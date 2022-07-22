What is this thing called Digital Currency?

Submitted by Trevor Sealy

We are hearing more and more about “digital currency” from the globalists at the World Economic Forum (WEF). What we are not hearing about is what comes before the two words; “PROGRAMMABLE” Digital Currency. What does the “programmable” mean, what will it do, and how will it affect us the people? We should all know as it will affect every one of us if it is fully implemented.

If you still want your free will, if you still want to make your OWN decisions, if you still want control of your financial future for yourself and your children, then we must not comply with the globalists’ goal to program our currency. For more on this, research the social credit system of China.

The globalists think they are smarter than we the people; Hitler believed this too. They are not smart, they think they are gods, and we the people are to be under their thumb of control. For more, research one of the leading consultants for the WEF Mr. Yuval Noah Harari. The fact is, they have become ahead of themselves, and I believe this is due to greed – In the words of Mr. Schwab, “you will own nothing and you will be happy” (Rom: 1:22). Let us say we do away with paper money and go completely digital, what happens after an earthquake, volcano, and or a hurricane that blows down every power pole/transformer, and then there is no electricity? There will be no cash to buy any food as our cell phones and computers will be dead after two days of no electricity. Are we going to write paper IOUs for our supplies? What about a solar flare or radiation blast from the sun that shuts down our power grids across the globe? You see, I believe these people in the World Economic Forum DID CONSIDER THIS, but they do not care about us the people (this is what greed does to a person). How do we push back on this agenda? We must continue to use our cash, and we must emphasize the need for multiple forms of payments that will sustain our economy should a natural disaster strike as we have done for centuries. Hear wisdom; to place an economy on ONE payment system introduces a single point of failure and this is not wise. To those that still believe in God and that His Son will soon return, read the following; Note, most of these globalist leaders do not believe in the God of the Bible (the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob). I still do.

Ps 14:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. *The fool hath said in his heart,* There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.

To hear videos on the subject – type into your browser the following.

Emit.Zone/digital/



I thank the Emit.Zone’s Editor for giving me permission to amend and share this article.



Trevor Sealy (Bajan Eagle) – APP Member