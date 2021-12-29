Barbados – Call a Spade a Spade

Calling an election now is clever political strategy, but, it is beyond doubt, it is nothing but self-serving. Why? Because the political landscape has not changed since 2018. Let’s be clear about the 30-nil whitewash. The BLP didn’t win because the whole country believed in her. They won because there was no credible alternative. The electorate, in the absence of pure drinking water in a desert, will drink anything else if it stands a chance of meeting their needs – even on just one policy issue. With a fledgling unelected Opposition in the house made up of no new blood, the DLP not yet able to gain real political traction who still might not be able to present a full slate of candidates, and smaller parties that have been silent over the last 3 years, the BLP know their odds of winning are pretty good.