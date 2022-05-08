Shrinkage to Economic Life

Submitted by Steven Kaszab

The Pandemic has thrown the global markets and economic flow into the dumpster. What was, seems to becoming a thing of the past, with corporations amalgamating their manufacturing processes into singular locations. Labor costs, which ruled the day before the pandemic have been set aside allowing logistics, energy and shipping costs to surface as the new economic principle. Therefore many manufacturing plants and their staff are being moved or eliminated. Some examples follow…

De Fehr Furniture is shutting down a Winnipeg, Canada production plant, and more than 200 workers will be looking for work. In a notice posted to its website this week, De Fehr said it will end case goods manufacturing at its facility at 125 Furniture Park this summer. The move will affect 224 employees, the company said.

“The decision to cease operations was the result of severe supply chain disruptions and raw material sourcing challenges over the past two years, combined with balancing the pace of price increases that were passed along to customers,” the May 4 notice reads. De Fehr said the facility will officially close on Aug. 10. 

“This wind down will be carried out in a controlled and orderly manner, and all obligations to suppliers and employees will be honored as we work to complete and fulfill customer orders on hand,” the notice reads. Affected employees will be offered support programs through the changes, the company added.

Nestle has announced its confectionery factory in Newcastle(Barbados) is to shut with the loss of 474 jobs. The global food manufacturer said it was holding talks with employees at the Fawdon plant but the focus was now on closing it in 2023. A spokeswoman said the majority of production currently in the North East would move to Halifax, West Yorkshire.

The GMB and Unite unions condemned the move and said closing “a profit-making factory” was “unacceptable”. The future of the former Rowntree plant had been in doubt since Nestle announced in April that it wanted to end production at the site.

Fawdon has been producing confectionery since 1958 but, according to unions, the manufacture of Fruit Pastilles will switch to the Czech Republic and Toffee Crisps will be made in Poland. In recent years the factory has made other popular brands like Rolo’s, Munchies and Matchmakers.

In a statement, Nestle said: “From the outset we wanted to provide adequate time and space for these discussions and it is only right that they are held directly with our employees and trade unions and not in public.

A feared global economic downturn is forcing corporations to consolidate their operations or eliminate those deemed unnecessary. Shipping and logistic costs must be reduced as much as possible, so facilities located in non central transport hubs will be effected. A move from the Asian Manufacturing Hub to that of Mexico or Brazil has been happening this past decade, but now the momentum is unstoppable. If your head office and primary manufacturing is in the EU, that is where relocation will happen. Manufacturing facilities within economically  isolated area’s like islands will face the danger of closing. Further complications is the fear of global recession, making the maximization of corporate profits the more important.  Yara Trinidad is closing one of its plants also, blaming decreased sales with increased costs in energy. Layoffs to come.

4 comments

  • David
    May 8, 2022 6:07 AM

    FOOD CONCERN

    Retailers under pressure to keep shelves stocked
    By Colville Mounsey
    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com

