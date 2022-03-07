Foursquare Rum Distillery Wins 2021 International Wine and Spirits Challenge Award

This is a good news story for Barbados. It shows the world that although a small island we can produce a world class product. We have world class rum, we have a world class entertainer. What more inspiration do we need?

Congratulations to the Seale family and Team at Four Square Distillery!

International Wine and Spirits Challenge (IWSC) Rum Producer of the Year and Spirits Producer of the Year 2021 – Foursquare Rum Distillery – R L Seale & Co Ltd, Barbados