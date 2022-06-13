Submitted by Terence Blackett

‘ For You Shall Be As Gods ’! Quantum Mechanics: Archetypal Apotheosis & How Mystery Babylon the Great & Kabbalah Esoteric Time Lords Seduced Mankind through Quantum Deception & Neo-Spirituality Shaping a New World Disorder

“The man who does not read does not have an advantage over the man who cannot read” ~ (Mark Twain)

On October 19th 1964, Simon & Garfunkel released their chart-topping single – “The Song of Silence” – what some at the time described as a commentary on the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK), (35th President of the #Yet2BeUnitedStates), and the inability of humans to communicate emotionally and to love each other. In that song, are the hauntingly ominous lyrics that cascades [58] years down to our time: “And the people bowed and prayed to the ‘neon god’ they made and the sign flashed out its warning, in the words that it was forming; and the sign said the words of the prophets are written on subway walls, and tenement halls, and whispered in the sound of silence…” Little did Paul Simon foresee that the ‘neon gods’ today flash their diabolical message on the subway walls of social & mainstream media in looped reverb: “TRUST THE SCIENCE” – “FOLLOW THE SCIENCE”! Yet what passes for science is nothing more than a hodgepodge witch’s brew of “Pharmakeia” and the facile regurgitation of ancient Mesopotamian occult knowledge cloaked in tech spin and blinding multimedia graphics. Over time, the “Truth” became inconvenient grief with most having followed the herd over a cliff – making too many comfortable in accepting a lie for truth.

The fight for truth terrorism is an epiphenomenon that is taking on unbelievable proportions as the world approaches the mid-2020s. For in this current decade, the bare, brass knuckled truth is unapologetically naked truth that is graphically and emotionally painful. For when truth bombs are offloaded and deployed they can result in untold cerebral collateral damage – as fickle consensus authority is debunked; ultimately vilified and seen for what it really is – LIES! The question is –‘how do we speak the plain truth in love – a truth that may cut deep, but at the same time, can heal lost souls?’

There are [3] alchemies of evil which have become so sacrosanct in our age that even those who claim some form of Scriptural authority are so blinded by the speck of dust in their own eyes – yet remain unable to see what’s actually in the eyes of others. No wonder the prevalence of darkness is so deep. As Scripture opines, “for if your eye is single – then your whole body will be full of light”. The three are:

The idolatry of identity

Fake heroes who laud idolatry

And, the idolatry of man worship

ABBA Yeshua, our Precious Creator, Lord & Saviour had fasted for [40] days and was hungry. The slithering, shape-shifting serpent appeared in expected form suggesting: “If ‘You’ be the Son of God – turn these stones into bread.” Bend ‘Nature’ to supply your current need, if you are who you say you are. (More on this quantum syncretism later).

Having failed miserably, the ‘ole slewfoot’ took Messias to the pinnacle of the temple (the place where ‘community’ gathers) and opined: “Throw yourself off” and ‘Divine Technology’ will save you from bruising your foot on a stone given that You are the One who created the laws of gravity.

Sin is truly a mystery. The wily foe in a third and final attempt, takes the “Good Shepherd” up to a high mountain and shows Him all the ‘kingdoms of the world’ and says: “I’ll give you ‘ALL THIS’ – if you ‘BOW DOWN’ and worship me.” This would have been laughable if it weren’t so diabolical. A reasonable question posits: ‘how do you give away something that is patently not yours to give, knowing that the primordial creative genesis was spoken into existence by your own lips, however, through usurpation, criminal subterfuge, and subliminal sophistry, you duped yourself and others into believing it was yours to give’? This was the quintessential quantum entanglement dilemma that is yet to be answered while most shy away from entertaining the very thought of it.

Man-centered duplicity and man-centered worship remain at the heart of the most pernicious of all alchemic evils today, as so-called intelligent men try to hog-tie us up with facile strands of scientific cob-web, based on their mutterings and ruminations of salacious concepts like – Beta-philosophy; archetypal rediscovery of mythological apotheosis; Pan-psychicism; Copernican Cosmology; Pantheistic Monism; scientism & issues relating to Dark Matter/Dark Energy. All these devilish concepts were caged up in the ancient Babylonian Talmudic Kabbalah of esoteric knowledge, where that primordial Serpent was able to slice a scalpel across the nerve endings of our souls – severing any connection we may have had with our Creator and the power of good that He availed to us. Now men seek ‘godhood’ through the profligate use of dark sentence structures, angelic magic, dark esoteric knowledge and the manipulation of time/space (dis)entanglement and scientific apotheosis. All of it being nothing more than a colossal hoax; damn lies from within the bowels of the bottomless pit.

So what are these highfaluted concepts – Quantum Physics, Quantum Mechanics, Quantum Dimensionality, Quantum Entanglement and Quantum Cosmology?

Let’s start by asking the pivotal question: what if The Creator God was to remove the interdimensional veil that separates mankind from the full-force of the ‘Fallen Entities’ that existed before the Flood? What if the ‘Bene-ha-Elohim’ we see depicted in Hollywood movies as extra-terrestrials were to become a common reality amongst us? Is the illusory world of our sordid imaginations to become a clear and present threat? Well it was in the days of Noah!

An exegetical reading of the book of Enoch paints a rather lurid, graphic illustration of how supernatural forces played around with man as if they were toys to be used for pleasure. Further to what is written in the book of Enoch, can be found in the Talmudic Kabbalah, assertions that quantify explanations of quantum physics/mechanics based on Babylonian mysticism – where modern astrophysics, quantum dimensionality, quantum entanglement and astro-dimensionality are aligned with Kabbalah text and Kabbalah scientism.