    Barbadians may have to start stocking up on their favourite brands of groceries and other household items, as distributors continue to grapple with shortages from global supply chains.
    Chairman of the Retail and Distribution Committee of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI), Tomilson Bynoe, told the Sunday Sun retailers were having trouble filling their shelves with a number of items, including brand-name laundry detergents, paper towels, canned soups and imported produce.
    “At this point, sometimes it is about trading down, so if you can’t get Arm And Hammer liquid detergent but you are satisfied using one of the brands from the regional producers, then that is what customers have been doing. It is a situation that is hard to call because it is a weekly challenge.
    “Produce and fruit coming into the island is also a problem right now. We are ordering but we are only receiving part of the shipment. So, we are having shortages with grapes, oranges, lemons, broccoli and so on because we are having a lot of fulfilment issues,” Bynoe added.
    Barbadians have taken
    to social media in recent times, lamenting the absence and high cost of some of their favourite brands from the supermarket shelves.
    The BCCI spokesman explained that in relation to other products missing from the shelves, shipments were sometimes delayed by about two weeks, creating pent-up demand for certain commodities. He pointed out that when these stocks finally arrive, they fly off the shelves so quickly that a void is again created until the next shipment.
    “We are finding that we are out of stock of items for two or three weeks. It eventually comes in and because the market has been short of it for so long, items that would normally last until the next shipment, suppliers are selling out within two weeks of the product being on island and then you have to wait again.
    “The local suppliers are doing their best to procure products, we are doing our best to stock it when we can get it, but outside of that, the situation is fluid. It is not a case of the sky is falling as the supply chain has been doing its best to manage the situation,” he said.
    Bynoe, who is also a director of A1 Supermarkets, noted that the ongoing war in Ukraine has resulted in certain commodities being priced so high that importers do not want to risk purchasing them only to have them stuck on the shelves because customers cannot afford them.
    “What we are also seeing is the continued increase in pricing through the entire system and obviously the war in Ukraine and price of oil has impacted the cost of plastics for packaging. When you get packaging materials starting to rise, it obviously has an impact on cost to customers. We are also seeing major increases in things like almonds, and it therefore has an impact on by-products. So, we are seeing increases in things such as almond milk and this put
    suppliers in a very ticklish situation.”
    He added: “Certain items have moved so high in price that it does not make sense bringing the item because if you bring it here, you won’t be able to sell it. So sometimes when you don’t see a product on the shelf it’s a combination of a few things – the supply chain may be a bit compromised but also the price is moving so fast upward that suppliers decide that it does not make sense to bring it until we can rationalise the pricing.”


    Source: Nation

  • David
    May 8, 2022 6:10 AM

    Tannis: No blow to productivity with latest Covid wave
    Barbados’ fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, though averaging 500 cases a day in the last week, is not having as telling an impact on productivity in the private sector as the second and third waves.
    Chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association, Trisha Tannis, said the saving grace this time around was the automated release system from home isolation.
    In January, thousands of people in home isolation were caught up in a backlog for several weeks before being eventually discharged to return to work.
    She told the Sunday Sun that had this been the case this time around, it would have certainly been too much to bear for the business sector, which is already grappling with the rising cost of goods and shipping challenges.
    “We are seeing some disruption in the private sector
    but what is very good this time around are the changes in the protocols that were established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness after the last backlog, which was caused by the inability to issue the release documentation in a timely manner.
    “With the changes now, we are seeing persons getting back to work a lot faster. Therefore, the level of disruption is not as aggressive as it was the last time. We are having a similar spike again but we are able to get persons back out to work and we are able to properly manage our absences because we know when we can expect these persons back on the job,” she said.
    Tannis added that this was an example of the type of management required for the country to achieve growth while battling with the pandemic and other exogenous shocks. (CLM)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    May 8, 2022 6:13 AM

