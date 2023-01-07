Tangled Webs and High Light Bills

Submitted by Observing
The good thing about having wall flies as friends and white rum bottles as magnifying glasses is that sometimes the random story pops out. Last night under the moon in the glare of a pint was one of those nights.
Barbados woke up to the appointment of an Acting Registrar by the name of SD. Congrats SD!!!
But, does the average Bajan know the intertwinnings, interwranglings and woven webs that may have an impact on their lives and cost of living?
Let the rabbit hole begin.
SD according to LinkedIn is the substantive Chief Legal Officer in the Ministry of Housing.
Recently she was the Acting Public Counsel for the Ministry of Energy and Business Development.
This means that she was ASSIGNED to represent WE THE PEOPLE in the case against the Barbados Light and Power Company who are now seeking to FLEECE good Bajans for more profits than they have yet to show are merited.
Let the rabbit hole continue.
The Chairman of the FTC hearings is a gentle man called DC. DC from recent reports is also the Chair of another Board in Barbados.
But wait,
A fly in the rumshop buzzed that SD is ALSO a member of the SAME Board which DC apparently chairs and meets with often…together.
Get it yet?
If not, let’s recap.
DC is the chair of a Board in Barbados on which SD currently sits.
DC was appointed to determine whether our light bills go through the sky. So far he has already sent them halfway there without cause. From all accounts he intends to let them rise to the high heavens no matter how much WE THE PEOPLE protest.
SD, who sits on a SAME Board with DC, was appointed public counsel to represent WE THE PEOPLE in an FTC case over which DC presided and judged.
The FTC case ends, SD is appointed Acting Registrar shortly after and we ride off into the sunset.
Get it yet??
God bless Bim
@Observing
Another titbit you could have mentioned is that the substantive Chair of the FTC recused herself which elevated deputy Carrington to Chairman. A tangled web for sure.
@ David & Observing
Good catch by Observing…
The REAL joke is actually the way that these things are done in our faces… like they KNOW that they are only dealing with brass….
They don’t even try to justify the shiite… and when a few protest…
like when they unleashed the ‘IDB bulling brigade’ on the schools recently, they just farted in the faces of those who dared to question this… and they all went away like good little lambs…
The whole FTC thing is a massive FARCE.
But here is the joke… practically EVERY BB Bajan seems to have resigned themselves to a serious ‘Emera rear end attack’ (minus vaseline) when the Farce and Trickery Commission finally comes back with their prewritten ‘decision’.
SD probably raised a bit more alarm, and showed more public spiritedness than the schemers had anticipated when they put her there AT THE LAST POSSIBLE MOMENT to represent the people, …so this must be plan B, to shuffle her off to a safe promotion.
What a shiite place….
Once a shining example of progress and getting things right…..
@Bush Tea
Didn’t she share at the top of the hearing her post was temporary? In fairness to her?
There was never any progress Bushman…it was just an illusion and shining example of how to keep the slaveminded trapped in perpetual subservience, oppressed and in an exploited state for others to enrich themselves generationally for the last 100 years. Especially for those who accepted their fate always at the bottom of the socio-economic ladder where they congregate to complain and attack each other…but do nothing else to save themselves except to get trapped even deeper….and lead each other further away from light and knowledge instead of *********** and doing much better.. Now they are really stuck.
“They don’t even try to justify the shiite… and when a few protest…
like when they unleashed the ‘IDB bulling brigade’ on the schools recently, they just farted in the faces of those who dared to question this… and they all went away like good little lambs…”
That crime will follow them through eternity. They made their beds of deceit and now have to lay in them. They will not escape what they did. Karma will see to that.
Don’t fool yourself Bushman…there was never any progress, it was all an illusion for the last 70 years and a shining example of how to keep the slaveminded perpetually enslaved, subservient and downtrodden while giving them the freedom to attack each other…and always at the very bottom of the socio-economic ladder where they too love to see each other congregate to complain…when they could *********** and do so much better.
get used to the * I have stopped giving crucial information since we spent years learning that it’s not appreciated.
“They don’t even try to justify the shiite… and when a few protest…
like when they unleashed the ‘IDB bulling brigade’ on the schools recently, they just farted in the faces of those who dared to question this… and they all went away like good little lambs.”
This will follow them around forever, they can’t run far or fast enuff from it, they will never escape, it’s pinned to them. They have to sleep in the bed of deceit they made. Notice how quiet the world stage has become…no more gliding or galloping across it with mouth filled with lies and hoax recently.
#1 Trope repeated soundbite for the corniest Bu talking Parrots talking heads bums in 2023 is
No Vaseline
All shiite posts in this place are temporary – so that the appointees continue to be inclined to kowtow to the politicians.
Her ‘new’ post is also temporary – probably until after the Farce decision…. when she will again be shifted.
Darn woman sounds too independent.
Bushie thought that she was complaining about being dumped into the position at the very last minute and not being given a chance to even read the brief….
Obviously she did not get it that THAT was the plan….
LOL
Who voted these individuals into 30-0 power, oh yes the BLACK SLAVES promoted the NEW BLACK SLAVE MASTERS, turd world reigns.
@ Wily
After 400 years of systemic dehumanization, the REMNANTS can hardly be expected to be Bushman-type lions, so we can give a little slack…
But shiite man… you mean we can’t see when people using we faces as toilets?
we can’t see…?
we can’t feel..?
we can’t smell ….?
How do you explain it Boss?