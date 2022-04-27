Blurred Mirror Image

Mirror Image
Submitted by William Skinner

In a recent post @TheoGazerts, suggested that my mirror image of our country, at this critical juncture, would be interesting. My mirror image of the country has not dramatically changed over the last fifty years. I still see an extremely conservative people, afraid of our past and extremely timid about our future. Too many are devoted to a nostalgic period, which is not returning and even those who profess to want change usually wilt, when the enormity of engineering it is revealed.

There are many who have thrown an old bed sheet over the mirror to hide the image they do not want to see. We have moved away from Little England and are now apparently living comfortably in Little Brooklyn. An amazing irony, of creating the often-maligned Diaspora, right here in Bim!

The cultural penetration, that most progressive voices warned of in the sixties, has been realized and there is extraordinarily little, that successive administrations, have done to curb our enthusiasm for things foreign. Our collective image of Barbados is one littered with sunworshippers from the tips of St. Lucy to Christ Church. Even the utter devastation wrought by COVID, and the persistent tremors in so-called source markets, from where we hail the blistered bodies with specks of sand, have not deterred us from putting our already slender economic future in such sunburnt fun seekers. But that is who we are and more frighteningly, whom we want to be.

We dare not remove the old bed sheet. The image of a well-functioning political engine, as our Prime Minister, now considered, the shining light of the Caribbean and a global political influencer emerges. Adroit at entering the kitchen and recreating dishes, which have been long tried and left to freeze, thawing them out and declaring those new recipes for development. The classical image of skillfully warmed-over soup now dominates our mirror image.

It is the image of a country, that obviously depends on the political docility of its populace to embrace and endure, the corrupt and sinister collective leadership of two political parties, which have long emptied their bowels of any remote semblance of progressive socio-economic policies.

I still visualize, a new and vibrant citizen emerging from our current predicament, within the next quarter century. Our youth are showing exceptional talents in business, the arts, and all aspects of social and economic endeavors. In many instances their ability to overcome the obstacles are rooted in the fact that most of them inherited no generational wealth, to propel them to the next level.

The story that recently appeared in the local press of a six-year-old girl, selling her first piece of art, is the best way to sum up the hope of the nation. We must invest in the cradle our end up as old broke and broken citizens in the grave.

Those who may want to declare this piece as pessimistic and a warped sense of a fading nationalism, should remember that optimism devoid of realism, is nothing more than delusion. It is high time to remove the old bed sheet from over the mirrors and see it for what it is; and change it.

Happy to oblige @TheoGazerts.

Peace.

Viva Barbados

Viva the Caribbean

  • David
    April 27, 2022 3:44 AM

    Adams ‘the top change agent’

    THE LATE Prime Minister of Barbados, Tom Adams, did more to transform the Barbadian society and economy than any other politician.
    That view by historian Dr Henderson Carter was delivered during his presentation of the ninth Tom Adams Memorial Lecture at the Lester Vaughan School on Monday night.
    “Adams erected the building and put on the roof and prepared the house for habitation. Our role today is to keep the house in good shape and extend it,” said Carter, head of the Department of History and Philosophy at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies.
    The historian called on Barbadians to give back to society through volunteerism and counselled Government to restore the Glendairy Prison and Blackwood’s Screw Dock in Bridgetown as tourism and business places.
    The senior lecturer said of Adams: “He led the party [Barbados Labour Party] to a decisive victory in 1976 and for the next eight and a half years did more than any other politician to transform the social and economic landscape of Barbados.”
    Carter said transformation of the society and economy under Adams’ leadership came in four areas.
    Social justice
    “Adams struck a blow for social justice and dismantled the most deplorable features of the plantation system with its glaring inequalities. His initiatives secured a place for culture and heritage on the national agenda, thereby developing a significant national product. Adams played a significant role in creating a modern infrastructure to enhance economic development and social betterment. He repositioned the economy for greater state participation and local ownership,” he said.
    A lawyer by profession, and a 1948 Barbados Scholar, Adams studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University and had a stint as senior producer with the Caribbean Service at the BBC in London.
    Carter said the Adams’ administration transformed the tenantry system via the Tenantries Freehold Purchase Act of 1981 “which released the stranglehold of the plantation system”.
    He noted the Tenantries (Control And Development) Act of 1965 offered some protection for tenants from being ejected from their holdings by landlords.
    Increasing rents
    “Landlords were also forbidden from increasing rents except by application to the court,” the senior lecturer noted.
    Adams however went further by transferring land to those people who had lived on plantations for ten cents per square foot, Carter said.
    “Some got their land for $300. It affected 203 plantation tenantries with 4 200 dwellings; 117 non-plantation tenantries with 2 000 dwellings or ten per cent of the housing stock.”
    “This meant end of rent, end of eviction from plantation tenantries, end of discrimination. They could now erect wall structures with inside toilets. They could now apply for loans and mortgages.
    “It widened land ownership. It led to the modernisation of the area via utilities and paved roads,” he explained.
    The Adams Government established the National Commission on the status of women and enacted the Maintenance Act Cap 216, whereby women could secure maintenance for their children with recourse to the law courts.
    Carter cited several economic development projects such as the development of the airport, seaport, the ABC highway, other road infrastructure, transportation and establishment of the National Cultural Foundation. Health care, including creation of the National Drug Service and the Status of Children Reform Act 1980, which removed the stigma of children born out of wedlock, were among the achievements of Government cited by the historian.
    “Adams struck a blow for social justice for the poor and the underprivileged,” Carter said.
    (HH)

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    April 27, 2022 4:02 AM

    How would a French Voting system in Barbados

    The French people go to the polls: if no candidate wins over 50% of the vote, a second round is organized. Only the two candidates with the most votes qualify for the 2nd round. The candidate with the absolute majority of votes cast is elected. Blank or spoilt votes are not taken into account.

    Like

  • Pachamama
    April 27, 2022 4:56 AM

    Good piece by Skinner. Great piece!

    Separately, Carter is a blp hack. Coming directly thereunder serves to adulterate the literary import of the former.

    Merely served to arrest deep contemplation evoked by a unique insight and the deployment of literary devices with implications for spirit, beyond intellect.

    Like

  • David
    April 27, 2022 5:30 AM

    @William

    Your concern is merited but unfortunately the horse has bolted. The Barbados progressives speak to will always be compromised by our helplessness to slow down far less stop the moral relativism and all that comes with cultural penetration.

    The struggle is real.

    Like

