16th Actuarial Review of NIS Funds Available, Finally!

The following was updated to the NIS Website today with the following notification:

The NIS wishes to advise that the 16th Actuarial Review had been laid in Parliament in March 2021. It is available on our website and can be found by clicking Actuarial Reviews under the Documents tab or https://www.nis.gov.bb/actuarial-reviews/. The 16th Actuarial Review of the National Insurance Fund, Unemployment Fund and Severance Fund covers the triennium January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2017 and also includes comments on the “subsequent events experience” up until 2019.