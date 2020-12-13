Pandemic Blues. Solutions in the Wind

Submitted by Steven Kaszab

Pandemic Fever is upon Us All. Our lives, economic and social existence transforming before our eyes.

This covid-19 Moment will continue for a long time. The news that We will be seeing a medical boost in the near future is great and happily welcomed. I believe the Global Community will be dealing with COVID-19 and its possible mutations for years. The Medical marvels we will be seeing is not my concern.

Economic Survival: By the time we have defeated COVID-19 The Global Community will be broke. Think of it. Trillions are being spent throughout the world. Debt upon Debt. This debt is in all of our books. With our present type of economic system, we must pay it back.

Governments (City, state/Province/National) are presently spending billions of currencies throughout the world, money they do not have in their budgets or plans. Emergencies call upon Us All to respond. This response often requires sacrifice.

Sacrifices: Interpersonal and Community sacrifices yes. Mask wearing, distancing one from the other, not gathering in groups. Yes painful and distressing to us all, but what is coming will be differently worst.

Economic survival shapes us all. We all have to work and achieve. Money is always involved. Starting in 2021 Governments will be increasing taxes to attempt to pay off their debt. Higher taxes, different types of taxes will be applied. Rich and poor cannot hide from the many taxes and charges we will all experience. Our economic system will be challenged by these economic demands. Changes will happen that will be felt by us all.

What if we can go in another direction away from oppressive taxes. What if we can as a global Community achieve something never conceived?

We can nullify COVID-19’s Financial damage and also achieve Environmental Peace. Yes we can begin to actually do something about Climate Change and save our planet.

Forget about all those who deny Climate change exists. Not a problem. The Financial solution suggested will bring about their philosophical transformation and hopefully bring about some form of Global Harmony.

Global expenditures can be combined into a COVID-19 Treatment – Climate Change Program. We have to spend trillions on COVID-19 Treatments so why not use these funds also to save the planet?

Clean the environment- pursue Climate change protocols. We are often told saving the plant is far to expensive…well lets spend the monies to get the job done.

Uplift all poverty stricken financially. It is the poor nations/smaller nations who will suffer the most from post COVID-19. They have neither medical nor political abilities to fight this pandemic.

The Rich Nations of the world will survive COVID-19 while the poorer nations will not . Like poison ivy this pandemic will come back again and again until it is completely defeated. That means rich and poor nations need to work together. Saving the population and the planet at the same time should happen. Common sense Yes?

Money for electric cars, solar warmed homes, environmentally charged communities, Refining precious raw materials with no expended gases. Imagine refining Coal with no damage to the environment. It can be done. It is not do to its cost.. We will replace “Profit” with “Achievement”. Replacing “Short Term” with “Long Term” achievement. Governmental involvement in this process will be essential. Corporations just don’t have the balls or inclination to achieve a Green World”. Short term profit cannot be seen by these Corporations.

Solution: 1. ALL DEBT caused by this pandemic MUST BE FORGIVEN. Lets pretend as though it has not financially happened.

Experiences after WW2 show this can be done. The magic of accounting will be needed. In order to save the planet this can be done. Corporations rule this world. They will not do anything unless it profits them in some way. Even survival as a people would be seriously discussed by them.

All of the Global Citizens, Civil and Private Organizations will become “SLAVES” to this debt. Like a Corporate Town we will owe our souls to this Debt In order to survive. This Debt will “Enslave Our Children”.

LETS BREAK THESE CHAINS.

LETS SAVE OUR GLOBAL VILLAGE ALSO.

My life experience has shown me one thing…that nothing is ever written in stone. Orgabizations and People can change, adapt and transform. We experience strange situations that show all is possible. Look to The Peoples Republic of China. A Communist Nation and also a powerful Capitalist Nation. If this can happen why not change the physics of financial thought.

We are running out of time here. It is essential that Canada and All Nations respond to Our WORLD. It is ill and dying. Our Global Brothers and sisters are in Need of assistance too.