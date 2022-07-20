Locked Up Abroad, Oh Frog!

Submitted by Cherfleur

President Ali is pleading with Guyanese to return home and work on developing and transforming Guyana.

I returned to Guyana following complaints from my mother of abuse and neglect – the vilest and most diabolic I have encountered yet – and to prospect opportunities.

My first visit to Kitty Police Station was to get their assistance in locating my mother.

The second time, February 7, on allegations that I trespassed and defaced someone’s home. I informed the Inspector that I was one of the Executors to my mother’s estate. I provided proof in the form of the certified Will obtained from the Probate Registry. I was allowed to leave.

On March 8th I was again drawn to the Kitty Police station on allegations of someone breaking and entering the estate property. The Inspector was not in office when I arrived but was summoned by the accuser. On arrival she accosted me asking if there isn’t a restraining order on me. I asked her to provide the proof of that Order, since none was issued on me, nor can be issued on me since the accuser never filed any. No action could be taken against me. But the accuser persisted with the quest to have me locked up by asking “ya’ll can’t lock she up?” Naturally they couldn’t. The Inspector coiled up and bobbed away and the Ranks told me I was free to leave.

On April 20th I again went to the property to facilitate the Technicians from GPL and GWI the light and water companies in disconnecting the services. After, I went to Kitty Police Station to inform that there were two strangers in the dwelling, whom I had not given permission or a contract to enter and occupy and that the one was disturbing the peace while threatening to beat me so bad “send me where my mother is”. My mother is now dead and duly buried.

On arrival I addressed the Inspector. Instead the Inspector gave her Ranks instructions to put me on the bench and process me. I was amused since it was the very Inspector to whom I had shown my authority to be on the said premises. After about three plus hours, I was taken to La Penitence Police Station where I was held in a cell until Friday April 22; TWO NIGHTS AND TWO DAYS – on a mattress on a concrete floor. It was clean and smelled hygienic though.

I was then released on $30,000 bail to appear in court on Monday April 25th. At no time was I told what I was being charged for and in deed I was not read my rights. Indeed the first time in my life I heard of Judges’ Rules was when I received the Witness Statements on May 13th.

There again is was brutalized in an attempt to get items from me. While at Kitty and during the scuffle for my phone my head was banged to a wall. My hair was used as a lever to wrench my head backward, so that my esophagus was so stretched that I could not breathe.

While at La Penitence, The Rank threatened that she would stab my ‘foot’ (referring to my thigh – with a kitchen knife she was using to remove a ribbon from around my body) then take me to the hospital.

On April 25th the Magistrate read me a preamble for breaking and entering and committing larceny (at my mother’s property). I pleaded NOT GUILTY and the matter was adjourned to May 13th. On that date I was again read a ramble; this time, only of damaging property belonging to someone (on my mother’s property) and asked who I plea. I pleaded NOT GUILTY, of course. I was placed on another $30,000 bail.

The experience was so surreal. I still cannot quite process what happened on April 20th, 2022. All the while I thought these people were just ‘finding things to do for taxpayers’ money and just trying to intimidate me, UNTIL I WOKE ON THE 21ST OF APRIL AND FOUND THAT I WAS STILL IN A CELL, SOMEWHERE BEHIND GOD’S BACK IN GUYANA.

What the flying fish!

To say the least, the behaviour of the ranks at Kitty is rank and crass. They do not even know the process to arresting and searching someone. So much ignorance is spewed from their mouths and the abuse of their authority is nothing short of a manifestation of barbarism.

The organization of the Police Force is to Protect and Serve is maliciously locking up its citizens. Not to mention shooting the black men while in bed and in their back while running away.

LAWLESSNESS ABOUNDS ‘bout hey.

Guyana DREAD BAD.

“tek it from me. Aye been born ‘bout hey but I lef’ hey long days now.”

I want to know if this is what President Ali is inviting Guyanese nationals to return to.