A Sober Mid Year Review of the Barbados Economy Required

The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley
Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Ryan Straughn
The following is an update from a BU correspondent with a few edits applied by the blogmaster. It is important we maintain focus on the management of the economy. It is encouraging to observe in recent days the Nation newspaper has been guided to also focus on the economy and related news as Barbadians immerse themselves in matters related to celebrating Christmas. The challenges facing the country will be waiting patiently for a return to more sober ways.
The Estimates for 2022/2023 confirm the common practice in recent decades of successive governments constrained to fund ugly deficits to support our consumption behaviour, graft, financial incompetence/mismanagement exposed in annual Auditor General Reports and Central Bank Reports. The estimates for 2022/2023 read a shortfall of $173. million dollars.
David, Blogmaster

On the 16 December 2022 in parliament Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Ryan Straughn delivered the mid-year review of Barbados’ fiscal performance from March to September, as is required by the Financial Management Act passed in 2019. The review consists of important information on spending, interest payments on debt and current debt levels. Here is a video of what the Minister had to say at about 6 minutes in https://youtu.be/icgJs7wFN0I and the document laid in parliament with the title MINISTERIAL STATEMENT HONOURABLE RYAN STRAUGHN M.P. MINISTER IN THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE.

The good news is that Barbados’s debt to GDP ratio is on a downward trend, this is after it increased during the pandemic, The Debt to GDP ratio now stands at 126 % which is below the 178% in 2018.

This is consistent with what some had predicted with the economy producing higher growth this year which is materialising due to significantly higher tourism arrivals with growth projected to be at around 10% this year.

Of concern to many in the mid-year review is that the government will run a fiscal surplus of 2% which is larger that the original 1% target. This higher fiscal surplus is due to larger than expected corporate tax intake and transaction tax (e.g. VAT ) intake due to higher inflation and the fact that government spending this year so far is actually 9% lower than originally projected.

The current global environment remains challenging for developing countries due to rising global interest rates and a strong US dollar which put a strain on debt servicing costs and causes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) outflows since bond investors can now get higher interest returns in developed countries with less risk. This environment can be seen in challenges faced by Sri Lanka, Ghana and Pakistan.

An overall assessment of the Mottley administration’s handling of the economy is – so far so good.The biggest area of concern however is the fall in the Government’s capital works programme. In the previous fiscal year it was felt that the administration did well to get it to about 4 percent of GDP. which was the highest since the mid 2000s, but it has fallen again in this fiscal year to only $55 million thus far. Whatever bottlenecks the administration needs to remove to get it going again it needs to do so, given that public capital investment is tied to competitiveness in many ways.

In related developments, a UK media report about Scottlands’s trade mission to Barbados and the work that is being done between companies from both countries, and developments with respect to the relationship between Barbados and Rwanda and also Kenya and the number of Barbadian entrepreneurs that are now going on these missions. This is where the rubber meets the road on economic diversification, Barbadians should be glad to see that we are now finally moving beyond talk and into action. Now that trade policy seems to be improving, the next step is to deal with Education Reform at home.

  1. Mia’s Global reach is commendable and is a strong foundation to build the legacy for a new Republic

    • $1.5b bill for financial year
      Debt $173m more than projected in Estimates
      by SHAWN CUMBERBATCH shawncumberbatch@nationnews.com

