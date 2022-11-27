On behalf of the BU household the blogmaster extends sincere congratulations to Dr. Grenville Phillips. In this space we have had our differences of opinion but through it all there is nobody who doubts that you are a well being Barbadian.

I am pleased to announce that I have been awarded a Doctor of Engineering degree from the University of Hertfordshire, after 5 years of doctoral research in structural engineering.

From henceforth, I am still known as Grenville.

Those with doctorates should shepherd others to attain the same. However, applicants for doctoral research need sponsors. I am willing to sponsor any Barbadian wishing to pursue doctoral research in any of the physical sciences.

After I assess the sponsorship load, I plan to open the sponsorship offer to any Caribbean person, and then wider afield – but I must start in my ‘Jerusalem’ and then ‘Samaria’.

Grenville.