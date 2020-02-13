Barbados Economy: Growth, the Next Chapter
The Barbados economy must grow and many have been asking where is the growth plan. At a recent Barbados Chamber of Commerce luncheon the prime minister identified several private and public sector projects expected to fuel economic activity in the short term. The Nation newspaper editor has done a fair job capturing what the prime minister shared last week.
https://www.nationnews.com/nationnews/news/243885/stuart
Stuart to have say
AFTER TWO YEARS OF SILENCE, former Prime Minister Freundel Stuart will be defending the stewardship of his Democratic Labour Party (DLP) administration which was swept out of office 30-0 by the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in the May 24, 2018 General Election.
Stuart last engaged the nation when he conceded defeat on that night.
When contacted by the NATION, Stuart said he was still crystallising his thoughts, but stressed that he would be addressing allegations the country was mismanaged between 2008 and 2018. He will address DLP faithful at a St Philip North branch meeting on Sunday at Princess Margaret Secondary School.
“Really? Did this really happen? I will be taking a retrospective look at the ten years under the DLP and compare that to what is happening now,” he said.
When pressed further, Stuart declined to give details.
Since being ousted, the DLP has yet to announce candidates for the next election, constitutionally due in 2023. The party was dealt another blow when former minister in Stuart’s administration, Donville Inniss, was found guilty last month of three charges of money laundering in the United States. (DF)
