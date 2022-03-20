Mottley’s Decision Rejected

The decision by Prime Minister Mia Mottley to reverse the controversial appointment of 18 year old Khaleel Kothdiwala is unfortunate. It was evident from exchanges in the last session of the Upper House the amendment to the Constitution to allow Khaleel’s sitting would not have garnered support from independent senators.

Immediately after the January 21, 2022 general election Prime Minister Mottley announced Kothdiwala’s as a BLP nominee for the Senate with the justification she was fulfilling an election promise to bring the youth into “the centre of governance and national determination…if you are old enough to vote then you must be old enough to serve”. All who have followed politics in Barbados are patently aware Khaleel’s politics is heavily influenced from Roebuck Street – and it is right to practice the politics of his choice. 

The prime minister became swell headed by a second 30 to zero victory in the last general election and took for granted Khaleel’s appointment would have been rubber stamped by the Senate. Lest we forget, the Senate is currently involved indirectly in a fight for its legitimacy. Although the constitutional motion brought by former Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite was tossed out by Justice Cicely Chase, legal counsel Garth Patterson signaled appeal documents will be filed this week to challenge the Upper Chamber doing business with 18 appointed Senators instead of 21.

From comments posted to BU and aired in other fora, those opposed to the appointment of Khaleel took umbrage to the lack of national consultation about the unprecedented decision to add an 18 year old BLP supporter to the Senate to represent youth matters. Bear in mind Mottley- also in controversial and contentious circumstances- transitioned Barbados to a Republic in November 2021. The dissenting cry then was – why not complete an exercise of national consensus to determine a new constitution to make the process to a republic comprehensive.

At the root of the uncertainty muddying the governance process is an election result that rejected opposition candidates AND the unwillingness of elected members of parliament to cross the floor to manufacture an opposition. This is interesting against the rumour Mottley called a snap general election to quell a political mutiny.  

There is also the contention that President Sandra Mason is partly responsible by her refusal to appoint two apposition Senators given the outcome of the general election. Had she appointed two Opposition Senators and Mottley a standin for Kothdiwala there would possibly have been no legal challenge brought and Mottley would have avoided the political embarrassment of having to withdraw Khaleel’s appointment.

It is what it is as the popular saying goes. We wait to endure the Court Appeal process and possible request for leave to appeal to the CCJ. In the meantime there is the potential lawmaking in parliament will be disrupted if Justice Chase decision is overturned.

At a time the country is battling to manage economic challenges acerbated by the pandemic we have become mired in process because of off flippant decision making. It is ironic the Upper House that is currently under challenge in the Barbados courts is responsible for Mottley’s decision to remove Kothdiwala. 

We are living in interesting times.

