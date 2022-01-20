BLP Wins 30-0, Again
The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in a surprising result won all 30 seats again in a snap election called 18 months before constitutionally due by Mia Mottley.
In the coming weeks there will be robust debate about how our democracy optimally serves Barbadians with a muted dissenting voice. One may argue a healthy democracy requires a strident dissenting voice. Barbados is traveling an uncharted path given the 2018 and 2022 general election results and BELOW 50% turnout (anecdotal). In the coming weeks our attention will turn to government’s management of COVID 19, the economy, the health of political opposition and a few other key issues.
Whither the political opposition?
The blogmaster congratulates the BLP on the win and offers the advice – to whom much is given, much is expected.
No comment. My chair remains comfortable.
LikeLike
This result is the norm in a dictarionship.
LikeLike
Hopefully the DLP will listen and hear this time around after this repeat 30-0 because they did not listen after the last one.
DLP need to part ways with all the former MPs, completely rebuild the party and get their candidates for the next elections selected and start canvassing from now or they will get another 30-0 next time again.
LikeLike
@Miller why any of “… Sonia B, Kerrie or Hinkson for the role of another ‘red’ Judas?[…] What about Thorne or even Rowe?” particularly !!!
Are we back to a contrived oppo again … why are any of them suited to such a role compared to any others! … We are again in dangerous territory!
@David, in as much as another 30-love was contemplated it is yet a dark day for Bim that in 2 election cycles the DLP could convince no one that not even one candidate was a viable opposition MP … this is very bad.
The party with that dynamic man who mirrored our desires so well and who took us boldly to Independence is now a relic of abject nothingness… the starboy who took over EWB legacy but sold his party and nation for $3.3 million pieces of bronze … oh dear, oh dear.
“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain [riches] but lose his own soul [and eventually suffer his party to such ignominious bashings]”
2.But more importantly what now and where does this leave MAM … considering all the issues of dissension rumored she has completely sweep EVERYTHING from before her. All her chess pieces are as she wants them!
I see it through very dark lens in this way: … consider if Trump, despite ALL the contraventions to the rule of law he authored had still won with no opposition at all then OMG we would be uneasy, restless and deeply concerned about a difficult future!!!
We better be ready here similarly!
LikeLike