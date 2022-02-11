Based on the recent IMF visit “at the request of the Government of Barbados, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Bert van Selm conducted a staff visit via videoconferencing from February 7-11, 2022” see IMF Press Release– Barbados received a thumbs up. Here is the summary of the report card. The Prime Minister must have called an early general election to map the longest time frame to execute economic policy, unfortunately with the consecutive 30-0 shellacking of the DLP and third parties, it appears to have derailed the plan because of the retreat to the Courts to rule on the constitutionality of the composition of the Senate. Based on the case management exercise that must be gone through, the substantive hearing will probably not get on the way until March 2022. In the meantime parliament will be in abeyance, or it should be.

Barbados continues to make good progress in implementing its ambitious and comprehensive economic reform program, while expanding critical investments in social protection. All indicative targets for end-December under the EFF were met. International reserves, which reached a low of US$220 million at end-May 2018, increased to US$1.5 billion at the end of 2021. Barbados recorded a small (½ percent of GDP) primary surplus over the first three quarters of FY2021/22, which bodes well for meeting the primary balance target (minus 1 percent of GDP) for the full fiscal year. Preparation of a budget for FY2022/23 is well underway. IMF Press Release 22/32

The economy should be the focal point of all concerned given the perilous state of affairs made worse by the pandemic. Instead the country is embroiled in another crisis whether created or caused by happenstance. A reminder of that famous James Carver quote – it’s the economy stupid.