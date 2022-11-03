A Time to Pause, Reflect, Change

The majority of Barbadians will awake to the news government paused its asinine plan to rename Independence Day to Barbados National Day. Although some of us understand the sterile rationale for the decision, how can our leaders forget the human considerations to making decisions that involve human beings? It is obvious the budding legacy of Prime Minister Mottley’s government will be the number of initiatives and projects which had to be paused, cancelled or were poorly implemented.

The blogmaster does need to be prolix to articulate the stupidity of the decision to rename Independence Day. It must be an insult for sensible Barbadians to be forced into having this kind of a debate. Perplexing is how the largest Cabinet in our history approved the decision – or did they. How is our government so detached from public sentiment to have mismanaged a simple matter of celebrating two important events on the national calendar?

It makes some of us wonder about the capacity of this government to govern in a post Freundel Stuart period. A government it bears reminding that won at the polls twice with an unprecedented result. If we cannot manage and execute on non complex matters, what about the weightier tasks required to manage a country? To be a fly in a room when members of Cabinet have to negotiate deals with foreign investors, representatives from the IMF and IDB to mention two. It is the season to recall bajanisms – lord, much belly.

Continuing a lowly blogmaster’s lament.

The many ‘UNsassembled’ steel houses imported from China, IDB survey, questionable assurances about the state of the NIS (unable to produce audited financial statements for how long)?, new national ID fiasco, continuing the tradition of ignoring Auditor General’s comments, spike in violent crime, escalating lawlessness on pothole roads, a deer in headlights approach to executing growth plans -how about a relevant Energy Plan to respond to a spiking oil import bill and waste to energy solutions?. ‘Cant name all’.

That said, fake outrage by some of us should not be allowed to flow under the radar. The buck stops with the people in the system of government we practice. In an environment where WE the people voted for members of a single political party, what better time than during the month of Independence to reflect on the best path to take to a Republic.

  1. Independence Day ‘back’
    Govt makes u-turn after public outcry
    by BARRY ALLEYNE
    barryalleyne@nationnews.com

    BARBADIANS COULD BE celebrating their traditional Independence Day on November 30 after all.
    And going forward, they will be the ones who will determine if this country will celebrate Independence Day, or Barbados National Day on that date.
    Government last night made an about turn in its decision announced on Tuesday to combine celebrations for the country becoming a republic with that of its national birthday, and will now take the issue to the public going forward, Minister of Home Affairs and Information Wilfred Abrahams confirmed.
    The minister said the recommendation that November 30 remain this country’s Independence Day instead of Barbados National Day would be presented to the Cabinet of Barbados this morning.
    “The response by Barbadians from all walks of life has been both swift and vocal, with the overwhelming majority of Barbadians not being in favour of the change, or in some instances, not being in favour of its timing,” the MP for Christ Church East said.
    “Having listened to the Barbadian public and hearing their sentiment that this is not a decision that should not be exclusive to the members of the Cabinet, I agree and I am prepared to make that representation. Public consultation must occur to collectively craft a meaningful and celebratory
    way to honour these two most significant achievements in our nation’s history.
    “I will make representation to the Cabinet that we pause this particular initiative, but for now the status quo with Independence being celebrated on November 30 and we call it Independence Day should obtain.”
    Abrahams, the chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee for national events, said the decision to combine the two was in no way meant to be divisive.
    “I’m a member of a government that listens, and as we’ve done in the past we’ve listened to the voices of the people. I have heard the voices, read the comments from people who are partisan and non-partisan. This has become a divisive issue and has stirred the emotions of the Barbadian public,” he said.
    He said the matter would be taken to Cabinet today with a recommendation that the decision on Barbados National Day be deferred, pending inclusive public discourse.
    The topic became a polarising one minutes after it was revealed by Abrahams on Tuesday that Barbados National Day would be celebrated on November 30. Social media platforms and radio call-in programmes in particular were heated, as the Barbados National Day change evoked outrage from many. Some even claimed the new move could have the effect of wiping away the legacy of the country’s first Prime Minister, Errol Walton Barrow, considered
    the Father of Independence.
    The country officially became a republic on November 30 last year, with the President the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason becoming the first local head of state in Barbados.
    “This is something that needs to be discussed and fully ventilated,” said Abrahams. “We need to find a way to properly honour both our independence in 1966, as well as our attainment of republican status and our having a home-grown local head of state. While we appreciate those sentiments, this is something that affects all Barbadians and should be subject to a wider discourse, involving wide crosssection of Barbados possible,” he said.
    The minister said Government is committed to promoting a sense of patriotism and pride in the month of November. “We do not need a divisive issue now as we celebrate our first anniversary as a republic and as we celebrate our independence.
    We want all Barbadians to buy-in with a sense of nationalism and patriotism which was evident over the last two years as we battled through the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.
    During a press conference on Tuesday, Abrahams had emphasised that the spirit behind the name change was to ensure that the full story of Barbados’ sovereignty was captured and the minister had urged Barbadians not to focus too much attention on the name and the day but rather the journey.
    Also on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who is on official leave until today, in a statement stressed that Barbados’ independence from Britain was not being rewritten from this country’s history. “But equally, we have to celebrate the election of our first President,” she added.

    Source: Nation

  2. There’s an expression ‘you start bad, you end bad’. This name change was a part of the decision to become a republic on November 30.

    It appears that Mia believes our history cannot accommodate her and another. Hence her desperate attempt to diminish and erase EWB from our history. It is sad that national initiatives are driven by jealousy and being petty.

