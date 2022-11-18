Yesterday evening the blogmaster was fortunate to tune in to the Voice of Barbados radio station afternoon program hosted by superior radio personality Larry Mayers. He is one of a bare few, Maurice Norville another, who makes a serious attempt to program a message that connects to old Barbados.
Believe it or not his program yesterday featured hills to be found in Barbados with listeners sharing tales about the challenges of driving over Horse Hill in St. Joseph, Baxters Hill in St. Andrew, Bowling Alley Hill which connects St. Joseph to St. John, Sutherland in St. Lucy and a few others back in the day. To anticipate those who will jump in to say Barbados is flat, of course the discussions about hills is in a Barbados context.
Nowadays vehicles are ‘automatic’ and several of the hills have been levelled with the surfaces scuffed to facilitate traction. Today’s generation have limited experience of the harrow of sitting in a bus with the driver having to attack Horse Hill with a stick shift.
The blogmaster gives the King of Hill prize to Bowling Alley Hill.
Those were the good old days we thought would never end?
It’s such a pity that we have to reminisce about what was vintage Barbados and lament that today’s young people know nothing about those days. Yet we continue to pull down, pull up and destroy what is vintage Barbados. If we continue in this vein sooner rather than later “old” Barbados will just be a memory in the minds of the few. Good, bad or indifferent, it’s our history and what makes us truly “Bajan”.
I will never forget Sutherland Hill. As a boy and scaredy cat I would get off my bicycle and walked down that hill. To me it was a steep hill ending in a sharp L at the bottom. Perhaps, if I visited today, I may find that the turn at the bottom was not as sharp as I thought it was.
And it was so steep I never saw anyone ride a bicycle from the bottom Io the top.
Sutherland hill – So challenging, I walked it both ways
Bowling Alley and the old Horsehill when it rain
For BT & Verona,
Thank God for memories of yesterday.
The proper name for Bowling Alley as found on the maps from the 17th and 18th centuries is “The Devil’s Bowling Alley”.
It is a baby to hills like Spa Hill and Fruitful Hill which have long become impassable to most vehicular traffic, except maybe 4wd or tractors.
Spa Hill is the granddaddy of hills in Barbados.
Baxters to Hillaby past Mount All and White Hill I would rate as the daddy.
Fruitfull Hill comes out by Parkes and the climb to Chimborazo is challenging, but doable and becomes comparable to the other two in difficulty to walk.
Bowling Alley is a breeze to walk up. If you add Horse Hill from the bottom, it becomes a challenge, on its own it is a cakewalk.
My vote is for the old Horse Hill, before the road was “improved”.
On hills, did they mention the ‘magnetic hill’ (optical illusion) just beyond the Morgan Lewis Mill as one heads towards Cherry Tree hill.
You forgot to mention Coggins Hill. First met this hill as a boy scout when our Bethel Troop rode around the island. It was very challenging, so don’t let anybody try to convince you that Barbados is flat… riding over Coggins hill and then descending into Bathsheba…for young boys, interesting times.
Ah @Cummings …scouting! As I sit here and recall my utter folly as a scout riding a fellow scout on the bicycle bar to his home at Horse Hill St. Joseph from the Waterford/Hothersall area! …. Sometimes we feel as if we are absolutely unstoppable 🤣😎 .. now just the mere thought of such a feat and I am already wasted!
But @BushGriot and @Verona are you guys speaking literally or otherwise!!!
Whether actual or figuratively as life changes around us how else can the physical landscapes and the societal norms not be changed and thus many lost forever to new generations!!!
There are many things of “vintage’ Bim that needed to be “pulled down” but surely much also should be retained. Ideally they will remain alive and fresh via the wondrous visual and audio technology available!
Going to school, many mornings we were late because we had to get off the bus and walk up Horse Hill. The buses could not climb that hill. What they have now is nothing like the old Horse Hill.
By the way David, Horse Hill starts where the old post office and Almshouse used to be, just across the road from Addy Holders bakery. Burkes Village comes before Horse Hill. The picture with the Church is called Church corner which was a dangerous S bend. They changed that road too by buying Kellman’s land and rerouting.
Hills will remain the same so I am not sure why the “I remember when..” stories are gushing from the memory banks in full flow, and the good times and bad times are 2 sides of the same coin.
What you don’t understand is that some of the hills were cut away, levelled/graded, to make transportation easier. In St. Joseph, the changes were welcomed. Another steep hill is Cleavers hill. Round House hill I always climb on a zig-zag.