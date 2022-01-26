DLP in Drift Mode
A week after the snap general election and no surprise, Prime Minister Mottley continues to suck the air out of the local, regional and to a lesser extent the international news space. As if a second 30-0 shellacking for opposition parties wasn’t enough and a new look Cabinet, her recommendation to appoint teenager Khaleel Kothdiwala to the Upper House has blown up news streams on traditional and social media.
An observation of the Barbados landscape in recent years has been the dominant personality of Mia Mottley as leader of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP). In contrast the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) -the other major political party- competed with late Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and of recent Verla De Peiza who both possess seemingly introverted personalities.
The blogmaster does not have to analyze numbers to understand the psyche of the Bajan voter. We prefer alpha personalities to lead the country. Stuart through happenstance was an outlier who benefited from a sympathy vote commingled with the cuhdere mentality of Barbadians that a government deserves a second term. We can only speculate if the late David Thompson would have been able to overcome the stink of CLICO to breathe fire into the party.
Of immediate concern to civic minded citizens has been the inability of a political opposition to favourably appeal to the electorate in two recent general elections -not to forget the by election in St. George North. Political parties although private entities decisions made have national significance. The resignation of Verla De Peiza with immediate effect has ensured the DLP’s voice will be less credible in the Barbados space for at minimum the next three months – a special conference is scheduled to filled the leadership role in the party. It does not help with the rebuild of DLP’s image that the interim President is Steve Blackett, a member of Stuart’s Cabinet and willing participant on the platform of that infamous Waterford Stadium political meeting.
A surface scan of DLP actors serves up slim choices to lead the party at a critical juncture. The task to rebuild the party and at the same time be a strident opposition voice is a gargantuan one. On the weekend a suggestion was made by Hartley ‘Kingmaker’ Henry the DLP should look to the diaspora for candidates to lead. On the current political trajectory unless there is a catastrophic occurrence the DLP can anticipate another defeat in five years.
On the assumption the DLP will struggle to regain relevance in the eyes of the electorate in five years, what does it portend? A splinter of the party if old heads continue to make it difficult for the DLP to reimagine itself? A credible third party made up of disaffected members from the BLP and third parties?
Interesting times ahead.
There is the national debate about the new Constitution to come. It is evident based on the results of two recent general elections, there is a lacuna to be addressed.
On point and enough said.
Now to find the solution.
If Mia is deemed popular
then DLP could have talked about their own policies
instead of attacking Mia
they lost every seat due to a poor weak campaign
Some free advice for the DLP, identify 2 or 3 intelligent members to intelligently contribute on social media platforms. The old talking heads are not cutting it.
One of the assumptions being made is that the BLP will run like a well oiled machine during the coming years. Autocratic and despotic tendencies may become the fly in the ointment.
The slick KK move may very well upst someone who has been toiling in the vineyard for years and feel unrewarded and unrecognized.
If rumors pre-election were correct, then rather than pronounce the DLP dead and with no chance of resurrection, I will sit and wait for the inevitable implosion elsewhere.. it is coming.
Mia is a master at the quick and short game. We saw that she abandoned the long game after 3.5 years and called for a reset.
I would not put it past her to try this trick again, but hopefully the public is wise enough to realize that new promises mean nothing if the old ones are unfulfilled. Issuing new checks and not honoring the old ones is fraud.
Fool me once, shame on you.. fool me twice
Let the. Sit and wait. It has served well so far.
It is difficult for DLP to criticise BLP and vice versa as they are mirror images of each other
It is better to be positive and constructive like reggae
Mia did not abandon. She went for strategy to give her time to lay out a plan, one that has started to show and we will see more in the weeks and months ahead. Try not to be naïve.
Tell the blog what happens if the BLP Miss-steps and the DLP is in shambles? The business of representing people should not be a zero sum business. This is how we have been manipulated to think in our adversarial form of government. Something a new constitution should address?
Last week, Barbados chose Mia from that day forward for 1,826 more, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, and her next contract renewal will be up again in 5 years max.
so if Bajans are worse, poorer or sicker in their future reality they may or may not vote for the next option depending on how they flex
Some here think that the DLP could be reformed or rid of the old guard. A denazification, so to speak. But historical examples prove that this is not possible at all. Today, there is no longer the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, the National Socialist Workers’ Party or the Imperial Rule Assistance Association.
The DLP cannot change because it is the DLP. The criminality, rudeness and bad behaviour of the lower class is part of its indelible DNA.
People, finally realise that the DLP is finished. Any attempt to give the DLP a voice in the Senate will only increase the citizens’ anger at this syndicate. Any declaration of solidarity by the DLP grandees with Donville Inniss will intensify the anger of honest citizens who suffered economically from 2008 to 2018 while the DLP grandees bathed in gold.
