Roland-Bowen resigned from the post. It appears between then and now Roland-Bowen has assumed a position of Executive Director and her successor a Mr. Michael Brathwaite usurped. The reason given is that there were election breaches which occurred at the AGM held on the 18 March 2023. Several documents were received by the blogmaster, the above summarizes the matter from the perspective of the usurped.

The BRSA like many other non profit organizations registered at CAIPO collects donations from the public and it is therefore important that it be perceived as being ‘fit and proper’ to carry out its mandate as outlined in its Constitution. It would be interesting to get a report from Oral Reid who acted as a Teller at the election of officers to understand from his perspective given his independent role the alleged breaches that occurred leading to the reemergence of former Sharmane Roland-Bowen.

