Foursquare Rum Distillery Wins 2021 International Wine and Spirits Challenge Award
This is a good news story for Barbados. It shows the world that although a small island we can produce a world class product. We have world class rum, we have a world class entertainer. What more inspiration do we need?
Congratulations to the Seale family and Team at Four Square Distillery!
International Wine and Spirits Challenge (IWSC) Rum Producer of the Year and Spirits Producer of the Year 2021 – Foursquare Rum Distillery – R L Seale & Co Ltd, Barbados
Congratulations to the owners and directors of RL Seale &Co on achieving this signal honour. This is who we are. We aim for excellence. Let us hope that this company remains in local hands.
We have the greatest rum and the greatest leader! Once again Barbados sets global standards.
It’s a most apropos time for Bajan rum distillers produce a ‘vintage’ called the “President’s Edition” to celebrate the country’s first year of Republicanism.
It should also make reference to the important role played by the former little titan country called Barbadoes in George Washington’s efforts (after his only visit to a foreign land) to make ‘America Great’ through its many shipments of Rum bullion in hogshead to the same Washington’s estate on Mount Vernon to give his freedom fighters the Bajan-spirited courage, honed at Oistins Bay, to defeat the British against all the odds.
