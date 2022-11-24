Jail Dishonest Lawyers BUT …

Vonda Pile
Cheraine Parris
Leroy Lynch
Ernest Jackman

By all means jail dishonest lawyers, jail persons who dare to break the law BUT for goodness sake, speedup the delivery of justice in our Courts!

Justice delayed is justice denied

  1. Lawyer jailed for theft
    by RACHELLE AGARD rachelleagard@nationnews.com

    A FOURTH ATTORNEY was jailed yesterday, this time for stealing more than half million dollars from a client.
    Ernest Winston Jackman will spend six years and 151 days for the deed after his time on remand was deducted from a seven-year sentence imposed by Justice Pamela Beckles who told him that he had significantly breached the trust of his client John Huggins.
    “The relationship between client and attorney is one of trust, binding an attorney to the utmost good faith in dealing with his client. An attorney must act with complete fairness, honour, honesty, loyalty and fidelity in all his dealings with his client. An attorney is held to strict accountability for the performance and observance of those professional duties, and for a breach or violation thereof, the attorney must be held liable or accountable. Mr Jackman, you’ve breached that trust significantly, and failed in the handling of your client’s affairs, and for that you must be held accountable,” she said as Jackman stood in the dock with his head bowed.
    Jackman, 67, of Wiltshire Plantation House, Wiltshire, St Philip, had been found guilty of stealing $678 414.75, between June 23,
    2006 and March 5, 2007, belonging to HEJ Ltd and laundering the money between June 23, 2006 and October 18, 2011.
    The 214 days Jackman spent on remand were deducted, resulting in the six years and 151 days for both offences, which is set to run concurrently. He had repaid half the amount prior to being charged.
    “Your promises to repay the complainant the balance of his money has not borne fruit, in whole or in part. This must have caused the elderly complainant further anguish as he has been waiting for 15 years already,” Justice Beckles added, noting that the sentence was a deterrent for others.
    Recently, attorney Norman Lynch was also convicted of theft, in that he laundered $457 634, and stole $50 000 belonging to the Estate of Arthur Oneal Thomas, and a further $407 634 belonging to Thomas’ estate.
    In 2020, Cheraine Parris was sentenced to four years for stealing $302 000 from a client.
    She had originally been charged with stealing $462 000, but was indicted for the lesser amount after she repaid the difference.
    Meanwhile, Vonda Pile, who is facing a second theft-related charge in relation to $205 481.88 and engaging in money laundering of the same amount, is serving a three-year sentence for stealing $191 416.39 from a client.
    On his last appearance, two weeks ago, in the No.
    5 Supreme Court, Jackman’s attorney Sally Comissiong had asked for a twoweek adjournment as Jackman had indicated he needed the time to procure the funds.
    However, when the matter was called yesterday, Huggins’ lawyer Alrick Scott KC indicated that no more money had been paid.
    Justice Beckles said the offence warranted a custodial sentence as Jackman had stolen his clients’ retirement fund. She took note of the dishonesty, the substantial amount of money, that the offence had been committed for financial gain, the high level of inconvenience caused to Huggins, the impact on him, and the purpose for which the funds were taken which was a venture which fell through. However, Justice Beckles noted that a significant portion of the money had been repaid.
    “Having regard for the seriousness of these offences, and bearing in mind the need to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice, and the need to send a strong message to society that such behaviour will not be condoned, this court considers that eight years was an appropriate starting point for each of these offences,” Justice Beckles said.
    However, she said the starting point was reduced by one year after considering the mitigating factors slightly outweighed the aggravating factors relative to Jackman.
    These included his remorse, his clean criminal record, good character, clean presentencing
    report, and favourable testimony from character witness. Jackman had sold three townhouses without incident for Huggins, but a fourth had created issues when Jackman did not hand over the monies from that sale. Huggins had spoken to the lawyer on a number of occasions to try to recoup the funds, but was met with promises for repayment and a dishonoured cheque.
    After some time, Huggins received part payment of $50 000 and eventually reported the matter to the police.
    Following the trial and conviction, Jackman had expressed profound regret for the error in judgement, describing the circumstances as traumatising, embarrassing and the cause of much emotional distress. However, he pledged his commitment to entirely repaying Huggins, having already repaid half the total sum.

    Source: Nation

    Maybe try jailing corrupt Judges too.