  David
    March 20, 2022 4:07 AM

    Robinson: Pandemic Levy not necessary

    By Colville Mounsey colvillemounsey@nationnnews.com

    Professor of finance at the University of the West Indies, Dr Justin Robinson, says Government has failed to justify the need for the implementation of a one-off 15 per cent Pandemic Contribution Levy on selected businesses.
    He said that the pandemic-related expenditures have already been undertaken and funded by concessionary multilateral borrowing, which is repaid from general taxation. He added that the Estimates for 2022-2023 do not show any noticeable increase in foreign debt service.
    However, senior economic advisor to the Government, Dr Kevin Greenidge, differed, saying the pandemic was not over and that Government must continue to pay for the mitigation measures.
    Robinson said it was the Government that made the choice to continue with the programmes designed to respond to the pandemic and natural disasters in the 2022/2023 financial year. He noted that 3 590 people employed in this programme cost taxpayers $76 609 992 in the 2021/2022 financial year.
    Slightly puzzling
    “The need for an explicit “pandemic levy” is slightly puzzling to me . . . . It appears that the Government is seeking to fund programmes that commenced in response to the pandemic and natural disasters of 2021 that the Government has made a conscious choice to continue in the 2022/2023 financial year.
    “The Minister of Finance indicated during the Budget that the following programmes would be continued until persons could be transitioned into the private economy with the new capital works programme,” Robinson said.
    The Budget also proposed a one per cent Pandemic Contribution Levy on the income of people earning $6 250 or more for one year.
    The finance professor said while citizens and residents were aware of their need to share the burden, policymakers should spare a thought for the financial vulnerability of some in this group, which already bears the brunt of income tax and national insurance contributions.
    “A person in this income bracket does not qualify for public housing projects and must access housing on the private market. The nature of their jobs may make it unwise to rely on public transportation, and retaining their jobs may create pressures to own and operate a private vehicle.
    Rapidly disappears
    “At current costs in Barbados, loan repayments on a modest home and car will cost at least $3 000 per month, hence the income advantage of some in this income group rapidly disappears. Policymakers should be aware that further tax burdens can push some into uncomfortable financial territory,” he said.
    In response, Greenidge said: “No one can say that the pandemic is over – the pandemic is not over. Sometimes people only see one side of the equation. Yes, spending for the pandemic continues and we have some of that in the Budget, but it still has to be financed. Those funds that we got from the international institutions at concessionary rates have to be paid back. The cost for recovery is very clearly shown in the Budget and Government must find a way in order to finance that. This is good because it is a specific tax, it is for a specific period,” Greenidge told the Sunday Sun.
    He also argued that the levy was indeed equitable as it placed a greater share of the burden upon those who prospered during the pandemic.
    “These companies that we have asked to take a greater share of the burden made what we would term in economics as supranormal profits. This is particularly so for banks and telecommunication companies. All of us are sharing in the recovery and some of us are in a better position to carry more weight than others. The thing about the Budget is that it is broad-based, it is equitable, but it is not perfect,” he said.
    In her Budget speech last week, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley stated that where a company with a net income above $5 million in 2020 and 2021 is carrying on domestic business in the telecommunications, retail sale of petroleum products by dealers, commercial banking (deposit taking and finance houses, excluding credit unions) and general and life insurance, then such companies shall be subject to a Pandemic Contribution Levy of 15 per cent of the taxable income per the company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ended March 2021 and 2022.
    This levy, for each fiscal year, is payable in addition to the company’s corporate tax obligation and is not deductible for tax purposes.
    Robinson contended that the levy “smacks of an arbitrary use of the awesome power of the state to tax”. He also said that the use of a historical base and the seemingly arbitrary selection of which businesses to place the levy on seem to violate many basic tax principles and notions of equity. He added that, in the interest of fairness, the levy, if needed, should be on all firms that meet the threshold.


    Source: Nation

  David
    March 20, 2022 4:08 AM

    Mottley: It’s unfortunate
    Teenager Khaleel Kothdiwala will not be a senator after all.
    Well, at least not for the next three years. That’s because Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has opted not to pursue her bid to have the 18-yearold appointed as a senator, in light of the clear indication by Independent senators that they would not have supported the measure.
    At last Friday’s sitting of the Senate, leader of Government Business Senator Lisa Cummins adjourned debate on the constitutional motion when it became evident that the required twothirds majority vote would not have been achieved.
    The bill before the chamber sought to not only enable an 18-year-old to serve in the chamber, but also to provide for the appointment of two senators nominated by the party securing the second highest number of votes in the preceding election.
    Mottley met yesterday with Kothdiwala and said “disappointing him was one of the most difficult acts of my tenure to date as Prime Minister of Barbados”.
    “It is unfortunate that in the midst of global turmoil with respect to youth in crisis, Barbados finds itself at a point where embracing young people and youthful leadership is clearly still beyond its imagination,” Mottley lamented.
    Pressed for a comment, a reflective Kothdiwala said, “Even though not having climbed the historic stairs of Parliament in my intended capacity, I am nonetheless humbled that a Government would go to such lengths to create the opportunity for the voices of 18 to 20-year-olds who can vote to be heard in the ultimate chamber of decision-making.”
    Kothdiwala maintained that he “will continue to pursue his academic studies but shall remain a keen student of governance and the management of public life in Barbados”.
    Mottley said, “This is one of the most painful days in my tenure so far”.
    “Why it is so painful
    as a Barbadian that this is happening, is that in countries around us, when the moment of truth came they rose to the occasion. Two recent examples that come to mind was the election to Parliament in St Lucia of a 21-year-old female and her subsequent appointment 18 months later as minister in charge of the vital tourism industry.”
    Historic moment
    Reflecting on events in Dominica a couple years later, she noted, “You had a then 27-yearold, following the tragic deaths of two successive prime ministers in office, being asked to assume the mantle of leadership at so young an age. Many said then he was way too young, but today, 23 years later he is still the prime minister of that country and everyone would agree that he will go down in the annals of history as one of the best leaders this region ever had”.
    In summing up the development, Mottley said, “Historians will have the last say on this matter”.
    In the interim, she announced that Kothdiwala has been invited to be an honorary member of the Barbados Labour Party’s parliamentary party, noting that “he has a perspective that needs to be shared and that we need to hear as we shape a post COVID Barbados”.
    Turning to Kothdiwala, she said: “The genius of our people cannot be contained by age. Khaleel, do not be deterred – your turn will come.”
    (BA/PR)


    Source: Nation

