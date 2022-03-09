Is Food Security a Priority?

Praedial Larceny

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the ramifications has brought into sharp focus the matter of food security in Barbados and the region. If we judge by the sums allocated in the Estimates over the years it is evident successive governments have been contented to pay lip service to the agriculture sector. It must be said that COVID 19 has seen greater effort to increase production in agriculture but it is not enough. The ongoing conflict has again exposed the region.

The blogmaster is aware a growing monkey population and praedial larceny continue to sabotage the effort of local farmers. It does not matter how much water you fill a bucket, if it has holes it will be a wasted effort. The small land space of Barbados means that a serious effort at implementing a food security plan must include collaboration with Caricom. It is good to see that Prime Minster Mottley and President Ali enjoy a good relationship. The relation must translate to something tangible.

See a copy of Trinidad’s Praedial Larceny Prevention Act.

<object class="wp-block-file__embed" data="https://barbadosunderground.files.wordpress.com/2022/03/praedial-larceny-act-tt.pdf&quot; type="application/pdf" style="width:100%;height:600px" aria-label="Embed of <strong>Praedial Larceny Prevention ActPraedial Larceny Prevention Act.Download