    Economic change at crossroads
    By Ralph Jemmott Most Barbadians today share certain common concerns. We are genuinely concerned about the future of the interconnected and dystopian world in which we live. We face the threat of growing indebtedness, rising cost of living, possible food shortages, supply chain issues, possible threats to our democracy in a de facto one party state.
    It is important that we restore bi-partisan balance to the House of Assembly. Then there is the fear of social anomie or normlessness that results from prolonged economic decline. Then hanging over all of us are the universal threats from climate change, the persistent COVID-19 plague with all its variants and the unimaginable threat of a nuclear war arising out of the Russia/Ukraine crisis with all those horrible images splashed across our televisions screens.
    Seeking improvements
    Not surprisingly we want to see things change and conditions improve. We fall back on a plethora of what I call ‘Re’ words. We want to reform, rethink, retool, reboot, reset and yes re-imaging a new path because in the catchphrase, ‘it can’t be business as usual.’ We speak of ‘transformation,’ but it is unlikely that one can transform a situation if one is not prepared to examine it critically and in depth. Cliches and platitudes about ‘the kind of people that we are’ will not suffice. In Barbados beyond the chatter, few things seem to really change.
    Barbadian society appears to suffer from an inability or reluctance to nurture the healthy analytically discursive dialogue that might lead to real ‘transformation’. Analysis is viewed as criticism aimed at one person or another or one political group or another.
    In both the public and private sectors there is evidence of declining efficiency.
    Call a public office and no one answers the phone. Call a private business and one is told to press this or that number or hold for the operator. No one answers. You call back the operator and apparently there is no operator or at least no one answers. How do we expect to compete in an increasingly competitive global market?
    Areas of concern
    Maybe we need to accept the stark reality that in the context of global capitalism we are not in much of a position to fundamentally change anything. Government cannot work outside of the context of the global capitalist order. It is a question of managing the hand we’ve been dealt with the greatest possible competence.
    One of the areas that should concern us is the performance of the Civil Service. A call has been made for an increase in
    emoluments to that entity. A counter argument has also been made that any increase in pay to the civil establishment should be met by an increase in productivity. Given increasing evidence in the cost of living we would all appreciate an increase in pay but such a raise, not matched by evident productivity outcomes, would at this time lead to further imbalance in Government finances.
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) with which we entered an agreement will be watching the direction of the island’s economy. We went to the IMF, the IMF didn’t come to us and that body remains the lender of choice, given Barbados limited access to the lending market. Difficult as it may prove workers in the public service may have to hold strain. Politicians must not promise things they cannot deliver just to gain popularity in a system where their eyes are always on the next election no matter how far off.
    We cannot keep borrowing to keep up appearances.
    Ultimately the economic future of Barbados will depend on its ability to earn foreign exchange to pay for the life-style and standard of living we all crave.
    For all the talk about putting our eggs in the proverbial single basket, tourism in which we have a comparative advantage is still our best bet.
    Nothing on the horizon offers the same promise. I am reliably informed that given the 15 per cent constraint on international business, the off-shore sector is unlikely to expand much in the short-term.
    There is much talk about a return to manufacturing but in the United States the manufacturing sector has declined. Some of the great United States manufacturing plants have become part of the American ‘rust-belt’. How is it possible that we can compete in manufacturing in the global marketplace? We must obviously do what we can as a country and a region to be relatively self-sufficient in food production. That is a given.
    It is also a given that we need to reduce our reliance on costly fossil fuel imports.
    The Central Bank of Barbados recently reported that in 2021 fuel import cost stood at $601 million, in 2022 it was $510 million and for the first quarter of 2022, it reached a whopping $320.6 million. We face some real problems. Let us talk less and do more.
    Ralph Jemmott is a retired educator and social commentator.

    Source: Nation

  • Bush Tea
    May 8, 2022 7:38 AM

    Compared to what will be our ACTUAL reality shortly, everything outlined above is relatively inconsequential and minute.,

    What we are experiencing is the ABSOLUTE PERFECT STORM of Global scope in the making… and the REAL biggie is only now unfolding.
    (Of course those who LISTEN to Bushie will have been well prepared for this) The World’s ‘financial backbone’ since Bretton Woods is about to collapse with unprecedented consequences for EVERYTHING that we have come to accept as normal.

    The recent prophet ‘Robert Nesta’ reminded us that “he who diggers a well, shall fall in it…” and the well that the USA encouraged NATO to dig for Russia (and the rest of the ‘non-first world’ peoples) is about to swallow the US dollar….The world’s fiat currency.

    Imagine the $3 Billion in ‘savings’ held by Bajan in our foreign-owned banks, suddenly being worth less than the equivalent weight in toilet paper….

    Imagine the proceeds of Simpson’s sell-out of SOL and Simpson Motors (built on the backs of Black labour) to foreign interest …collectively being worth less than a second hand Swift.

    Imagine having to exchange your house for a week of meals…. or starve…

    Of course this is all explained in great detail, for example in Isaiah 5, but most of us will want to wait for the live action…..
    It won’t e long now.

