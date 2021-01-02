PHARTFORD FILES: Covid-19 Lockdowns & the Globalist Agenda

Submitted by Ironside

‘Trildren’ and Dust Devils

If you know a little about the psychology of self-presentation or you did a really great customer service course recently, you would know that the PM’s first and second digital epistles to the country are no more than “emotional leakage”, the kind that comes involuntarily when the individual knows that he or she is lying and/or guilty. Speaking generally, guilty or embarrassed people like to talk a lot! Somebody needs to tell the PM though, that as articulate as she may be, we are not her “trildren” (my aunt’s term). This idea that you can talk down to people and on top of that threaten people, who for starters have had their right to freedom of association eroded, is reprehensible. The Honourable PM is now beginning to skate on globally-warmed ice!

The Colonel’s not-so-veiled threat may suit the military but is inappropriate for democratic citizenry. His attitude should be a wake up call for all Barbadians but I am afraid it is a call that will fall on the pitch and tone deaf ears of the news media, the citizens general and the Laodicean church leaders in the country. Worse still is the resentment displayed by PMM to those who have expressed their strong disagreement on social media with the shuttlecock Covid protocols and the face-saving, now predictable, pollyanna pronouncements. One more jab at freedom of expression.

Assuming it is true, I am not in agreement with the ill-timed “bus crawl” by Her Majesty’s prison officers. However, that is just a convenient scapegoat for the Administration which is now chastising the citizenry on breaching Covid-19 protocols while having itself defaulted on two counts of prudent Covid-19 management. Trying to justify the government’s sudden and draconian measures by endless peristaltic movements of Covid-19 propaganda is symptomatic (pun intended) of a bad case of governmental diarrhoea. Hopefully, those who read the “sign” of dust devil, as the MET office called it, had a head start in preparing for the Old Year’s Night/New Years Day blackout and the curtailed strains of Auld Lang Syne! I hope they now know what to pray more precisely about!

PMM the Globalist

None of the PM’s tactics and antics will make any sense unless you see her for what she is: a globalist. Perhaps, this is one point on which Peter Wickham will agree since the globalist agenda fits well with his mindset (and hers for that matter). It matters little whether her alliance with the globalist agenda is voluntary or inadvertent.

Speaking generally, Barbadians have not yet become “woke” to the supranational aspirations of the globalist elite a.k.a globalists a.k.a global resetters. You will notice that I did not use “illuminati” as a synonym for this global cabal because the term has outlived its usefulness, even among the globalists themselves! Not at all surprising, because the term “illuminati” connotes conspiracy theory which the globalist agenda definitely is NOT! The “global reset”, the new, alternative vintage term being pushed by the WEF (World Economic Forum) is not a conspiracy; it is a fact and an active agenda! If you are following carefully, you will discern that the globalists are a motley (no possible pun intended here) collection of strange bed-fellows ranging from feminists to communists to ecumenists ; all with good reason.

While the heart (used advisedly) of this global cabal is fixated on global control of economic wealth (a.k.a the almighty dollar) for the elite, such a state cannot be achieved without concomitant global political and religious hegemony. Once this is understood, the agenda and strategic priorities of the globalists as well as their tools become very clear and even logical, though diabolical: + Eradicate Individual Freedom & Choice (=Country Level Communism) + Create Individual Dependence (=Increase Government Welfare Operations) +Control Public Opinion (= Media Control & Propaganda Ops) + Control Spirituality & Morality (= Banish or Control National/Traditional Religious Belief)

+ Global Financial Control (= One World Currency) + Eradicate National Sovereignty (=One World Government)

See this administration anywhere in the above? Here is MAM, in her own words at the UN. I have copied the Youtube link from 21.11 mins but feel free to listen to the entire speech:

My analysis of this speech is that either MAM is “less than informed” of the subtleties of the term globalism or is a voluntary participant in the deception that underlies the globalist movement where, for a long time, so-called global warning / climate change was the persuasive tool used to sell the globalist agenda.

To a large extent the climate change agenda has been put on the sidelines by Donald Trump’s exit from the Paris (Climate Change) Accords. Here is Trump on climate change.

The climate change agenda having failed, Covid-19 and its draconian control protocols, especially the lockdown protocols, are now the front line weapon of the globalist agenda. Have you noticed that now we are a half-step away from a viable Covid-19 vaccine that new strains of the virus have been “discovered”? How convenient!

Why did the Barbados Government allow in UK visitors even though it was “noised abroad” about the “new strains” of Covid-19? And why is the government still in bed with the Communist Chinese Government, the global distributors of Covid-19? Again I say, either this government is a naïve participant or willing accomplice in the globalist agenda. Take your pick.

US Elections and the Leftist Agenda

You missed the point by a mile, if you are still thinking that the US election was about a brash Donald Trump vs. sleepy Joe Biden. I can assure you that those who still believe this are exclusive consumers of the Certainly Not News network (=CNN) and the rest of what is now being called the “mainstream” media (MSNBC, CBS).

You are also a ripe candidate for a lobotomy if you thought, as many still do, that the Obama-Biden-Clinton administration was good for America and good for people of colour. Law of Slow Learning here?

If you do not wish to remain voluntarily ignorant, now is the time to “cancel” the Certainly Not News network and sample Newsmax, Epoch Times, NTD to name a few. Keep an open mind, search diligently and you will find the truth.

The reason why Donald Trump has attracted the collective kinetic wrath of the left, media included, is because the leftist agenda – communism, abortion on demand, media control by the global elite, same sex unions, government corruption and curtailment of religious freedom – is part and parcel of the leftist global agenda.

Trump made it very clear that under his watch, the US will NOT become part of the New World Order (a.k.a Global Reset) but stay true to conservative economic, political and religious values: in other words, free enterprise, limited government, democracy and freedom of worship.

Come January 6th we are going to know whether the conservative agenda in the USA will hold ground for at least another 4 years or the advance of the leftist/globalist agenda will prevail.

In the meantime, if you are eligible to vote in Barbados 2023 (and it cannot be bought!), sharpen your vote because it is the only effective non-violent weapon you can use to fend off the globalist agenda in this country. Call me dystopian if you like, but this is going to get worse before it gets better. And no earthly government, globalist or otherwise, is going to be the one to make it permanently better. I sincerely hope you will be around to see!

Have a physically, financially and spiritually prosperous 2021!