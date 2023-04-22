Lawyers continue to undermine our freedoms

An interesting news item this week centred around Prime Minister Mia Mottley who continues to loom large on the local, regional and dare twe suggest the international stage? Mottley has attracted the ire of some in the legal community for suggestions made at the recent Regional Symposium: Violence As a Public Health Issue organized by CARICOM.
We need to start rotating judges and magistrates in the region to ensure that there is not the familiarity with counsel and other circumstances and things that people take for granted.Mia Mottley
Who better than Mottley to understand some of the challenges our legal system continues to pose. She has been immersed in the moribund system for all of her life and if caught in an informal conversation after a stiff drink and a ‘smoke’ may admit she has been a contributor to the flawed system over the years.
Some will hear Mottley and be distracted by the red, others will pars the statement for what it is, a truism. We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect significant or transformative change. An efficient INDEPENDENT court system is essential to signal to citizens and civil society that upholding the rule of law is non negotiable. For too long John and Jane Citizen have retreated to being apathetic and cynical about how justice is dispensed in our region. Sadly the maxim that we are a country of laws has become nothing more than a cliché.
The blogmaster like many have become turned off by these lawyers who seize every opportunity to defend the status quo by shielding themselves under the cloak of legalese and ambiguous laws crafted by them- all the while basking in growing personal reputations of being defenders of law and order. The irony is that our once pristine societies are crumbling as these silly games are being engaged.
A gullible citizenry continues to be manipulated by our so called political and educated class. We cannot critique a public service that is inefficient, the unions will defend to protect its profit and loss. The same unions are unable to attract 10% of its membership to annual elections to vote for members to serve on the executive council. We cannot attack the banks for charging high fees because protection comes in the form back room agreements to invest in gilt edged securities. We cannot attack the teachers when it is known the system has morphed to one where the standard of a school is as good as its last principal – then again the same can be opined about the BLP and DLP, the two political parties have become as good as its political leader.
Woe betide the few who dare to speak even from the underground.
How many Barbadians lawyers and judges have served as Judges in the Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands etc.?
What is the record of these countries where money laundering and corruption is concerned?
Pretty sure if you look you will see some really big maguffy Barbadian lawyers have practiced there!!
See if you can reckon them!!
You might get a surprise.
Bahamas
https://www.bahamasjudiciary.com/about-us/history/
“We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity. Leaders who can subject their particular egos to the pressing urgencies of the great cause of freedom…..a time like this demands great leaders.”
Dr. Martin Luther King
Speaking of love of…other people’s money…
I thought that any payment of reparations should go DIRECTLY into the hands of the DESCENTS OF THE AFRIKAN ENSLAVED in Barbados…not to run another alleged SCAM…so what is THIS?
“Financial plan?
Profit forecasts?
Net total cost for the other facilities are budgeted at US $820 Million United States dollars..
Total to include all contingencies and budget extras st 20% US $1.36 Billion (One Billion Three Hundred and Sixty Million United States Dollars) over 5 years.”
Do the taxpayers know anything about this seeing as it’s allegedly nearly a decade old.
Don’t worry, i got lots more, it’s only one thing can stop these exposures, they already know what it is….this can go on for a veddy, veddy long time….unless.
Author seems to forget when Barbados Judiciary ultimately reported to the British Privy Council. Know it all government officials knew better, we need a Caribbean Court of Justice, well how well has this worked out, invent another poorly thought out and implimented system that is being totally disfunctional.
Food for thought.
Just a comment..
If you drop a few words in a post and there is not a reference or a link, then a newcomer would have no idea what you are talking about.
Yor lots more will basically be reduced to be just random words..
If your car was giving you serious problem and your local mechanic told you “Just rotate the tires”, then I know you would seek a second opinion.
And let’s assume that there is some remedy in rotating the tires, then if one of the tires is bad you may only be increasing your problems by moving the bad wheel around.
In the real world, it could be even worse.
Instead of Barbadians getting cheated by other Bajans, now we would have guys from other islands having access to our vulnerable population. If a Bajan cannot get justice against another crooked Bajan in Barbados, then how on earth would he get justice against a crooked Martian who has already left the island.
Sometimes, I wonder how M̶i̶a̶ our government official come up with these beautiful schemes. The would pick your pocket and have you believe they are helping you.