      GOVERNMENT WILL HAVE to fork out $1.15 billion to pay creditors in this financial year alone.
      It means that by the end of March, debt payments are likely to be $173.1 million more than what Parliament approved in the Estimates for 2022/2023.
      This information is detailed in the midyear Budget review for the period April to September 2022, which was laid in the House of Assembly on December 16.
      The 33-page report, produced by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment, also outlined that with Government facing a $379 million budget deficit in the last half of its current financial year, and debt payments totalling $500 million in that time, “significant financing is needed to meet the gap and is expected to be met by domestic and external funding”.
      The authorities also said that an estimated $163 million would have to be transferred to the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) for it to pay arrears to taxpayers in the same period.
      Higher debt
      Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs Ryan Straughn told Parliament in his recent Ministerial Statement that servicing debt cost Government $587.2 million between April and September, which was higher than the $458.3 million in the Approved Estimates for that period.
      He attributed the higher payments to creditors mainly to “the prepayment of Series E bonds of approximately $145.8 million as well as redemptions of Savings Bonds of approximately $3.1 million”.
      The overall increase in debt expenditure for the full financial year relates primarily to “higher interest costs and the prepayment of Series E Bonds executed as part of the country’s first debt for nature swap in September”.
      In the cash flow section of the mid-year budget review document, the Ministry of Finance said Government was able to meet all of its financial obligations due to the availability
      of various financing options.
      “While the Government realised an overall surplus of $114 million in the first half of the fiscal year, the cost of debt service ($583.1 million) and arrears repayments ($20.9 million) resulted in the utilisation of funding acquired from the IMF (International Monetary Fund) under the Extended Arrangement ($46 million) as well as proceeds from the issuance of treasury notes and BOSS (Barbados Optional Savings Scheme) bonds ($134 million) to meet the financing gap,” the ministry explained.
      “Over the second half of the fiscal year, revenues totalling $1.7 billion are expected to be collected, while $2 billion is forecast to be spent.”
      Faced with an estimated $379 million deficit between September and March 31, Government hopes to close the gap partly by raising $200 million from BOSS Plus bonds on the domestic market. The Central Bank previously reported an initial slow take-up of these securities by investors.
      It is predicted, however,
      that the bulk of the deficit funding will come from overseas.
      “Externally-sourced financing comprises of inflows related to project funds anticipated for the latter half of financial year 2022/23 and includes $36 million from CAF [Development Bank of Latin America] and $30 million from [the] European Investment Bank,” the mid-year review stated.
      “Expected receipts from policy loans currently total $436 million of which $36 million relates to [IMF] Extended Fund Facility disbursements, $200 million is anticipated from Inter-American Development Bank and the remaining $200 million is expected to be disbursed by the World Bank.”
      Government is also hoping that the $3.2 billion in total revenue it expects to collect during the full 2022/2023 financial year will not be negatively
      affected by monies due from the state-owned Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOC).
      BNOC is $63 million in arrears to Government “for various taxes accumulated”.
      The Ministry of Finance said the Mia Mottley administration’s revenue forecast “assumes $50 million of the amount due will be paid between October and March of financial year 2022/2023.
      “In the event the BNOC is unable to fulfil these payments, the revenue outturn would be negatively impacted,” it said.
      The mid-year budget review also said that any additional funds beyond the $163 million budgeted for the BRA to pay refunds “would cause a further decline in revenue”.


      Source: Nation


    • Afreximbank Board approves $1.5 billion funding for Caribbean countries

      Article by Sandy Deane
      Published on
      December 26, 2022

      The Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has approved US$1.5 billion funding to enable member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) that have ratified the Partnership Agreement with Afreximbank to tap into the Bank’s various financial instruments.
      This Board approval follows the accession of nine CARICOM member countries to the Afreximbank Partnership Agreement which was launched on 1 September 2022, at the first Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) held in Bridgetown, Barbados.
      Recently ratified by Barbados and in the process of being ratified by the other eight signatories, the treaty remains open for accession to the six CARICOM members that have yet to sign.
      Upon accession to the agreement, CARICOM member countries become Participating States in Afreximbank, conferring on the Bank the same privileges and immunities that it enjoys in the African Participating States that acceded to its Establishment Agreement. It unlocks the commencement of Afreximbank’s operations in the Caribbean.
      The Partnership Agreement between Afreximbank and the constituent countries of CARICOM consolidates the Bank’s efforts to promote and develop South-South trade and specifically trade between Africa and the Caribbean in line with its Diaspora Strategy.
      Afreximbank defines intra-African trade as the flow of goods and services between or among African countries as well as the flow of goods and services between Africa and Africans in the Diaspora.
      The US$1.5 billion financing approved by the Board of Directors of Afreximbank enables CARICOM countries to access the Bank’s financing instruments through financing facilities that support various identified economic sectors including tourism, healthcare, renewable energy, shipping, mining, agriculture and agribusiness, air links, and aquaculture.
      Afreximbank will also work to support local financial institutions to source finance for SMEs. These key sectors were identified following several Afreximbank-led business development and trade and investment promotion missions to the Caribbean

      As part of its twinning initiatives, and investment promotion activities, Afreximbank is also working to introduce
      CARICOM investors and financial institutions to opportunities in all sectors across Africa, while exposing African investors to investment opportunities in key sectors identified in CARICOM countries.
      Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank.

      Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, commented: “This approval by our Board of Directors of US$1.5 billion in funding is another giant step in the historic reconnection we are successfully forging
      between Africa and the Caribbean. Afreximbank is now all set to operate in the CARICOM member countries which we are pleased to welcome as Participating States in the Bank. We look forward to having all CARICOM members on board to maintain the extraordinary momentum we have been building since we met at the Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum in September 2022, and to respond together, through trade, to the development needs of the people of both our regions.”

      Source: Barbados Today

Leave a comment, join the discussion.