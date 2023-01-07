Tangled Webs and High Light Bills

Submitted by Observing

Deputy Dean, UWI and Deputy Chair of FTC Donley Carrington Acting Chief Registrar Sharon Deane

The good thing about having wall flies as friends and white rum bottles as magnifying glasses is that sometimes the random story pops out. Last night under the moon in the glare of a pint was one of those nights.



Barbados woke up to the appointment of an Acting Registrar by the name of SD. Congrats SD!!!



But, does the average Bajan know the intertwinnings, interwranglings and woven webs that may have an impact on their lives and cost of living?



Let the rabbit hole begin.



SD according to LinkedIn is the substantive Chief Legal Officer in the Ministry of Housing.



Recently she was the Acting Public Counsel for the Ministry of Energy and Business Development.





This means that she was ASSIGNED to represent WE THE PEOPLE in the case against the Barbados Light and Power Company who are now seeking to FLEECE good Bajans for more profits than they have yet to show are merited.



Let the rabbit hole continue.



The Chairman of the FTC hearings is a gentle man called DC. DC from recent reports is also the Chair of another Board in Barbados.



But wait,



A fly in the rumshop buzzed that SD is ALSO a member of the SAME Board which DC apparently chairs and meets with often…together.



Get it yet?



If not, let’s recap.



DC is the chair of a Board in Barbados on which SD currently sits.



DC was appointed to determine whether our light bills go through the sky. So far he has already sent them halfway there without cause. From all accounts he intends to let them rise to the high heavens no matter how much WE THE PEOPLE protest.



SD, who sits on a SAME Board with DC, was appointed public counsel to represent WE THE PEOPLE in an FTC case over which DC presided and judged.



The FTC case ends, SD is appointed Acting Registrar shortly after and we ride off into the sunset.



Get it yet??



God bless Bim

Like this: Like Loading...