Sacm spotted.
“Some will hear Mottley and be distracted by the red, others will pars the statement for what it is, a truism.”
As you can see the statement is incomplete. Here is how it should have been written
“Some will hear and be distracted by the red, others will parse the statement for what it is, a truism and the scam fighter will find the scam.”
You will be shocked how many people know about this, just do the financial calculations and a whole story will emerge…
…. for years there have been cries of foul whenever people’s lands were taken up allegedly for government projects, under the guise of eminent domain….but ended up in private hands….many times allegedly without the owner’s knowledge or permission and those who actually know about the sales allegedly, never got/get paid for their estates….false pretenses?
So in this billion dollar project that taxpayers know nothing about….here is a promise to purchase, but will they actuslly pass the money or will it be an Arawak pon the replay….
“Once total budget financing has been completed the funds will be used as follows:
Land Purchase 312 acres ….US 40 million.
Break water, jetties and landfill…US 180 million.”
Another landfill, did they not screw up the last one?
Have to share in bits so it can be thoroughly digested.
Warning: I did not read the article and so my comments may be off of the mark.
https://barbadostoday.bb/2023/04/22/name-change-for-council/
Do you know if a Bajan was captain of the Titanic then the Titanic would not have sunk?
On seeing the boat about to hit the iceberg the captain would have said.. “you there, stop rearranging the deck chairs and go change the name of this ship to Unsinkable”
You were warned. Go read.
“We need to start rotating judges and magistrates in the region to ensure that there is not the familiarity with counsel and other circumstances and things that people take for granted.”
I empathise with the above views as expressed by our supreme leader.
Whilst she is in this reflective move. I ask her to reconsider her appointment of her special envoy: Avinash Persaud. Mr Persaud is an unelected member of the BLP. He appears to be Mia’s shadow and maybe the second most powerful “politician” in Barbados. This is unethical.
I remain puzzled as to why a non-politician or someone who is not involved in our local political scene could become an ambassador to the UAE. Mia, alone, appointed the son of a shopkeeper of Arab/ Muslim descent, to do the bidding for a majority black country. This cannot make sense. Whose interest do you think this young man will serve?
It is unethical for a Prime Minister of any country to twin the role of both Prime Minister and the Minister of Finances. What we would call in the UK the Chancellor of the Exchequer. May I suggest that Mia steps down from one of these roles?
On a final note, which some may say is trivial. I have noted since Mia become our Prime Minister she has modelled an enormous number of scarves. Has she purchased these scarves or has she been given them as gifts. If it is the latter then under parliamentary law she has to declare them as gifts.
Some of us have never forgotten how Mia bestowed a knighthood for her papa.
The list is endless.
https://www.economist.com/by-invitation/2022/12/07/avinash-persaud-on-how-to-boost-investment-in-climate-protection
Mia said,
“We need to start rotating judges and magistrates in the region to ensure that there is not the familiarity with counsel and other circumstances and things that people take for granted.”
Here’s the reality as witnessed in the infamous: the Integrity in Public Life Bill.
“However, the bill came in for criticism. One controversial clause stated that no investigations into alleged acts of corruption could take place if an official had left public service for more than two years.”
https://insightcrime.org/news/barbados-at-crossroads-with-rising-homicide-rate/
Page 42 of Barbados Today online Friday
Marshall and Joe’s river
The Planning permission cannot be stopped – else Barbados will be sued for millions.
Who gave the ‘planning permission’ Bushie wonders? ….NOT THE MINISTER?
Perhaps this is a deeper issue than meets the eye…
The AG needs to be more expansive…
Video clip going around stating they trapped themselves in their own slickness and gotta see it through to the end…
.Karma and Retribution…Ra!!!
So what is Joe’s River Gully and Teacup and Saucer worth to the people of Barbados ?
Sorry, it is an audio clip not video clip.
More tomorrow on the secret project taxpayer’s know nothing about but will cost them their inheritance and if anyone is dumb enuff to pay reparations it will disappear just like the loans, the vat, the pension fund and billions in the treasury…..anyone heard the Auditor General lately…
Pacha…am seeing where it is said that states are looking into their own currencies…that should cause some consternation in certain circles.