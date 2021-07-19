Monkey See, Monkey Do

A federal judge on Sunday denied a request to stop Indiana University from requiring students to receive Covid-19 vaccinations before returning to campus for the fall semester. “Recognizing the students’ significant liberty to refuse unwanted medical treatment, the Fourteenth Amendment permits Indiana University to pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty, and staff,” Judge Damon Leichty wrote in the 101-page ruling. CNN Wire

The blogmaster has waited patiently until the discussion reached what is currently being debated, should vaccinations be mandatory for certain jobs, should being vaccinated be mandatory to attend certain functions AND should the wearing of a mask in public spaces be mandatory.

The business class in Barbados has started the lobby to make being vaccinated mandatory because the stop start approach after 18 months of businesses being batten down is now deemed to be unsustainable. It is now a case where the right of the collective is greater than observing the personal liberty of the few.

In is already happening in the USA and UK, why not here?

In a related matter the following was submitted by social commentator Kammie Holder:

This is so damn true as the virus size and the cloth mask unless thick and well woven will allow the virus to freely pass through. You can google independent research on virus size and cotton and polyester fibre size to come to your own conclusion. Many of the masks sold in Barbados are knockoffs. I wear a respirator and many laugh but it filters down to particulate matter as small as 2.5 microns.



The N95 mask filters out 95% of particles greater than 0.3 microns in diameter. On the other hand, the PM2. 5 masks filter out particles measuring 2.5 micrometers (2.5 microns) or larger. Hope you can use info to help persons make informed decisions as to blindly follow the experts may lead to doom, I trust the science but not all the scientists. The WHO has a credibility issue in the way they have handled this outbreak and failure to mitigate risk