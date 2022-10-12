Remove Kothdiwala from Commission

Submitted by D.Douglas Smith

A concerned group of citizens, as well as myself, continue to be shocked by the public comments of one Khaleel Kothdiwala, the individual who the prime minister tried to appoint to the senate, even though the constitution did not allow it.

Most recently he has hitched himself to the debacle at the ministry of education with the outrageous survey conducted in the schools. He claims to be a youth advocate, so how could he seek to defend the disgraceful survey? How can he be a youth advocate, while at the same time being totally blinded by his loyalty to the ruling regime? Who gave him that title? How could his judgement be so poor that he can support this terrible survey?

He has used his column in one of the local newspapers to peddle propaganda on behalf of the regime. He has defended the activities at Four Seasons raised by the Auditor-General, he voiced support for the regime’s agenda of debt, debt and more debt, and he has called for the interests of tourists to be put ahead of local people, while wanting locals to keep wearing their masks like good servants. Check his columns and you will notice a clear dislike for the majority of Barbadians and a complete blind loyalty to the regime and his hatred for the DLP and the other opposition.

Therefore, how can Barbadians feel comfortable that he is sitting on the committee to review the constitution? What are his qualifications to sit on that committee anyway? He has shown that his first interest is the regime, so how will the public feel that their concerns will be taken seriously by this young man, if those concerns do not line up with his regime’s agenda? What will happen to information collected by the committee? The Prime Minister must explain to the country why Kothdiwala is there, among other people who are generally well-qualified. What was the purpose of putting him there?

We demand that Kothdiwala be removed with immediate effect from the constitutional reform commission, in the interest of fairness. We call on Barbadians to boycott the commission until Kothdiwala is removed. They are asking the public to email them recommendations, we ask Barbadians to refrain from doing that until he is removed. If they ever get around to townhall meetings, we call on Barbadians to refuse to attend those events. He cannot stay.

The public demands that Kothdiwala must go!

On behalf of concerned Barbadians,

D. Douglas Smith