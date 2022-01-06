Strike Action During a Pandemic!

The ongoing dispute between Unity Workers Union (UWU) and government exposes the boast we are an uneducated people. It seems the height of ignorance actors on both sides are unable to resolve a dispute involving healthcare workers during a pandemic. This has occurred in a country with a social partnership established with a mandate to prioritize a space to facilitate consultation, dialogue and collaboration. It must be stated Caswell has written in this space his lack of confidence in the social partnership. 

The blogmaster has no bone in the fight EXCEPT to acknowledge the life of a human being is priceless. If it is the grievances fueling the dispute for whatever reasons cannot be quickly resolved because of weighty imponderables – the raging pandemic has created the opportunity for reasonableness between the parties to be exercised. To maintain intractable positions with omicron starting to spike our rate of infections is an admission of idiocy. Bear in mind Barbados’ heavy dependence on tourism and the negative impact an elevated positivity rate will have on the country’s ability to earn precious foreign exchange. There is the possibility government’s finances may collapse and compromise its ability to service public sector payroll.

According to reports strike action about 100 strong is expected to take place this morning, a clear indication the chasm which exists between the two sides. If UWU backs down it may be interpreted as a defeat especially for the peppy head of UWU Caswell Franklyn who is fighting to increase his share of membership. If the government gives in, it opens the door for the industrial relations climate to become active at the worse time for government managing tanking revenues. 

Of concern to the blogmaster is the role Most Honourable Minister of Health Jeffrey Bostic has been reported to have played so far. It was reported the former schoolmates Bostic and Franklyn had agreed to a third party mediator to move the dispute along. According to Caswell Prime Minister Mottley vetoed the meeting after her request for striking workers to return to work was rejected. This slammed the door shut on possibly resolving the matter or at minimum depositing it in the abeyance bucket. The call of a snap general election eighteen months from when it is constitutionally due ensures the door remains closed. This is the second time Bostic has found himself in a pickle in recent months. His surprising admission he knew nothing about an arrangement between a Mark Maloney led initiative and government to procure AstraZeneca Covid 19 vaccine from a non traditional procurement source continues to tug at sensible minds. It surprised many including the blogmaster that Bostic and the permanent secretary- who signed off on the strange arrangement- were conferred high national honour. Through it all the phlegmatic Bostic has been serving out his final days having given notice of retirement from politics in October 2021.

In the system of government we practice all ‘big works’ related matters continue to lead to the first among equals in Cabinet. Hopefully in the debate to come about reforming the Barbados Constitution, whichever party wins the upcoming election, Barbados will seize the opportunity to create relevant constitutional clauses to ensure decision making by the executive becomes more decentralized from the prime minister led approach synonymous with a dictatorship.

  • David
    January 6, 2022 4:44 AM

    Nurses to march

    About 100 expected to protest through City
    by MARIA BRADSHAW
    mariabradshaw@nationnews.com
    THE STRIKING NURSES will be marching through Bridgetown this morning.
    Head of the Unity Workers Union (UWU), Caswell Franklyn, said about 100 nurses bearing placards will march from Cheapside to Golden Square around 10 a.m.
    He told the DAILY NATION yesterday at his Belleville, St Michael headquarters where some of the nurses were gathered preparing the placards that the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit had given permission for 100 to be involved in the march but others will stand on the side-lines.
    He noted all COVID-19 protocols will be followed and there would also be police presence.
    The action he said was as a result of nurses feeling as if their concerns were still not being addressed.
    “The people are more concentrating on elections and forget that they got nurses issues out there,” Franklyn said.
    He revealed that a planned meeting between himself and outgoing Minister of Health The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic had also not materialised.
    “The minister made arrangements to meet with me and then he got overruled . . . and then they called elections. He called me and even gave me the option to name the day and the time and he agreed and then little over half hour before the meeting was supposed to start the next day, he called me and he said he sent off the information to the Prime Minister and we are not meeting – the nurses are not back to work,” Franklyn said.
    This is now six weeks that the nurses have been involved in industrial action which includes not reporting for work.
    Reports indicate that last weekend the strike hit the hospital hard with several wards affected and some nurses on duty forced to do double duties.
    A senior nurse told this newspaper the number of nurses joining the action continues to grow, in spite of more than 100 of them having their salary docked for all of December. “We have been disadvantaged from having not been paid, but we can’t stop now.
    We are in this for the long haul. Some of our members are starting to feel the pressure from banks and credit unions where our mortgages are and where we have outstanding loans, but there is a lot of support out there for us. Some people have been offering nurses financial support because they feel their action in principal is the right thing to do,” she said.
    The UWU held a special Zoom meeting on Tuesday to help prepare for today’s protest action and it
    attracted more than 200 participants, inclusive of nurses from many of the country’s polyclinics, the Geriatric Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).
    A source said: “We have seen more nurses from the QEH get involved. In every instance, nurses from the QEH do not always agree with the stance of the Nurses Association and this is an example of that. Many nurses from the QEH are on board with us.”
    Reports indicate that nurses from the Brandford Taitt Polyclinic in Black Rock, St Michael, the David Thompson facility in St John and the District Hospital in St Philip have so far opted not to participate in Unity’s industrial action.
    This is now six weeks that the nurses have been protesting the introduction of safe zones and a number of outstanding issues relating to the terms and conditions of service.
    However, three weeks ago Bostic said he had met with the Nurses Association and a number of the outstanding grievances had been settled.

    Source: Nation

