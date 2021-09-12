Barbadian Denied Entry to Store

Submitted by Wayne Cadogan

On Saturday September 11/09/2021 as I was leaving Massy Supermarket in Holetown after picking up a few items, I was stopped at the door by the guard and told that the supervisor said that the next time that I come to the store, I cannot wear the mask that I was wearing and would not be allowed to enter.

I asked what was wrong with the mask that I was wearing, he replied that it was not a “real” mask and pointed to the advertising board and said that this is the real mask that I have to wear. I asked to speak to the supervisor and he told someone to call the supervisor.

Meanwhile, while I was waiting outside at the door – I was asked to step outside by the guard – a short guy came outside and asked me what was the problem. I told him and he said to me that I cannot come back in the store with that mask and that if I did, that he would carry me across to the police station. He repeated the same thing to the guard on the inside. I assumed that he was one of their security personnel as he did not identify himself.

A half hour passed and still the supervisor never showed, I enquired of the guard and he said that he sent the message. I had to leave because the ice cream that I went into the store for was starting to break down. When I got home, I contacted the COVID department and was assured that nothing was wrong with my mask.

I am at a loss because my mask is 100% cotton and more than 60% percent of the masks that are worn by the public in the same Massy and other places are homemade from synthetic materials which are not good for the respiratory system in the long run. They do not see anything wrong with those masks but can single me out for the one which I was wearing. I have been wearing that type of mask from the inception and not once has anyone or business had anything to say about it.

As a designer, I blatantly refused to design or make masks because of the materials and the best mask for Wayne Cadogan and his well being was one made from a sock because it made from a natural fibre of 100% cotton.