It’s the Economy Stupid!
Based on the recent IMF visit “at the request of the Government of Barbados, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Bert van Selm conducted a staff visit via videoconferencing from February 7-11, 2022” see IMF Press Release– Barbados received a thumbs up. Here is the summary of the report card. The Prime Minister must have called an early general election to map the longest time frame to execute economic policy, unfortunately with the consecutive 30-0 shellacking of the DLP and third parties, it appears to have derailed the plan because of the retreat to the Courts to rule on the constitutionality of the composition of the Senate. Based on the case management exercise that must be gone through, the substantive hearing will probably not get on the way until March 2022. In the meantime parliament will be in abeyance, or it should be.
The economy should be the focal point of all concerned given the perilous state of affairs made worse by the pandemic. Instead the country is embroiled in another crisis whether created or caused by happenstance. A reminder of that famous James Carver quote – it’s the economy stupid.