Mottley Cabinet is Bloated
One of the more interesting decisions made in 2018 by the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) government led by Mia Mottley was to appoint the largest ever Cabinet in our history. Her justification for the ‘relatively large’ Cabinet was because of the overwhelming mandate received from the electorate. From 2018 until the present – with a cosmetic tweak in 2022 – the Cabinet has remained large.
Enough time has elapsed to fairly judge if a large Cabinet adds value to how the country has been governed since 2018. It has been a government led by the larger than life and seemingly indefatigable Prime Minister Mottley. Her style of delivery and oratory skill has endeared her to the international community. It is worth a reminder she inherited an economy with a GDP north of 150 with junk status credit rating. There was a feeling of renewed hope in the nation post 2018 general election.
Out of the gate the Mottley government committed the country to a debt restructure on domestic and local holdings which right sided the debt to GDP indicator BUT immediately shot the confidence of local and foreign investors. The lack of confidence to invest persists four years later. To be expected economists are divided on whether it was the right strategy, these decisions are never easy we must admit.
In Mottley’s defense she will postulate that the COVID 19 pandemic, Hurricane Elsa and La Soufriere volcano ash fall combined to derail government’s rebuild effort and in fact caused the economy to significantly contract. To reasonable onlookers she has a good defense. However hungry mouths well not be as sympathetic. The debate will continue about the BLP’s performance since 2018 until the next bell is rung.
Political pundits are already surveying a barren political landscape for alternative voting options. The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) under rookie leader Dr. Ronnie Yearwood is in the early stage of a rebuild and the many political parties that presented at the polls in 2018 and 2022 have done the usual vanishing act of which Houdini would have been proud.
What is the blogmaster trying to say in too many words?
Prime Minister Mottley has taken the reins of government at a challenging time in our history there can be no doubt. This is precisely why decisions taken by Mottley must be fit for purpose for the extraordinary times to guide a 166 square mile open economy island through the economic tempest and other challenges. There is no good reason the country should have to suffer a bloated Cabinet not to mention a bevy of financial consultants in 2022. Mottley must stop pandering to political inclinations and instead send clear signals to the population she and her government are prepared to make the sacrifice and walk with the people at a difficult time in our history.
What the blogmaster fears most is – when the next general election is called the electorate may have no choice to abstain or vote anyone posing as an opposition, a default position. The level of apathy and cynicism in the country is already low. Whither our democratic system?
Concentric Nothings
The confidence level continues to dwindle for this govt
A govt that have regularly set aside the spoils for those in less need while the most vulnerable are expected to pull several debt laden baskets
Rightfully the people feel busted and disgusted
Feelings and emotions are running deep as govt does not set an example by self to bear some of the pain and suffering
Ann Gittens
Mia cares and so she advises us to economize so that she could have financial space to continue her reckless spending. She asked us to carpool while she travels all over the globe in her friend a private jet. Just the other day she went all the way to America in that private jet just to quote a Bob Marley song! Why the hell she didn’t teleconference! She keeps saying that all of us in this together, well madam Prime Minister it is time you walk the walk. We had enough of your rhetoric it is time for you to put our money where your mouth is. In these trying times do you honestly believe that you should be the highest-paid Prime Minister in the Caribbean? After all, you don’t work as hard as the others. I am sure that the other Prime Ministers don’t have the barrage of consultants, ministers, and top employees as you do. Madam Prime Minister what do you do besides grandstanding? None of our previous Prime Ministers had their ministries loaded with so many highly paid personnel. The salaries were a lot less and their portfolios were larger than yours. Errol Barrow was Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, he was also responsible for National Insurance, Establishments, Town and Country Planning, and Electoral Affairs. His successors had similar portfolios. I can’t even say that you are the only Minister of Finance because that is Ryan Straughn’s portfolio. You are just the Public Relations Officer of Finance. The only other thing you do besides grandstanding is to create a lot of high-paying nonjobs for your friends and family. Times were not as bad under the last regime and the Prime Minister cut the Parliamentarian’s salaries by ten percent. This is the most difficult time that I have experienced in my life and you behaving as though things are blooming. On top of it, you got the gall to tell us to cut back and sacrifice. Why the hell you don’t rule by example. Show that you care and that you have a conscience, cut your salary, reduce your cabinet, get rid of the nonjobs you created, and reduce the unnecessary traveling and teleconference. Pull a Tom Adams and collect the VAT so you can put the young people back to work in decent jobs. That would help in the fight against crime. Also, do something about the gas prices, and abolish the ridiculous gas tax that my stupid colleague came up with. Chris ignored it and you foolishly implemented it. That man doesn’t have any sense, no one in Customs paid him any mind. We shouldn’t be paying the most for gas in the region. Remember tourism is our business, high prices turn away tourists!
“Just the other day she went all the way to America in that private jet just to quote a Bob Marley song!”
Bob Marley is a Spiritual Icon throughout the first second third and fourth world who taught us children planet earth is really one world one people one love one heart
i.e. Rasta Love Rasta Spirituality Rasta Vibes Jah Know
To quote John Lennon [Beatles] “More popular than Jesus”
[FYI Barbados is considered as Third World with a Human Development Index of 0.8 and population of 288,023 ]
Sri Lanka 🇱🇰
Human Development Index 0.77
Population 21,575,842
Is ditching it’s President today
and it’s people want a new Government and to form a new constitution with people power not executive power
although it is going through extreme economic hardship
maybe this is the way things should be
maybe it is the the God way
I do not concur Mia is evil or a bad leader
She is better than the rest
“Her style of delivery and oratory skill has endeared her to the international community.”
yall like too much SHITE TALK, slick talk, empty nonsense oratory wrapped up in LIES and FANTASY..
