Barbados – Call a Spade a Spade
Submitted by Steve Prescott (LLB)
Calling an election now is clever political strategy, but, it is beyond doubt, it is nothing but self-serving. Why? Because the political landscape has not changed since 2018. Let’s be clear about the 30-nil whitewash. The BLP didn’t win because the whole country believed in her. They won because there was no credible alternative. The electorate, in the absence of pure drinking water in a desert, will drink anything else if it stands a chance of meeting their needs – even on just one policy issue. With a fledgling unelected Opposition in the house made up of no new blood, the DLP not yet able to gain real political traction who still might not be able to present a full slate of candidates, and smaller parties that have been silent over the last 3 years, the BLP know their odds of winning are pretty good.
Read full submission below:
An interesting attempt at analyzing why the election was called one and a half years before it is constitutionally due. He describes it as clever. Which definition of clever should the reader use/ understand?
@ David BU
We are still into the trivial sport of political one -up- manship , I notice. I was under the impression we were about proper management of the people’s affairs. We too like to make sport at black people. Where is the paradigm shift you promised? How many external shocks does one need to bring us into the realm of reality?
@Vincent
Most disappointing.
Bjans are still stuck on things like:
Why is there an election?
Why did Barbados become a Republic?
But both are real things already
The election has caught out the opposition with a sneak attack and they are struggling to get their ducks in a row
