A Time to Pause, Reflect, Change

The majority of Barbadians will awake to the news government paused its asinine plan to rename Independence Day to Barbados National Day. Although some of us understand the sterile rationale for the decision, how can our leaders forget the human considerations to making decisions that involve human beings? It is obvious the budding legacy of Prime Minister Mottley’s government will be the number of initiatives and projects which had to be paused, cancelled or were poorly implemented.

The blogmaster does need to be prolix to articulate the stupidity of the decision to rename Independence Day. It must be an insult for sensible Barbadians to be forced into having this kind of a debate. Perplexing is how the largest Cabinet in our history approved the decision – or did they. How is our government so detached from public sentiment to have mismanaged a simple matter of celebrating two important events on the national calendar?

It makes some of us wonder about the capacity of this government to govern in a post Freundel Stuart period. A government it bears reminding that won at the polls twice with an unprecedented result. If we cannot manage and execute on non complex matters, what about the weightier tasks required to manage a country? To be a fly in a room when members of Cabinet have to negotiate deals with foreign investors, representatives from the IMF and IDB to mention two. It is the season to recall bajanisms – lord, much belly.

Continuing a lowly blogmaster’s lament.

The many ‘UNsassembled’ steel houses imported from China, IDB survey, questionable assurances about the state of the NIS (unable to produce audited financial statements for how long)?, new national ID fiasco, continuing the tradition of ignoring Auditor General’s comments, spike in violent crime, escalating lawlessness on pothole roads, a deer in headlights approach to executing growth plans -how about a relevant Energy Plan to respond to a spiking oil import bill and waste to energy solutions?. ‘Cant name all’.

That said, fake outrage by some of us should not be allowed to flow under the radar. The buck stops with the people in the system of government we practice. In an environment where WE the people voted for members of a single political party, what better time than during the month of Independence to reflect on the best path to take to a Republic.