Quantum mechanics is as lurid a concept as quantum entanglement. To the mind of those who read and understand the prophetic inspiration of Scripture, knows only too well, that these fallacious concepts are as concretized as mathematical modelling, with guestimate measure of probability, and a measure of esoteric divination thrown in for good measure. Scientists and especially particle physicists’, use as justification, in explaining supernatural and mystical phenomena – a reconciliation of science with arcane spirituality. Particle physics and atomism in concert with the science that underscores quantum epistemology, harks back to the Babylonian esoteric teachings, and like atheism and other nebulous hermetic doctrines, can be found an occult connection, pantheistic monism, that was filtered down from millennia past, (most notably, the antediluvian period), when the fallen sons of God practiced their esoteric arts.

Today, this is a polished, refined, scientific worldview that has been repackaged by so-called Kabbalistic time lords who pose as scientists, scholars, teachers, mystics, entrepreneurs and religious leaders – where the actors are the same as in the past, but the costumes are a different façade – reflecting the emperor’s clothing of Gucci, Armani & Versace.

What passes for science today is sleight of hand, and it can only be described as scientific alchemy. The postmodern scientific empiricist thrust posits this shadowy belief in non-locality on the quantum realm and if they are to solve the mysteries around births & deaths and be able to manipulate everything in between – the solution to these cosmic mysteries would have to enter or transcend into the quantum realm(s) of dimensionality and through actuality reach that apotheosis or holy grail that makes one become similar to what Lucifer (the light-bearer) wanted to be – “Like God”!

One can safely argue that Quantum Physics with all its merits, is nothing more than a pseudo-scientific backdoor to the metaphysical, esoteric world of the ancient, occult mysteries that effectively teach that at the subatomic, quantum level, none of the conventional laws of physics continue to apply and so paradigms like super-position, quantum entanglement, infinite potentiality, parallel universes, – are all considered likely possible, although on a macro-dimensional-scale, they would be considered laughably ridiculous.

Additionally, within the gambit of modern-day theoretical fantasies, academic rigour now centers around concepts like relativity, free energy, natural harmonics, semantics et al that are seeing a resurgence like never before from scientific institutions of lower learning. Research into how electromagnetism affects everything around us, including tides; sonoluminescence, magic mushrooms & esoteric knowledge; flat earth theory & the book of Enoch & enclosed cosmology; fake NASA helio-centric space alien propaganda; the Copernican NASA paradigm & the humanistic expansion of occult knowledge through scientism and the embrace of Hermeticism.

Within quantum mechanics, some argue that it is inadvertently a quantum deception which holds no real basis in reality, knowing that science is beginning to prove that it is more spiritualism on steroids and not based on inarguable tested empirical science but more of a quadrant of probabilities and guestimations. What we see therefore in the book of Jeremiah the prophet, chapter 51:1-64; 25:15-38; 46:11; 48:20; Isaiah 21:9; Micah 5:5-9, 10-15; Revelation 14:8; 18:2, 9,11,19 – is the duality of pagan & “Mystery Babylon the great” (the created 21st century world forged out of the alchemy of hermetic arts – erected on the foundations of a stargazing, Nimrodian civilization) who thought they could ‘construct’ an ‘esoteric man-made-ladder’ between earth and heaven, but is finally crushed by the startling revelations of “Apocalyptic Doom” prophesied against this transmogrified beast-like, world system. An ominous picture is painted of a future of sudden catastrophic destruction and desolation – where men will be drunk on bloodshed and war; while famine & pandemics rage and then, finally to come face to face with utter ruin. The picture is one of which faith in the ‘dark arts’, bottom filled with meaningless esoteric knowledge, while enslaving the souls of men and hoarding massive reserves of wealth, at the expense of the poor, marginalized, sick and dying.

The quest to determine this new neo-spirituality is at the root of the quantum drive for apotheosis with the use of quantum computers, magic mushrooms, psychedelic cannabinoids and other forms of hallucinogens. Human personal-exploration and consciousness development is now hitched to the expansion of neuroplasticity and how the quantum mechanics of neuroscience can foster a level of brain and mind expansion – elevating men to god-like status – worthy of worship. The legalization of what is called recreational drugs (opioids), notwithstanding and including, the fractious use of these opioid stimulants and their debilitating effects on quantum mechanical brain function was not only a social policy engineered to solicit mass percentage-wise population compliance, but was also floated as a catalyst for the exploration of creative genius and human excellence, but also as an exploratory panacea for those with alpha neuro-cognition who need help getting to the next stage of evolutionary transcendence. This is the sole reason and purpose why Silicon Valley et al exists and continues to mushroom its tech ‘gods’ whose consciousness needs to stay in a Enochian hacked primordial vortex.

In conclusion, the illusory world that has been created in our image and likeness by the Master Deceiver is not confined in ambient reality. We can argue all day long about the veracity of the Hegelian Dialectic. We can also assume that that ‘order comes out of chaos’. Feeble, weak-kneed men can insinuate that we need a “Great Reset” – a ‘New World Order’ of their making but all the historical, epistemological and esoteric knowledge gleaned from almost 6000 years of man’s occupancy of this planet shows nothing but virulent “Disorder”!

World War Three looms – let’s see how we disentangle from that kind of hellish fury. World leaders have zero answers. Although, the modern-day time lords who think they are ‘prophets’ would have us believe that in a ‘Metaverse’ alchemized out of the toxic belly of a Star-Trek – The Next Generation simulation that we can somehow “beam me up Scotty” and our time/space distanciation from the democide of a world not only on tender hooks but clearly, a world where the crushing weight of reality will hit more than half the global population with a seismic dose of quantum actuality. It will not be pretty. For we are already witnessing the mayhem, as a scorch earth policy gathers momentum.

Do not believe the lie: “ for you shall be as gods ” – it is a figment of Satanic imagination and intrigue that has one end!

Semper Fidelis